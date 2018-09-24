Log in
APA GROUP (APA)
APA : Correction to Remuneration Report

0
09/24/2018

APA Group (ASX: APA) has identified that the current termination payments of CEO and Managing Director, Mick McCormack, were incorrectly stated in the Remuneration Report contained within the Annual Financial Results lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange on 22 August 2018.

In particular, the Remuneration Report did not correctly describe the termination entitlements due to Mr McCormack on cessation of employment.

The terms of Mr McCormack's employment agreement, as varied in February 2013, are summarised in Attachment 1.

The section of the Remuneration Report dealing with the contractual arrangements of key management personnel (KMP) (being section 5.1) has been updated and is set out in Attachment 2. The termination payments were also not correctly stated in previous Remuneration Reports.

Disclaimer

APA Group published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 23:03:01 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 457 M
EBIT 2019 965 M
Net income 2019 285 M
Debt 2019 9 223 M
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 40,76
P/E ratio 2020 33,12
EV / Sales 2019 8,46x
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
Capitalization 11 563 M
Chart APA GROUP
Duration : Period :
APA Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,91  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Joseph McCormack Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael Anthony Fraser Chairman
Peter J. Fredricson Chief Financial Officer
Russell Allan Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia McKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APA GROUP18.09%8 429
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP23.06%27 849
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD8.08%15 228
GAIL INDIA LTD3.81%12 189
TOKYO GAS CO LTD5.53%11 052
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION8.64%10 454
