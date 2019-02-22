AP Thailand Public : To report the establishment of subsidiary company (APME16 APME17 APME18)

AP (THAILAND) PCL. NEWS RELEASE No.1/2019

Subject:

22nd February 2019

To report the establishment of subsidiary company (APME16 APME17 APME18)

To:

The president, the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, AP (Thailand) Plc. ("AP"), would like to inform that regarding the resolution of AP Board of Directors' meeting no. 9/2018 held on 15th August 2018 to establish a subsidiary which details are as following;

Registered name AP ME 16 Co., Ltd. Ratio of share held by AP 99.99% Type of business Property development Registered capital 1,000,000 Baht (One million Baht) Details of shares 100,000 ordinary registered shares, with the par value of Baht 10 per share Objective of establishment Property development. Registered name AP ME 17 Co., Ltd. Ratio of share held by AP 99.99% Type of business Property development Registered capital 1,000,000 Baht (One million Baht) Details of shares 100,000 ordinary registered shares, with the par value of Baht 10 per share Objective of establishment Property development. Registered name AP ME 18 Co., Ltd. Ratio of share held by AP 99.99% Type of business Property development Registered capital 1,000,000 Baht (One million Baht) Details of shares 100,000 ordinary registered shares,

with the par value of Baht 10 per share Objective of establishment Property development.

In this regards, AP ME 16 Co., Ltd., AP ME 17 Co., Ltd. and AP ME 18 Co., Ltd. were successfully registered its establishment with the Registrar of Ministry of Commerce on 22nd February 2019

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

/S/

(Mr. Pramart Kwanchuen)

Corporate Secretary