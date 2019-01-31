AP Alternative Assets : Releases Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
0
01/31/2019 | 06:09pm EST
AP Alternative Assets Releases Financial Results for the
Fourth Quarter and Year EndedDecember 31, 2018
--Net Asset Value of$0.29per unit as of December 31, 2018--
Guernsey, Channel Islands, January 31, 2019:AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."
Highlights
• Net asset value at December 31, 2018 was $22.1 million, or $0.29 per unit, reflecting a net decrease in net assets of approximately $7.9 million, or $(0.11) per common unit during the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net asset value for AAA was due to a decrease in the fair value of the investment in Athene.
Net Asset Value for AAA
AtDecember 31, 2018, AAA had net assets of $22.1 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:
(in $ millions, except per unit amounts)
Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2018
Gross Asset Value:
Cash
$
0.2
Investment in Athene
24.1
Other
(2.2)
Net Asset Value(1)
$
22.1
Net Asset Value per Unit(1)
$
0.29
Net Common Units Outstanding
76,328,950
____________________________
(1)The remaining Athene shares beneficially held by AAA are freely tradeable and are being held to satisfy various legal, administrative, carried interest obligations and other expenses that may be incurred by or on behalf of AAA. The net asset value does not include the accrual of these future expenses that may be incurred by AAA as they cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. If it is determined that any such Athene shares are no longer required for such expenses, the remaining Athene shares or cash equivalents will be distributed to AAA unitholders unless the number of such Athene shares or cash equivalents is de minimis, in which case they will be given to charity. The net asset value also includes $6.7 million of prepaid management fees that will continue to be amortized over the life of the service period through December 31, 2020. If a decision is made to wind up AAA prior to the end of the service period, AAA will accelerate the amortization of the prepaid management fee.
AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 28 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visitwww.apolloalternativeassets.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.
Financial Schedules Follow
Financial Schedule I
AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Investment expenses
$
(4,251)
$
(4,121)
EXPENSES
General and administrative expenses
(1,470)
(1,478)
NET INVESTMENT LOSS
(5,721)
(5,599)
REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS
FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.)
Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on investments
Net decrease in unrealized appreciation of investment
841,399
(902,898)
1,674,368
(1,252,302)
NET (LOSS) GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS
(61,499)
422,066
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
$
(67,220)
$
416,467
Financial Schedule II
AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P. STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands, except per unit amounts)
As of December 31, 2018
As of December 31, 2017
ASSETS
Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. Other assets
$
26,650 169
$
1,183,105 192
TOTAL ASSETS
26,819
1,183,297
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Due to affiliates
571 4,131
353 2,902
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,702
3,255
NET ASSETS
$
22,117
$
1,180,042
NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:
Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 common units outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017)
Partners' capital distributions
Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations
$
1,621,541 (3,967,667)
2,368,243
$
1,621,541 (2,876,962) 2,435,463
NET ASSETS
$
22,117
$
1,180,042
Net asset value per common unit
$
0.29
$
15.46
Market price per common unit
$
0.14
$
15.55
Financial Schedule III
AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
For the Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
EXPENSES: Management fees
General and administrative expenses
$
(3,369) (884)
$
(3,369) (753)
NET INVESTMENT LOSS
(4,253)
(4,122)
REALIZED AND UNREALIZED (LOSS) GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS:
Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on investments Net decrease in unrealized appreciation on investments
841,858
(910,512)
1,675,282
(1,214,595)
NET (LOSS) GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS
(68,654)
460,687
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
AP Alternative Assets LP published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 23:08:08 UTC