AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS (AAA)
AP Alternative Assets : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 31, 2018

10/05/2018 | 04:23am CEST

AP Alternative Assets to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 31, 2018

Guernsey, Channel Islands, October 5, 2018: AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AP Alternative Assets" or "AAA"; Euronext Amsterdam: AAA), announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on October 31, 2018 prior to the start of trading on Euronext in Amsterdam.

About AP Alternative Assets

AP Alternative Assets was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 28 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AP Alternative Assets, please visitwww.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Contact

Gary M. Stein (New York) +1 (212) 822 0467

This announcement does not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Disclaimer

AP Alternative Assets LP published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 02:22:02 UTC
