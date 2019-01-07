Log in
Apache Corporation    APA

APACHE CORPORATION (APA)
My previous session
Apache : Amendment to a previously filed 4

01/07/2019 | 06:14pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Ricotta Dominic

APACHE CORP [ APA ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

01/04/2017

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

2000 POST OAK BLVD. STE 100

Sr. Vice President

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

01/05/2017

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

(Street)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

HOUSTONTX

77056

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

1. This footnote is being created to file this Amended Form 4 which is being submitted solely to attach a Power of Attorney for the Reporting Person that was inadvertently omitted from the original Form 4 filing and to confirm that all filings made from the date of the attached Power of Attorney on behalf of the Reporting Person were duly authorized by the Reporting Person.

Remarks:

Note: Also see attached Exhibit EX-24 Ricotta POA.

Raj Sharma, Attorney-in-Fact 01/07/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Power of Attorney

(Limited to Execution of Forms 4 and 5)

I, Dominic (Nick) Ricotta, do hereby constitute and appoint Rajesh Sharma, Patrick Whitman and S. Brett Cupit (with full power to each of them to act alone) as my true and lawful agents and attorneys-in-fact with full power and authority to execute and deliver on my behalf in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations all reports of changes in my beneficial ownership ofsecurities issued by Apache Corporation onForms 4 and 5 as may bedeemed advisable. I hereby ratify and confirm all that each such agent and attorney-in-fact may do by virtue hereof with respect to reports of my beneficial ownership of securities issued by Apache Corporation.

This power of attorney shall remain in full force and effect until I am no longer required to file Forms 4 and 5 with respect to changes in my beneficial ownership of securities issued by Apache Corporation, unless earlier revoked by me in writing delivered to the attorneys-in-fact named above.

In witness whereof, I have duly executed this power of attorney on the 15th day of September 2016.

/s/ Dominic Ricotta

State of Texas County of Harris

The foregoing Power of Attorney was acknowledged before me this 15th day of September 2016, by Dominic Ricotta, Senior Region Vice President, of

Apache Corporation. Witness my hand and official seal.

/s/ Melinda Jenkins

[Seal for Melinda Jenkins] [Notary Public, State of Texas] [My Commission Expires 07-25-2020]

Disclaimer

Apache Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 23:13:06 UTC
