APA : pricing of GBP 400 million MTN

APA Group (ASX: APA), a leading Australian energy infrastructure business, today announced that on 12 March 2019 (AEDT) it priced an offering of GBP 400 million of senior unsecured notes in the European debt capital markets pursuant to Regulation S. The notes will be issued by APA's wholly-owned Baa2/BBB rated borrowing entity APT Pipelines Limited and will be guaranteed by Australian Pipeline Limited in its capacity as trustee and responsible entity of Australian Pipeline Trust and APT Investment Trust ('the Parent Guarantors') and by certain subsidiaries of the Parent Guarantors.

The proceeds of the issue will be used to refinance debt maturing in May and July 2019, and for general corporate purposes.