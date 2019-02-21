AP Moeller Maersk A/S : 4Q Net Profit Fell Sharply

By Dominic Chopping



A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S's (MAERSK-B.KO) net profit missed expectations for the fourth quarter, dropping sharply as higher freight rates failed to offset rising fuel costs.

The shipping company on Thursday posted fourth-quarter net profit of $59 million compared with $374 million in the same period last year, and undershooting a $449 million average analysts' forecast from FactSet.

Revenue rose 21% to $10.18 billion, beating expectations for $9.89 billion.

Maersk, which moves about 18% of all containers worldwide and is considered a barometer of global trade, said it expects 2019 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $5.0 billion.

The organic volume growth in its main ocean unit is expected to be in line with the estimated average market guidance for 2019 growth of 1% to 3%.

Guidance on gross capital expenditure is around $2.2 billion.

