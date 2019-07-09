Log in
Aon : new IFRS 17 solution to bridge the gap between risk and finance

07/09/2019

SINGAPORE(8 July 2019) -Aon plc (NYSE:AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, has launched an IFRS 17 (International Financial Reporting Standard) solution on its ReMetrica capital modelling platform to help insurers to fulfill their reporting obligations.

According to Aon's analysis, over 1000 re/insurers worldwide are implementing IFRS 17, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, to bring a more unified way of sharing financial results. This process is often led by a re/insurer's finance department but actuaries in risk departments play a critical role in calculating and reporting insurance reserves, reinsurance recoverables and forward-looking profitability.

The increased volume of data and complexity of calculation required for IFRS 17 mean that actuaries can no longer rely on manual processes and spreadsheets as they feed business-critical inputs into accounting systems. As a result, insurers need to invest in new technology to bridge the gap between risk and finance.

ReMetrica's new IFRS 17 components can support actuaries by automating calculations and cash flow projections with flexibility and a transparent audit trail. They can also help carry out an eligibility test for the simplified model and identify if a contract is onerous and track its account balance over time.

Milena Lacheta, IFRS 17 lead at Aon's Reinsurance Solutions business, said: 'The new solution helps to bring finance and risk departments closer together to deliver more accurate reporting under IFRS 17. These outcomes go beyond a regulatory checklist to help strengthen insurers' capital, reinsurance programs and ratings that will ultimately optimize the new balance sheet and profit & loss.'

Paul Maitland, Head of Aon's ReMetrica team, commented: 'Aon's ReMetrica technology can be leveraged in new ways to address the requirements of IFRS 17 implementation. As part of Data & Analytic Services, the ReMetrica team was able to invest in developing the new IFRS 17 components which can now be scaled and used with insurance companies all over the world.'

ReMetrica is developed in the Aon Centre for Innovation & Analytics in Singapore which delivers leading solutions by leveraging unmatched data and analytics capabilities across both risk and people solutions.

ENDS

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

Follow Aon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aon_plc

Sign up for News Alerts: http://aon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=58

Media Contact: Alexandra Lewis (+44 207 086 0541), David Bogg or Andrew Wragg

Disclaimer

AON plc published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 08:12:01 UTC
