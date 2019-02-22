Log in
AP Thailand Public : To report the establishment of subsidiary company (APME16 APME17 APME18)

0
02/22/2019 | 06:06am EST

AP (THAILAND) PCL. NEWS RELEASE No.1/2019

Subject:

22nd February 2019

To report the establishment of subsidiary company (APME16 APME17 APME18)

To:

The president, the Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, AP (Thailand) Plc. ("AP"), would like to inform that regarding the resolution of AP Board of Directors' meeting no. 9/2018 held on 15th August 2018 to establish a subsidiary which details are as following;

Registered name

AP ME 16 Co., Ltd.

Ratio of share held by AP

99.99%

Type of business

Property development

Registered capital

1,000,000 Baht (One million Baht)

Details of shares

100,000 ordinary registered shares,

with the par value of Baht 10 per share

Objective of establishment

Property development.

Registered name

AP ME 17 Co., Ltd.

Ratio of share held by AP

99.99%

Type of business

Property development

Registered capital

1,000,000 Baht (One million Baht)

Details of shares

100,000 ordinary registered shares,

with the par value of Baht 10 per share

Objective of establishment

Property development.

Registered name

AP ME 18 Co., Ltd.

Ratio of share held by AP

99.99%

Type of business

Property development

Registered capital

1,000,000 Baht (One million Baht)

Details of shares

100,000 ordinary registered shares,

Corporate Secretary Division

Tel: 662 261 2518 ext. 143

Email:natchanakan_p@apthai.com

Objective of establishmentwith the par value of Baht 10 per share Property development.

In this regards, AP ME 16 Co., Ltd., AP ME 17 Co., Ltd. and AP ME 18 Co., Ltd. were successfully registered its establishment with the Registrar of Ministry of Commerce on 22nd February 2019

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited.

/S/

(Mr. Pramart Kwanchuen)

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

AP (Thailand) Public Company Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 11:05:09 UTC
