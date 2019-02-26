AP Thailand Public : To report the BOD resolution on the AGM 2019 of the company and the dividend payment proposal

[Translation from Thai version]

AP (THAILAND) PCL.

NEWS RELEASE

No. 02/2019

Date 26th February 2019

SubjectTo report the BOD resolution on the AGM 2019 of the company and the dividend payment proposal.

To

The President, the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, AP (Thailand) Pcl. ("AP"), would like to inform the resolution of AP Board of Directors' meeting no. 2/2019, taken place on Tuesday 26th February 2019 at 11.30 hrs. at Meeting room on 18th floor, Ocean Tower 1 building, New Ratchadapisek road, Klongtoey district, Bangkok, wherein the following agenda was resolved;

1. It was resolved that the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2019 ("the AGM") be held on 25th April, 2019 at 14.30 hrs. at At Le Grand Ballroom, Sofitel Bangkok Sukhumvit, no. 189, Sukhumvit Road, Soi 13-15, Klongtoey Nua sub-district, Wattana district, Bangkok 10110 and that the AGM 2019 convene the following agenda;

Agenda 1 To approve and adopt the minutes made at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2018 held on 26th April 2018;

Agenda 2 To acknowledge the Company's 2018 operating results; Agenda 3 To approve the audited financial statements of the Company as at 31st December 2018; Agenda 4 To approve the dividend payment for the year 2018 and acknowledge the allocation of net profit for legal reserve; Agenda 5 To approve the appointment of the auditor for 2019 and auditor's fees; Agenda 6 To approve the appointment of the directors to replace those retiring by rotation; The Board of Directors who would be retired by rotation will be re-elected for another term are as follows: 1. Prof. Dr. Naris Chaiyasoot 2. Mr. Pornwut Sarasin 3. Mr. Phanporn Dabbaransi and 4. Ms. Kittiya Pongpujaneegul Agenda 7 To approve directors' remuneration; Agenda 8 To approve directors' Bonus; Agenda 9 Other Business (if any) Corporate Secretary Division Tel: 662 261 2518 ext. 143 Email:natchanakan_p@apthai.com

The record date to determine the shareholders' names for the right to attend the AGM shall be on 13th March 2019.

2.

To propose to the shareholders' meeting for an approval of dividend payment for the year 2018 and acknowledge the allocation of net profit for legal reserve as follows:

o Dividend shall be paid from retained earnings at the rate of Baht 0.40 per share (comply with the dividend policy of the company). The record date to determine shareholders' names for the right to receive the dividend shall be on 9th May 2019 and the dividend payment date will be made on 23rd May 2019. Whereby, shareholders paying personal income tax shall be entitled to a tax credit for the received dividend in accordance with Section 47 bis of the Revenue Code of Thailand whereas, the dividend of Baht 0.40 per share, paid from the retained earnings with 30% Corporate Income Tax, can be credited at 30/70.

o The Company has already reached the required amount of legal reserve by law which is 10% of the Company's registered capital. Thus, there is no requirement for the company to allocate its net profit as reserved fund whatsoever.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

/S/

(Mr. Pramart Kwanchuen)

Corporate Secretary

Corporate Secretary Division

Tel: 662 261 2518 ext. 143 Email:natchanakan_p@apthai.com