AP Thailand Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2018

- Low Rise: Low rise projects recorded robust revenue recognition in Q2 reaching THB 4.7 billion (+48.9% YoY). This was contributed by both existing projects which could maintain their sales momentum and 5 new projects transferred this quarter (4 of which are 2018 new launches) including "The City Sathon - Suksawat", "Centro Rangsit Klong 4 - Wongwaen", "Centro Ratchapruek - Suanpak", "Baan Klang Muang Ratchaphruek - Rattanathibet", and "Pleno Pinklao - Charan".

- Note: There was a Board resolution on 28th May to purchase 3 JV companies which transfer of ownership was nearly complete, namely "Aspire Ratchada - Wongsawang" (at 80.2% transfer), "Rhythm Asoke II" (at 89.9% transfer), and "Rhythm Sukhumvit 36 - 38" (at 99.8% transfer). Thus, those companies had changed from the Company's joint ventures to subsidiaries of the Company and the financial statements of these companies had been included in the consolidated financial statements from 28th May 2018 onwards, which is the date that the Company assumed control.