Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Aon plc    AON   GB00B5BT0K07

AON PLC

(AON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aon plc : - Rule 2.10 Announcement - Relevant Securities in Issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 09:36am EDT

LONDON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Rule 2.10 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013, Aon plc ("Aon") confirms that, as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, Aon's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, consisted of 231,281,026 Class A ordinary shares, $0.01 nominal value per share ("Aon Shares"). Aon Shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol AON. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Aon Shares is GB00B5BT0K07.

Aon confirms that, as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, there were outstanding 60,000 options (the "Stock Options"), 3,738,872 time-based vesting restricted stock units (the "RSUs") and 2,040,188 performance-based vesting restricted stock units (the "PSUs"). Upon exercise, each Stock Option entitles the holder to purchase one Aon Share at the applicable exercise price.  Upon vesting, each RSU and PSU entitles the holder to receive one Aon Share.

The Directors of Aon plc accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of their knowledge and belief (having taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

Any holder of 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of Aon plc may have disclosure obligations under Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aon-plc---rule-2-10-announcement---relevant-securities-in-issue-301020706.html

SOURCE Aon plc


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AON PLC
09:36aAON PLC : - Rule 2.10 Announcement - Relevant Securities in Issue
PR
08:19aAON : to Combine with Willis Towers Watson To Accelerate Innovation on Behalf of..
AQ
08:19aAON : RECOMMENDED ALL-SHARE COMBINATION of AON PLC and WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC
AQ
06:11aAON PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
02:48aAON : to Buy Willis Towers, Melding Insurance Brokers
DJ
03/09AON : to Acquire Willis Towers Watson in All-Stock Deal Valued at $30 Billion --..
DJ
03/09AON PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09AON : plans takeover of Willis Towers in $30B all-stock deal
AQ
03/09Aon to Acquire Willis Towers Watson in All-Stock Deal Valued at $30 Billion -..
DJ
03/09AON : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group