By Dominic Chopping

Nokia Corp. (NOKIA.HE) on Tuesday proposed appointing Soren Skou to its board of directors at the company's annual general meeting on May 21.

Mr. Skou is Chief Executive of Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S (MAERSK-B.KO) and would replace Louis R. Hughes who has informed Nokia that he will no longer be available to serve on the board after the AGM.

