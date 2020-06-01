Log in
Magnetar Capital Partners LP : - Form 8.3 - AON plc

06/01/2020 | 08:32am EDT

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.         KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Magnetar Financial (UK) LLP
Company dealt in Aon plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 ordinary shares
Date of dealing May 29, 2020

2.         INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)        Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: AON plc
ISIN: GB00B5BT0K07
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant security 1,109,810 .47%
(2) Derivatives (other than options): 445,105 .19%
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

     TOTAL:		 1,555,915 .66%

(b)        Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant security
(2) Derivatives (other than options):
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

     TOTAL:

3.         DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a)        Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale
 		 Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5)
Purchase 3,938 197.2077

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product description
e.g. CFD		 Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)
Swap Decreasing a long position 113 196.9500

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price Type
e.g. American, European etc.		 Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii)        Exercising

Product name
e.g. call option		 Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d)        Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities. (Note4)

Nature of transaction
(Note 8)		 Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

4.         OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None

   

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

   

Date of disclosure: June 1, 2020
Contact name: Julianna Ethell
Telephone number: 847-905-4688
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

© PRNewswire 2020
