AP Thailand Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2018

Subject: Explanation of 36.7% year-on-year increase in revenue and 94.2% year-on-year increase in net profit results
AP (Thailand) Plc. would like to report Q2 2018 revenue and net profit of THB 6,557 million and THB 1,181 million, respectively. Revenue was +36.7% increase from THB 4,798 million and net profit was +94.2% increase from THB 608 million from the same period last year. This was mainly due to followings:
Healthy GM at 34.7% or +40bpt YoY driven by favorable property GM* (34.9%). In Q2, we billed
THB 81.0 million management and sales fees to JV companies. Underlying GM (AP+51% portion in JV) was at 36.0% as compared to 34.8% in Q2 2017.
SG&A recorded at THB 1.3 billion or 20.6% of total revenue. Since JV operation is under AP, underlying admin expenses would be equivalent to 9.2% of revenue*. Hence, overall underlying %SG&A for Q2 would be 17.8% of revenue* comparing to 19.5% same period last year.
Revenue from JV projects reported at THB 3.9 billion with "Share of profit from investments in joint ventures" of THB 522.1 million. The impressive performance was mainly driven by transfer momentum of "Life Asoke" which started to transfer at end of April this year (accelerated from Q3). Given period of only 2 months, the project has already been transferred by 38.3% as of Q2 reflecting good quality of backlog. In addition, "Rhythm Rangnam" continued its good rate reaching 93.2% of transferred ownership.
In this quarter, AP recorded "Gain from sales of investments" at THB 5.2 million from selling one of its subsidiaries, AP ME14 Co., Ltd., to joint venture company (Premium Residence Co., Ltd.).
Note: * Revenues and GM were based on "AP + 51% portion in JV"
