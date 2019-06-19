APA : estimated final distribution information

APA Group (ASX:APA) today announced an estimated final distribution of 25.5 cents per security for the six months ending 30 June 2019.

Based on this estimate, together with the interim distribution of 21.5 cents per security paid in March 2019, total distributions for the 2019 financial year will be 47.0 cents per security, which is 0.5 cents per security above guidance and represents a 4.4% increase over the previous year.

The actual amount of the final distribution and its tax deferred status will be confirmed following finalisation of the 2019 financial results, which are due for release on 21 August 2019. APA will confirm allocable franking credits when finalising the final distribution with the release of its 2019 financial results on 21 August 2019.