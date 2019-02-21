Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board  >  AP Moeller Maersk A/S    AMKBF   DK0010244508

AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S

(AMKBF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AP Moeller Maersk A/S : Maersk Announces Listing of Drilling Unit as 4Q Profit Disappoints

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:08am EST

By Dominic Chopping

A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S (MAERSK-B.KO) on Thursday announced the long-awaited demerger and listing of its Maersk Drilling unit, as it posted fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations.

Maersk said it plans to list its drilling operation on Nasdaq Copenhagen on April 4, with shareholders receiving one share in the demerged company for each DKK500 share held, and two shares in the new company for each DKK1,000 share held.

The demerged unit will be renamed The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S.

Maersk Drilling--which operates a fleet of 23 jackup rigs, drillships and semi-submersibles--was put on the block two years ago when Maersk set out to transform itself from a sprawling conglomerate into a container logistics firm.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com; @domchopping @WSJNordics

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK -10.08% 8404 Delayed Quote.14.44%
AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S
04:08aA P MØLLER M&Aelig;RSK : Maersk shares plummet on disappointing 2019 guidance
RE
04:08aAP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Maersk Announces Listing of Drilling Unit as 4Q Profit D..
DJ
04:05aAP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : 4Q Net Profit Fell Sharply
DJ
03:47aEUROPE : European shares steady near four-month highs but poor earnings weigh
RE
03:01aAP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Annual Report 2018
AQ
02:53aAP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S initiates demerger and separate ..
AQ
02/14Maersk Secures Low-Sulfur Fuel Supply In Deal With PBF Logistics
DJ
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/12Industrials Up on Trade Deal Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 38 885 M
EBIT 2018 804 M
Net income 2018 3 350 M
Debt 2018 11 345 M
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 11,08
P/E ratio 2019 21,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 28 684 M
Chart AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S
Duration : Period :
AP Moeller Maersk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1 477 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S28 684
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK14.44%27 977
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD12.13%7 583
HAPAG-LLOYD AG19.82%5 233
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-2.96%4 131
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD15.17%2 892
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.