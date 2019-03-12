Log in
APA GROUP

(APA)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/12
9.72 AUD   +0.31%
APA : pricing of GBP 400 million MTN

03/12/2019 | 05:05am EDT

APA Group (ASX: APA), a leading Australian energy infrastructure business, today announced that on 12 March 2019 (AEDT) it priced an offering of GBP 400 million of senior unsecured notes in the European debt capital markets pursuant to Regulation S. The notes will be issued by APA's wholly-owned Baa2/BBB rated borrowing entity APT Pipelines Limited and will be guaranteed by Australian Pipeline Limited in its capacity as trustee and responsible entity of Australian Pipeline Trust and APT Investment Trust ('the Parent Guarantors') and by certain subsidiaries of the Parent Guarantors.

The proceeds of the issue will be used to refinance debt maturing in May and July 2019, and for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer

APA Group published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 09:04:06 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 2 473 M
EBIT 2019 974 M
Net income 2019 299 M
Debt 2019 9 563 M
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 38,78
P/E ratio 2020 32,00
EV / Sales 2019 8,49x
EV / Sales 2020 7,96x
Capitalization 11 433 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 9,11  AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Joseph McCormack Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael Anthony Fraser Chairman
Peter J. Fredricson Chief Financial Officer
Russell Allan Higgins Independent Non-Executive Director
Patricia McKenzie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APA GROUP14.00%8 081
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP9.25%27 555
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LTD-0.72%17 105
TOKYO GAS CO LTD11.06%12 252
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION8.46%11 708
GAIL INDIA LTD-2.96%11 265
