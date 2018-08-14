AP Thailand Public : To report resolution of the dissolution of subsidiaries.

AP (THAILAND) PCL. NEWS RELEASE No.13/2018

14th August 2018

Subject:To report resolution of the dissolution of subsidiaries.

To:

The president, the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, AP (Thailand) PCL. ("AP"), would like to inform the resolution of the dissolution of subsidiaries as follows;

According to the Board of Directors' meeting no. 9/2018, held on 14th August 2018, has passed resolution to approve the dissolution of two subsidiaries namely; AP ME (Sukumvit) Co., Ltd. and Asian Property (2013) Co., Ltd. The registration and liquidation with Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce will proceed further.

Furthermore, Any right and obligation will be assigned to the subsidiary; Asian Property Co.,

Ltd. The dissolution of the aforementioned subsidiaries does not affect the operations of the Company.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

/S/

(Mr. Pramart Kwanchuen)

Corporate Secretary

Corporate Secretary Division

Tel: 662 261 2518 ext. 143

Email:natchanakan_p@apthai.com