Aon : Rule 15(c) Announcement

In accordance with Rule 15(c) of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013, Aon plc (“Aon”) and Willis Towers Watson public limited company (“WTW”) announce that letters dated 16 July 2020 containing details of the proposal (the "Proposal") to holders of outstanding WTW options and/or other equity based awards under the WTW share plans (“WTW Equity Award Holders”) have been despatched to such holders in connection with the proposed acquisition of WTW by Aon (the “Acquisition”).

The Proposal is being made available for inspection on Aon's website at ir.aon.com and on WTW’s website at investors.willistowerswatson.com. For the avoidance of doubt, the content of such websites is not incorporated into, and does not form part of, this announcement.

Statement Required by the Irish Takeover Rules

The directors of Aon accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement relating to Aon and the directors of Aon and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors of Aon (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

The directors of WTW accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement relating to WTW and the directors of WTW and members of their immediate families, related trusts and persons connected with them. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors of WTW (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure such is the case), the information contained in this announcement for which they respectively accept responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. In particular, this announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. No offer of securities shall be made in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements. Any securities issued in the Acquisition are anticipated to be issued in reliance upon available exemptions from such registration requirements pursuant to Section 3(a)(10) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into certain jurisdictions may be restricted by the laws of those jurisdictions. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all other documents relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, released, published, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from any such restricted jurisdictions. Persons receiving such documents (including, without limitation, nominees, trustees and custodians) should observe these restrictions. Failure to do so may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Aon and WTW disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violations of any such restrictions by any person.

Dealing Disclosure Requirements

Under the provisions of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules 2013 (the “Irish Takeover Rules”), if any person is, or becomes, 'interested' (directly or indirectly) in, 1% or more of any class of 'relevant securities' of WTW or Aon, all 'dealings' in any 'relevant securities' of WTW or Aon (including by means of an option in respect of, or a derivative referenced to, any such 'relevant securities') must be publicly disclosed by not later than 3:30 pm (New York time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant transaction. This requirement will continue until the date on which the Scheme (as defined in the Proxy Statement) becomes effective or on which the 'offer period' otherwise ends. If two or more persons co-operate on the basis of any agreement, either express or tacit, either oral or written, to acquire an 'interest' in 'relevant securities' of WTW or Aon, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Irish Takeover Rules.

Under the provisions of Rule 8.1 of the Irish Takeover Rules, all 'dealings' in 'relevant securities' of WTW by Aon or 'relevant securities' of Aon by WTW, or by any party acting in concert with either of them, must also be disclosed by no later than 12 noon (New York time) on the 'business' day following the date of the relevant transaction.

A disclosure table, giving details of the companies in whose 'relevant securities' 'dealings' should be disclosed, can be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie. 'Interests in securities' arise, in summary, when a person has long economic exposure, whether conditional or absolute, to changes in the price of securities. In particular, a person will be treated as having an 'interest' by virtue of the ownership or control of securities, or by virtue of any option in respect of, or derivative referenced to, securities.

Terms in quotation marks are defined in the Irish Takeover Rules, which can also be found on the Irish Takeover Panel's website. If you are in any doubt as to whether or not you are required to disclose a dealing under Rule 8, please consult the Irish Takeover Panel's website at www.irishtakeoverpanel.ie or contact the Irish Takeover Panel on telephone number +353 1 678 9020 or fax number +353 1 678 9289.