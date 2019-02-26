Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND  >  AP Thailand Public Co Ltd    AP   TH0308010Y08

AP THAILAND PUBLIC CO LTD

(AP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

AP Thailand Public : To report the BOD resolution on the AGM 2019 of the company and the dividend payment proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 01:53am EST

[Translation from Thai version]

AP (THAILAND) PCL.

NEWS RELEASE

No. 02/2019

Date 26th February 2019

SubjectTo report the BOD resolution on the AGM 2019 of the company and the dividend payment proposal.

To

The President, the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, AP (Thailand) Pcl. ("AP"), would like to inform the resolution of AP Board of Directors' meeting no. 2/2019, taken place on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11.30 hrs. at Meeting room on 18th floor, Ocean Tower 1 building, New Ratchadapisek road, Klongtoey district, Bangkok, wherein the following agenda was resolved;

1. It was resolved that the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2019 ("the AGM") be held on 25th April, 2019 at 14.30 hrs. at At Le Grand Ballroom, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, no. 189, Sukhumvit Road, Soi 13-15, Klongtoey Nua sub-district, Wattana district, Bangkok 10110 and that the AGM 2019 convene the following agenda;

Agenda 1 To approve and adopt the minutes made at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2018 held on 26th April 2018;

Agenda 2

To acknowledge the Company's 2018 operating results;

Agenda 3

To approve the audited financial statements of the Company as at 31st

December 2018;

Agenda 4

To approve the dividend payment for the year 2018 and acknowledge the

allocation of net profit for legal reserve;

Agenda 5

To approve the appointment of the auditor for 2019 and auditor's fees;

Agenda 6

To approve the appointment of the directors to replace those retiring by

rotation;

The Board of Directors who would be retired by rotation will be re-elected

for another term are as follows: 1. Prof. Dr. Naris Chaiyasoot

2. Mr. Pornwut Sarasin 3. Mr. Phanporn Dabbaransi and 4. Ms. Kittiya

Pongpujaneegul

Agenda 7

To approve directors' remuneration;

Agenda 8

To approve directors' Bonus;

Agenda 9

Other Business (if any)

Corporate Secretary Division

Tel: 662 261 2518 ext. 143

Email:natchanakan_p@apthai.com

The record date to determine the shareholders' names for the right to attend the AGM shall be on 13th March 2019.

2.

To propose to the shareholders' meeting for an approval of dividend payment for the year 2018 and acknowledge the allocation of net profit for legal reserve as follows:

  • o Dividend shall be paid from retained earnings at the rate of Baht 0.40 per share (comply with the dividend policy of the company). The record date to determine shareholders' names for the right to receive the dividend shall be on 9th May 2019 and the dividend payment date will be made on 23rd May 2019.

    Whereby, shareholders paying personal income tax shall be entitled to a tax credit for the received dividend in accordance with Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code of Thailand whereas, the dividend of Baht 0.40 per share, paid from the retained earnings with 30% Corporate Income Tax, can be credited at 30/70.

  • o The Company has already reached the required amount of legal reserve by law which is 10% of the Company's registered capital. Thus, there is no requirement for the company to allocate its net profit as reserved fund whatsoever.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

/S/

(Mr. Pramart Kwanchuen)

Corporate Secretary

Corporate Secretary Division

Tel: 662 261 2518 ext. 143 Email:natchanakan_p@apthai.com

Disclaimer

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 06:52:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AP THAILAND PUBLIC CO LTD
01:53aAP THAILAND PUBLIC : To report the BOD resolution on the AGM 2019 of the company..
PU
01:38aAP THAILAND PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Dec 201..
PU
02/22AP THAILAND PUBLIC : To report the establishment of subsidiary company (APME16 A..
PU
2018AP THAILAND PUBLIC : Invitation to propose agenda for AGM 2019 and candidates fo..
PU
2018AP THAILAND PUBLIC : To report resolution of the dissolution of subsidiaries.
PU
2018AP THAILAND PUBLIC : To report on changing CFO position.
PU
2018AP THAILAND PUBLIC : To report resolution of the dissolution of subsidiaries.
PU
2018AP THAILAND PUBLIC : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 2 Ending 30 Jun ..
PU
2018AP THAILAND PUBLIC : To report the sale of shares in subsidiary (APME14) under t..
PU
2018AP THAILAND PUBLIC : (Additional) To report the purchase of shares in subsidiari..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 24 685 M
EBIT 2018 3 690 M
Net income 2018 3 660 M
Debt 2018 16 389 M
Yield 2018 5,34%
P/E ratio 2018 6,47
P/E ratio 2019 6,38
EV / Sales 2018 1,63x
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
Capitalization 23 752 M
Chart AP THAILAND PUBLIC CO LTD
Duration : Period :
AP Thailand Public Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 9,40  THB
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anuphong Assavabhokhin Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Naris Chaiyasoot Chairman
Chidapa Amralikit Chief Financial Officer
Somchai Wattanasaowapak Chief Information Technology Officer
Pichet Vipavasuphakorn Managing Director & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AP THAILAND PUBLIC CO LTD734
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED20.52%49 328
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP6.55%41 526
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.40%40 701
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD14.50%31 442
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD13.01%29 721
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.