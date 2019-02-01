Log in
Aon : Reports Profit But Revenue Falls

02/01/2019 | 06:39am EST

By Allison Prang

Aon plc (AON) reported a profit in the fourth quarter despite posting lower revenue than analysts were expecting.

Aon reported a profit of $345 million compared with a loss of $19 million for the comparable quarter a year prior. Earnings were $1.41 a share, compared with a loss of 7 cents a share a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting $1.55 a share.

Adjusted earnings rose to $2.14 a share, up from $1.80 a share. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $2.13 a share.

Total revenue fell 4.8% to $2.77 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $2.82 billion. Revenue rose 3.2% when adjusting for accounting guidance changes.

Aon said revenue on an organic basis rose 6%. Organic revenue doesn't include foreign-exchange rate changes or the effect of the new revenue recognition standard, among other things, Aon said.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

