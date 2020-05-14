APACHE : 2019 SUMMARY ANNUAL REPORT

As we write this, healthcare workers and first responders are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, we are all adjusting to changes in the way we live and work, and our industry is facing a crisis driven by simultaneous demand and supply shocks. We are not the first to call these times unprecedented.

While this report is primarily a look back at 2019, we will briefly address the present situation as of May 2020.

Apache has taken numerous precautions to protect employee and public health and ensure business continuity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to explore for energy and operate our assets through this difficult time, our team also remains committed to environmental stewardship and responsible energy development. We are very thankful for

and proud of - our entire workforce; they have shown true resiliency and demonstrated ingenuity, determination and commitment to our core values while finding new, more efficient ways to safely get the job done.

Apache has also taken swift and decisive action to protect its financial position in response to the current market conditions. In March, we further reduced our planned 2020 upstream capital investment to approximately $1.1 billion, which is nearly 55% below the 2019 level; we reduced our annual dividend payment by $340 million; and to protect 2020 cash flows from further price deterioration, we added significant near-term oil price hedges. In addition, our organizational redesign, which has been underway for several months, is yielding critical cost reductions that will enable us to remain competitive for the long