Aon plc    0XHL   GB00B5BT0K07

AON PLC

(0XHL)
03/18 11:03:26 am
151.18 USD   -18.67%
03/16AON : Form 8.3 -
AQ
03/12WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 -
DJ
03/11AON : Form 8.1 - Share Buyback
AQ
Aon : Doc re (Form 8.1)

03/18/2020 | 10:43am EDT

Aon plc – Form 8.1 – Share Buyback

LONDON, U.K, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc issued the following forms today.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS

  1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1) Aon plc
Company dealt in Aon plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Class A ordinary shares, $0.01 nominal value per share
Date of dealing 17 March 2020
  1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
  1. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
  1. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Number (%) Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total


 

  1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
  1. Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Share buyback 71,812 $169.76 to $176.90
  1. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction
(Note 6)		 Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)		 Price per unit
(Note 5)
  1. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
  1. Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
  1. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)


 

Ap11

4.OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                                            YES/NO

Date of disclosure 18 March 2020
Contact name Leslie Follmer
Telephone number 312-381-3310
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert Aon plc
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status Aon plc

© PRNewswire 2020
