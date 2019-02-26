AP Thailand Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2018

AP (THAILAND) PCL.
NEWS RELEASE No.03/2019
26th February 2019
Subject: Explanation on 24.9% year-on-year increase in revenue and 22.5% year-on-year increase in net profit results
To:Director and Manager
The Stock Exchange of ThailandAP (Thailand) Plc. would like to report 2018 revenue of THB 27.7 billion and net profit of THB 3.9 billion. Comparing to last year, revenue increased by +24.9% YoY (from THB 22.2 billion) and net profit increased by +22.5% YoY (from THB 3.1 billion) resulting from the followings:
Corporate Secretary Division Tel: 662 261 2518 ext. 143
-
AP reported GM was 33.8% (-190bpt YoY) with underlying GM* of 35.1% (-70bpt YoY). Property
GM* delivered at 33.7% (-30bpt YoY). A decrease in GM was affected by condo AP GM and phasing of management and sales fee collected from JV (THB 481 million in 2018 versus THB 581 million in 2017).
-
SG&A recorded at THB 5.7 billion or 20.7% of reported revenue (+20bpt YoY). Since JV operation is under AP, underlying admin expenses would be 8.9% of revenue*. In the same manner, underlying SG&A would drop to 19.0% (-10bpt YoY).
-
Impressive year for JV with transfer amount of THB 10.3 billion (+53.4% YoY). Also, there was an immense growth in "Share of profit from investments in joint ventures" (+124.3% YoY) reaching new high at THB 1.1 billion.
Note: * Revenue and GM are based on AP + 51% portion in JV.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited.
/S/
(Mr. Pramart Kwanchuen)
Corporate Secretary
Corporate Secretary Division
Tel: 662 261 2518 ext. 143
Disclaimer
AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 06:37:06 UTC