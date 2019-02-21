Log in
AP Moeller Maersk A/S    AMKBF   DK0010244508

AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S

(AMKBF)
My previous session
News 
News

AP Moeller Maersk A/S : 4Q Net Profit Fell Sharply

02/21/2019

By Dominic Chopping

A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S's (MAERSK-B.KO) net profit missed expectations for the fourth quarter, dropping sharply as higher freight rates failed to offset rising fuel costs.

The shipping company on Thursday posted fourth-quarter net profit of $59 million compared with $374 million in the same period last year, and undershooting a $449 million average analysts' forecast from FactSet.

Revenue rose 21% to $10.18 billion, beating expectations for $9.89 billion.

Maersk, which moves about 18% of all containers worldwide and is considered a barometer of global trade, said it expects 2019 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of around $5.0 billion.

The organic volume growth in its main ocean unit is expected to be in line with the estimated average market guidance for 2019 growth of 1% to 3%.

Guidance on gross capital expenditure is around $2.2 billion.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK -10.08% 8404 Delayed Quote.14.44%
AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S End-of-day quote.
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 38 885 M
EBIT 2018 804 M
Net income 2018 3 350 M
Debt 2018 11 345 M
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 11,08
P/E ratio 2019 21,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 28 684 M
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S28 684
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK14.44%27 977
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD12.13%7 583
HAPAG-LLOYD AG19.82%5 233
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-2.96%4 131
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD15.17%2 892
