APAC RESOURCES LIMITED

(1104)
APAC Resources : POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 22 NOVEMBER 2019 AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

11/22/2019 | 03:42am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

APAC RESOURCES LIMITED

*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1104)

POLL RESULTS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 22 NOVEMBER 2019

AND RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

At the Annual General Meeting of APAC Resources Limited (the "Company") held on 22 November 2019 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated 22 October 2019 (the "Notice") were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll. The poll results in respect of all the resolutions proposed at the AGM are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial

486,996,263

0

statements of the Company and the reports of the directors

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

of the Company (the "Directors") and the auditor of the

Company for the year ended 30 June 2019

2.

(a)

(i) To re-elect Mr. Brett Robert Smith as a Director

486,921,157

75,106

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

(ii) To re-elect Mr. So Kwok Hoo as a Director

486,996,263

0

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

(iii)To re-elect Mr. Wang Hongqian as a Director

486,921,157

75,106

(99.98%)

(0.02%)

(b)

To authorise the board of Directors (the "Board") to fix

486,996,263

0

the Directors' remuneration

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

3.

To re-appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditor of

486,996,263

0

the Company and to authorise the Board to fix their

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

remuneration

4.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue

482,644,577

4,351,686

securities ("Securities Issue Mandate")#

(99.11%)

(0.89%)

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase

486,996,263

0

shares ("Shares Repurchase Mandate")#

(100.00%)

(0.00%)

6.

To extend the general mandate to the Directors to issue

482,644,577

4,351,686

securities by the number of shares of the Company

(99.11%)

(0.89%)

repurchased #

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the above resolutions, all such resolutions were duly passed as ordinary resolutions by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM.

#The full text of the resolution is set out in the Notice.

1

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares of the Company (the "Shares") was 1,218,893,914 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM. Therefore, the Company is allowed to issue a maximum of 243,778,782 Shares under the Securities Issue Mandate and to repurchase a maximum of 121,889,391 Shares under the Shares Repurchase Mandate. There were no Shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the proposed resolutions at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and no shareholders of the Company or their associates were required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the AGM. There was no restriction on any shareholders of the Company to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM and there was no party who had stated his/her/its intention in the circular to the shareholders of the Company dated 22 October 2019 (the "Circular") to vote against or to abstain from voting on the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

Reference is made to the Circular in relation to, among other things, the retirement of Mr. Robert Moyse Willcocks ("Mr. Willcocks").

The Board announces that Mr. Willcocks has retired as an Independent Non-Executive Director with effect from the conclusion of the AGM. Simultaneous with Mr. Willcocks's retirement as a Director, he has also ceased to be a member of each of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company.

Mr. Willcocks has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matters in relation to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board wishes to take this opportunity to express its gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Willcocks for his valuable contribution to the Company as a Director during his term of office.

By Order of the Board

APAC Resources Limited

Lau Tung Ni

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors

Mr. Brett Robert Smith (Deputy Chairman) and Mr. Andrew Ferguson (Chief Executive Officer)

Non-Executive Directors

Mr. Arthur George Dew (Chairman) (Mr. Wong Tai Chun, Mark as his alternate), Mr. Lee Seng Hui and Mr. So Kwok Hoo

Independent Non-Executive Directors

Dr. Wong Wing Kuen, Albert, Mr. Chang Chu Fai, Johnson Francis and Mr. Wang Hongqian

* For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

APAC Resources Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 08:41:02 UTC
