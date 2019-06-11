Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  AP Alternative Assets    AAA   GB00B15Y0C52

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS

(AAA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AP Alternative Assets : L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Information Regarding Athene

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 12:03am EDT

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional

Information Regarding Athene

Guernsey, Channel Islands, June 11, 2019: In connection with AP Alternative Assets,

L.P.'s ("AAA"; Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) equity investment in Athene Holding Ltd.

("Athene"; NYSE: ATH), AAA informs its investors that Athene has furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a current report on Form 8-Kregarding the consummation of an offering of preferred shares and a current report on Form 8- K regarding the voting results from Athene's annual general meeting. A copy of each of the reports is available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About AP Alternative Assets

  1. was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 28 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Contact

Gary Stein (New York)

+1 (212) 822 0467

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Disclaimer

AP Alternative Assets LP published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 04:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS
12:03aAP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Inf..
PU
06/05AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Inf..
AQ
05/07AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Inf..
AQ
05/01AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : Releases Financial Results for the Three Months Ended Ma..
AQ
04/26AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Inf..
AQ
04/24AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : to Release First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 2..
AQ
03/25AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : L.P. Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms
AQ
03/04ATHENE : AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additi..
AQ
03/01AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Inf..
AQ
02/25AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS : L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Inf..
PU
More news
Chart AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS
Duration : Period :
AP Alternative Assets Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Rupert O. Dorey Director
Beno Suchodolski Director
Gernot Wilhelm Friedrich Lohr Director
Paul Graham Guilbert Director
Gary M. Stein Head-Corporate Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS-21.43%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS47.15%1 006
CFECAPITAL S DE RL DE CV7.91%796
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%724
CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION12.64%373
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP24.62%191
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About