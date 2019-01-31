AP Alternative Assets : Releases Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018

AP Alternative Assets Releases Financial Results for the

Fourth Quarter and Year EndedDecember 31, 2018

--Net Asset Value of $0.29 per unit as of December 31, 2018--

Guernsey, Channel Islands, January 31, 2019:AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2018. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."

Highlights

• Net asset value at December 31, 2018 was $22.1 million, or $0.29 per unit, reflecting a net decrease in net assets of approximately $7.9 million, or $(0.11) per common unit during the three months ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net asset value for AAA was due to a decrease in the fair value of the investment in Athene.

Net Asset Value for AAA

At December 31, 2018, AAA had net assets of $22.1 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:

(in $ millions, except per unit amounts)

Net Asset Value as of December 31, 2018

Gross Asset Value:

Cash $ 0.2 Investment in Athene 24.1 Other (2.2) Net Asset Value(1) $ 22.1 Net Asset Value per Unit(1) $ 0.29 Net Common Units Outstanding 76,328,950 ____________________________

(1) The remaining Athene shares beneficially held by AAA are freely tradeable and are being held to satisfy various legal, administrative, carried interest obligations and other expenses that may be incurred by or on behalf of AAA. The net asset value does not include the accrual of these future expenses that may be incurred by AAA as they cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. If it is determined that any such Athene shares are no longer required for such expenses, the remaining Athene shares or cash equivalents will be distributed to AAA unitholders unless the number of such Athene shares or cash equivalents is de minimis, in which case they will be given to charity. The net asset value also includes $6.7 million of prepaid management fees that will continue to be amortized over the life of the service period through December 31, 2020. If a decision is made to wind up AAA prior to the end of the service period, AAA will accelerate the amortization of the prepaid management fee.

Financial Report

AAA today published its Annual Report for 2018 which can be downloaded free of charge from its website at: www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Contact

Gary M. Stein (New York)

+1 (212) 822 0467

Additional Information

A presentation will be available on the company's website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.

About AAA

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 28 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Financial Schedules Follow

Financial Schedule I

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P. STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Investment expenses $ (4,251) $ (4,121) EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (1,470) (1,478) NET INVESTMENT LOSS (5,721) (5,599) REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on investments Net decrease in unrealized appreciation of investment 841,399 (902,898) 1,674,368 (1,252,302) NET (LOSS) GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS (61,499) 422,066 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ (67,220) $ 416,467

Financial Schedule II

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P. STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (in thousands, except per unit amounts) As of December 31, 2018 As of December 31, 2017 ASSETS Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. Other assets $ 26,650 169 $ 1,183,105 192 TOTAL ASSETS 26,819 1,183,297 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities Due to affiliates 571 4,131 353 2,902 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,702 3,255 NET ASSETS $ 22,117 $ 1,180,042 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 common units outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017) Partners' capital distributions Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 1,621,541 (3,967,667) 2,368,243 $ 1,621,541 (2,876,962) 2,435,463 NET ASSETS $ 22,117 $ 1,180,042 Net asset value per common unit $ 0.29 $ 15.46 Market price per common unit $ 0.14 $ 15.55

Financial Schedule III