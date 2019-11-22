APAC Resources : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 NOVEMBER 2019 AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company (the "Shares") was 1,218,893,914 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM. Therefore, the Company is allowed to issue a maximum of 243,778,782 Shares under the Securities Issue Mandate and to repurchase a maximum of 121,889,391 Shares under the Shares Repurchase Mandate. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholders of the Company or their associates were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There was no restriction on any shareholders of the Company to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM and there was no party who had stated his/her/its intention in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 22 October 2019 (the "Circular") to vote against or to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the Circular in relation to, among other things, the retirement of Mr. Robert Moyse Willcocks ("Mr. Willcocks").

The Board announces that Mr. Willcocks has retired as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM. Simultaneous with Mr. Willcocks's retirement as a Director, he has also ceased to be a member of each of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company.

Mr. Willcocks has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matters in relation to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to express its gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Willcocks for his valuable contribution to the Company as a Director during his term of office.

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Mr. Brett Robert Smith (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Andrew Ferguson (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Arthur George Dew (Chairman) (Mr. Wong Tai Chun, Mark as his alternate), Mr. Lee Seng Hui and Mr. So Kwok Hoo

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert, Mr. Chang Chu Fai, Johnson Francis and Mr. Wang Hongqian

