Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  AP Moller-Maersk    MAERSK B   DK0010244508

AP MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSK B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AP Moller Maersk : India watchdog orders DP, Maersk units to withdraw some notices to clients at Mumbai port

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: A general view of JNPT is pictured in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's antitrust watchdog has ordered Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk and Dubai's DP World to withdraw certain customer advisories which it said could hamper growth of the country's largest container port in Mumbai, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) last year ordered a probe into suspected antitrust violations by DP World and Maersk units at the terminals they operate at state-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT).

Handling 66 million tonnes of cargo in the last fiscal year to March, JNPT is critical to India's international trade. The port handles more than half of India's traffic in shipping containers each year.

The probe was ordered as the CCI found merit in a complaint filed by Singapore's PSA International Pte Ltd, which alleged the rival duo had created barriers to hinder the growth of PSA's terminal by colluding on certain charges they levy at the port.

Though the terminal operators handle each other's containers to help boost the port's efficiency, PSA had alleged that DP World and Maersk last year issued advisories aimed at discouraging port users from sending PSA's containers to their terminals.

In an order issued by the CCI on Jan. 15, the watchdog ordered Maersk and DP World units to withdraw those advisories, saying it "smacks of anti-competitive" conduct.

The advisories, if not withdrawn, would cause "irretrievable damage or losses" not only to PSA, and would not augur well for the port's development, according to the order. It has not been made public.

"This is likely to generate unwarranted uncertainty, chaos, discontent and anxiety amongst shipping lines and customers," the CCI said.

The order is only an interim measure, and the wider probe continues.

A DP World spokesperson said the company had not received any such order from the Indian watchdog, but it was "committed to ensuring" it complies with all laws.

A.P. Moller-Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping group, did not respond to queries. PSA, which is owned by Singapore government-owned investment fund Temasek Holdings, declined to comment.

The antitrust dispute at the JNPT is based on so-called inter-terminal transfers.

Under the system, freight trains arriving at JNPT typically carry containers destined for several terminals, but stop at just one that handles all the cargo on a given day. Other operators then collect their containers by truck for loading at their own terminals. A similar procedure is followed, in reverse, when imported containers are unloaded.

DP World's advisory had said the inter-terminal operations with PSA were "inefficient and unviable". Maersk had said its terminal "shall not be responsible" for handling containers to and from PSA-terminal bound trains.

Both the companies denied PSA's allegations while arguing to the CCI that the advisories were based on "commercial justifications", the order said.

Units of Maersk, DP World and PSA operate four of the JNPT port's five terminals, with the fifth owned by the government. The PSA terminal, inaugurated in February, is planned to be the largest, expected to nearly double JNPT's capacity.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Edited by Martin Howell)

By Aditya Kalra
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AP MOLLER-MAERSK 1.88% 8906 Delayed Quote.6.72%
DP WORLD LTD --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AP MOLLER-MAERSK
03:21aAP MOLLER MAERSK : India watchdog orders DP, Maersk units to withdraw some notic..
RE
01/17AP MOLLER MAERSK : Job jitters mount as China's factories sputter ahead of Lunar..
RE
01/05AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Maersk Line to start serving to key Somali port
AQ
01/04INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Saudi Customs integrates with IBM/Maersks Trad..
AQ
2018DP WORLD : Dubai's DP world seeks to quash India antitrust probe
AQ
2018TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Early Holiday Returns; Speeding Up Port Calls; Drones..
DJ
2018AP MOLLER MAERSK : With Container Ships Getting Bigger, Maersk Focuses on Gettin..
DJ
2018EXCLUSIVE : Dubai's DP World seeks to quash India antitrust probe over Mumbai po..
RE
2018CORRECTION : Financial Calendar 2019
AQ
2018AP MOELLER MAERSK A/S : Seapulse and Maersk Drilling Announce Alliance to Execut..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 38 756 M
EBIT 2018 706 M
Net income 2018 3 072 M
Debt 2018 10 731 M
Yield 2018 2,14%
P/E ratio 2018 15,50
P/E ratio 2019 19,51
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 26 840 M
Chart AP MOLLER-MAERSK
Duration : Period :
AP Moller-Maersk Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AP MOLLER-MAERSK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1 523 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Søren Skou Chief Executive Officer
Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman
Carolina Dybeck Happe Chief Financial Officer
Bhushan Ivaturi Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Ane Mærsk Mc-Kinney Uggla Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AP MOLLER-MAERSK6.72%26 840
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD12.87%6 186
HAPAG-LLOYD AG3.84%4 628
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD2.38%4 293
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD9.39%2 819
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA7.93%2 782
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.