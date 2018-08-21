AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Information

Regarding Athene

Guernsey, Channel Islands, August 20, 2018: In connection with AP Alternative Assets, L.P.'s ("AAA"; Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) equity investment in Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene"; NYSE: ATH), AAA informs its investors that Athene announced today it will host an Investor Day on September 20, 2018 starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. The Investor Day will be webcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Athene's investor relations website at ir.athene.com.For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on Athene's investor relations website following the conclusion of the event. For additional details regarding Athene's Investor Day, please visit the investor relations section of Athene's website.

About AP Alternative Assets

AP Alternative Assets was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 28 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AP Alternative Assets, please visitwww.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Contact

Gary Stein (New York)

+1 (212) 822 0467

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.