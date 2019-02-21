AP Moeller Maersk A/S : Maersk Announces Listing of Drilling Unit as 4Q Profit Disappoints

By Dominic Chopping

A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S (MAERSK-B.KO) on Thursday announced the long-awaited demerger and listing of its Maersk Drilling unit, as it posted fourth-quarter profit that missed expectations.

Maersk said it plans to list its drilling operation on Nasdaq Copenhagen on April 4, with shareholders receiving one share in the demerged company for each DKK500 share held, and two shares in the new company for each DKK1,000 share held.

The demerged unit will be renamed The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S.

Maersk Drilling--which operates a fleet of 23 jackup rigs, drillships and semi-submersibles--was put on the block two years ago when Maersk set out to transform itself from a sprawling conglomerate into a container logistics firm.

