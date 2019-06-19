APA : estimated final distribution information

Log in
APA GROUP

(APA)
06/19
11.46 AUD   +1.06%
06/19/2019 | 07:24pm EDT

APA Group (ASX:APA) today announced an estimated final distribution of 25.5 cents per security for the six months ending 30 June 2019.

Based on this estimate, together with the interim distribution of 21.5 cents per security paid in March 2019, total distributions for the 2019 financial year will be 47.0 cents per security, which is 0.5 cents per security above guidance and represents a 4.4% increase over the previous year.

The actual amount of the final distribution and its tax deferred status will be confirmed following finalisation of the 2019 financial results, which are due for release on 21 August 2019. APA will confirm allocable franking credits when finalising the final distribution with the release of its 2019 financial results on 21 August 2019.

APA Group published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 23:23:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 475 M
EBIT 2019 974 M
Net income 2019 301 M
Debt 2019 9 617 M
Yield 2019 4,32%
P/E ratio 2019 42,95
P/E ratio 2020 35,53
EV / Sales 2019 9,04x
EV / Sales 2020 8,47x
Capitalization 12 743 M
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Joseph McCormack Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael Anthony Fraser Chairman
Peter J. Fredricson Chief Financial Officer
Russell Allan Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia McKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
