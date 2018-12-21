Log in
Aon : Three Aon investment consultants named 2018 Knowledge Brokers by Chief Investment Officer

12/21/2018 | 08:15pm CET

Three Aon investment consultants named 2018 Knowledge Brokers by Chief Investment Officer

CHICAGO(Dec. 21, 2018) -Aon plc, the leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, announced today that three of its investment consultants - Jack Koch and Michael Golubic from The Townsend Group, an Aon company, and Laura Flaum from Aon - have been named to Chief Investment Officer's list of 2018 Knowledge Brokers. The list honors the world's most influential investment consultants.

Koch serves as partner & head of global consulting at The Townsend Group. His breadth of experience earned him one of 10 spots on the Knowledge Brokers list. Laura Flaum, senior consultant at Aon, and Michael Golubic, partner at The Townsend Group, were two of the five selected for the New Guards list, celebrating their rapid rise in the industry.

'The Knowledge Brokers are an esteemed group of investment professionals, and we are honored that three members of our tremendous team have been named to the list,' said Cary Grace, CEO of Global Retirement & Investment Solutions at Aon. 'Jack, Laura and Michael are each excellent examples of the hardworking, dedicated professionals we cultivate at Aon, creating a top-tier team to serve our clients.'

CIO's Knowledge Brokers list recognizes influential consultants who are able to identify new opportunities in the investment landscape, create a power team of asset owner, manager and financial firms and create investments that can withstand the test of time. The award was created in 2012.

History of Aon Knowledge Brokers:

2018: Jack Koch, partner & head of global consulting, The Townsend Group; Michael Golubic, partner, The Townsend Group; Laura Flaum, senior consultant

2017: Ari Jacobs, senior partner and global retirement solutions leader; Kristen Doyle, partner

2016: Ari Jacobs, Kristen Doyle

2015: Ari Jacobs

2014: Ari Jacobs

2013: Ari Jacobs

2012: Ari Jacobs

ENDS

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Aon is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Aon has five specific global solution lines: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions and Data & Analytic Services.

Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc
Visit the Aon Newsroom: http://www.aon.com/home/newsroom/index.html

Media Contact:
Sadie Schwarm
Sadie.schwarm@kemperlesnik.com
(217) 502-4521

Disclaimer

AON plc published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 19:14:07 UTC
