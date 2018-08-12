APA Directors Accept Takeover Bid From Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure

By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--Australian pipeline operator APA Group directors are recommending shareholders accept a 12.98 billion Australian dollar (US$9.47 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings.

The consortium in mid-June made a conditional offer to buy APA for A$11 a share. The Australian company said Monday it had entered a takeover agreement at that price, which would be raised by 4 cents a share for each month that passes in 2019 if the deal hasn't yet been implemented. The offer also won't affect APA's final dividend payment for the current year, which it expects will be 24 cents a share.

The offer remains subject to an independent expert concluding it is fair and reasonable, regulatory approval and a vote by APA shareholders expected to take place in late November.

The consortium includes CK Infrastructure, CK Asset Holdings and Power Assets Holdings.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com