APAC Resources : INSIDE INFORMATION AND PROFIT WARNING

APAC RESOURCES LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1104)

The Board wishes to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the 2020 Year and the information currently available, it is expected to record a loss attributable to the Shareholders between HK$350 million to HK$500 million as compared to the profit attributable to the Shareholders of approximately HK$608 million for the 2019 Year.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors of the Company that based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2020 (the "2020 Year") and the information currently available, the annual results of the Group for the 2020 Year are expected to record a loss attributable to the Shareholders between HK$350 million to HK$500 million as compared to the profit attributable to the Shareholders of approximately HK$608 million for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the "2019 Year").

