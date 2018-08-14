Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

AP Thailand Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun 2018

08/14/2018 | 02:31am EDT

AP (THAILAND) PCL. NEWS RELEASE No.12/2018

14th August 2018

Subject: Explanation of 36.7% year-on-year increase in revenue and 94.2% year-on-year increase in net profit results

To:Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

AP (Thailand) Plc. would like to report Q2 2018 revenue and net profit of THB 6,557 million and THB 1,181 million, respectively. Revenue was +36.7% increase from THB 4,798 million and net profit was +94.2% increase from THB 608 million from the same period last year. This was mainly due to followings:

  • AP (excluding JV) reported revenues at THB 6.6 billion (+36.7% YoY). Low rise maintained strong transfer pace and continued to drive revenue growth in Q2. Total property revenue hit THB 6.3 billion (+36.5% YoY)

    • - Low Rise: Low rise projects recorded robust revenue recognition in Q2 reaching THB 4.7 billion (+48.9% YoY). This was contributed by both existing projects which could maintain their sales momentum and 5 new projects transferred this quarter (4 of which are 2018 new launches) including "The City Sathon - Suksawat", "Centro Rangsit Klong 4 - Wongwaen", "Centro Ratchapruek - Suanpak", "Baan Klang Muang Ratchaphruek - Rattanathibet", and "Pleno Pinklao - Charan".

    • - Condominium: AP condo revenue recorded at THB 1.7 billion (+10.6% YoY). Existing projects, i.e., "Life Sukhumvit 48" and "Aspire Erawan Phase 1", could maintain their transfer momentum. In addition, we started to transfer "Vittorio" at values of THB 264 million in Q2.

    • - Note: There was a Board resolution on 28th May to purchase 3 JV companies which transfer of ownership was nearly complete, namely "Aspire Ratchada - Wongsawang" (at 80.2% transfer), "Rhythm Asoke II" (at 89.9% transfer), and "Rhythm Sukhumvit 36 - 38" (at 99.8% transfer). Thus, those companies had changed from the Company's joint ventures to subsidiaries of the Company and the financial statements of these companies had been included in the consolidated financial statements from 28th May 2018 onwards, which is the date that the Company assumed control.

Corporate Secretary Division

Tel: 662 261 2518 ext. 143

Email:natchanakan_p@apthai.com

  • Healthy GM at 34.7% or +40bpt YoY driven by favorable property GM* (34.9%). In Q2, we billed

    THB 81.0 million management and sales fees to JV companies. Underlying GM (AP+51% portion in JV) was at 36.0% as compared to 34.8% in Q2 2017.

  • SG&A recorded at THB 1.3 billion or 20.6% of total revenue. Since JV operation is under AP, underlying admin expenses would be equivalent to 9.2% of revenue*. Hence, overall underlying %SG&A for Q2 would be 17.8% of revenue* comparing to 19.5% same period last year.

  • Revenue from JV projects reported at THB 3.9 billion with "Share of profit from investments in joint ventures" of THB 522.1 million. The impressive performance was mainly driven by transfer momentum of "Life Asoke" which started to transfer at end of April this year (accelerated from Q3). Given period of only 2 months, the project has already been transferred by 38.3% as of Q2 reflecting good quality of backlog. In addition, "Rhythm Rangnam" continued its good rate reaching 93.2% of transferred ownership.

  • In this quarter, AP recorded "Gain from sales of investments" at THB 5.2 million from selling one of its subsidiaries, AP ME14 Co., Ltd., to joint venture company (Premium Residence Co., Ltd.).

Note: * Revenues and GM were based on "AP + 51% portion in JV"

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

/S/

(Mr. Pramart Kwanchuen)

Corporate Secretary

Corporate Secretary Division

Tel: 662 261 2518 ext. 143

Email:natchanakan_p@apthai.com

Disclaimer

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 06:30:06 UTC
