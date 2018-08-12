Log in
APA GROUP (APA)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/10
9.84 AUD   +0.10%
08/12APA Directors Accept Takeover Bid From Hong Kong's CK Infrastruct..
DJ
06/29APA : Letter to Securityholders
PU
06/28APA GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
APA Directors Accept Takeover Bid From Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure

08/12/2018 | 11:03pm CEST

By Robb M. Stewart

MELBOURNE, Australia--Australian pipeline operator APA Group directors are recommending shareholders accept a 12.98 billion Australian dollar (US$9.47 billion) takeover offer from a consortium led by Hong Kong's CK Infrastructure Holdings.

The consortium in mid-June made a conditional offer to buy APA for A$11 a share. The Australian company said Monday it had entered a takeover agreement at that price, which would be raised by 4 cents a share for each month that passes in 2019 if the deal hasn't yet been implemented. The offer also won't affect APA's final dividend payment for the current year, which it expects will be 24 cents a share.

The offer remains subject to an independent expert concluding it is fair and reasonable, regulatory approval and a vote by APA shareholders expected to take place in late November.

The consortium includes CK Infrastructure, CK Asset Holdings and Power Assets Holdings.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APA GROUP 0.10% 9.84 End-of-day quote.18.57%
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD -0.09% 57.85 End-of-day quote.-15.79%
CK INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS LTD 0.26% 57.8 End-of-day quote.-13.86%
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 55.95 End-of-day quote.-15.42%
POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LTD (ADR) --End-of-day quote.
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 2 341 M
EBIT 2018 924 M
Net income 2018 265 M
Debt 2018 9 175 M
Yield 2018 4,56%
P/E ratio 2018 43,62
P/E ratio 2019 37,72
EV / Sales 2018 8,87x
EV / Sales 2019 8,52x
Capitalization 11 598 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,99  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Joseph McCormack Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael Anthony Fraser Chairman
Peter J. Fredricson Chief Financial Officer
Russell Allan Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia McKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APA GROUP18.57%8 467
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP20.68%26 687
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD40.42%20 003
GAIL INDIA LTD-3.03%12 294
TOKYO GAS CO LTD2.10%10 891
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION6.26%10 134
