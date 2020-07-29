Apache : Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Apache Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2020

Financial and Operational Results

Key Takeaways

Announced major discovery at Kwaskwasi today, third consecutive discovery in Block 58 offshore Suriname;

Submitted appraisal plan for first discovery, Maka, in May; announced second discovery, Sapakara, in April;

Posted second-quarter reported production of 435,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day; adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 394,000 BOE per day;

Delivered upstream capital investment below guidance; tracking toward the low end of full-year 2020 guidance range of $1.0 to $1.2 billion;

Focused capital investments on higher-return international opportunities;

Achieved annualized cost savings target of more than $300 million, approximately $225 million of which will be realized in 2020; and

Implemented operational protocols and work-from-home-processes, successfully mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on Apache's operations, employees and communities.

HOUSTON, July 29, 2020 - Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today announced its financial and operational results for the second-quarter 2020.



Apache reported a loss of $386 million or $1.02 per diluted common share during the second-quarter 2020. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, Apache reported a second-quarter loss of $281 million, or $0.74 per share. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter was $84 million, and adjusted EBITDAX was $235 million.



'Our exploration program offshore Suriname continues to deliver exciting results. Earlier today, we announced a major discovery at Kwaskwasi-1, our best well yet and third consecutive success in Block 58,' said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president.



Following completion of operations at Kwaskwasi-1, a fourth exploration prospect, Keskesi East-1, will be drilled approximately 10 kilometers (6 miles) southeast of the Sapakara discovery well.



'Our continued success in Suriname, along with the steps we've taken to streamline our organization and further strengthen our financial position, prepare us well for the long term. Apache has achieved more than $300 million of combined, annualized LOE and overhead savings - doubling our original target - and delivered on our activity and capital reduction goal. These actions have lowered our free cash flow breakeven oil price to around $30 per barrel for the second half of 2020,' he continued.



2020 capital budget and outlook



Apache delivered second-quarter upstream capital investment of $216 million and is tracking toward the lower end of its annual capital guidance range of $1.0 to $1.2 billion dollars. The company guided to third-quarter capital investment of approximately $190 million.



Second-quarter operational summary



Second-quarter reported production was 435,000 BOE per day, and adjusted production, which excludes Egypt noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, was 394,000 BOE per day.



Following a thorough operational and economic evaluation of all producing wells, Apache chose to curtail approximately 28,000 BOE per day during the second quarter to minimize the negative cash flow impacts of lower oil and NGL prices. The company shut-in an additional 7,000 BOE per day due to unscheduled pipeline downtime at Alpine High. As prices rebounded over the past several months, the company has now returned its curtailed volumes in the North Sea and Alpine High to production, along with a portion of curtailed oil volumes elsewhere in the Permian Basin.



Closing Remarks



'Our objectives remain unchanged despite the extreme market volatility in 2020. We will budget conservatively and return free cash flow to investors, initially in the form of debt reduction; maintain a balanced and diversified portfolio; and prioritize investment for long-term returns over production growth. We will also continue to advance our exploration program and follow-on appraisal activity in Block 58 offshore Suriname and maintain our capacity to generate material free cash flow in Egypt and the North Sea,' concluded Christmann.



Conference call



Apache will host a conference call to discuss its second-quarter 2020 results at 10 a.m. Central time, Thursday, July 30. The conference call will be webcast from Apache's website at www.apachecorp.com and investor.apachecorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time July 30. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 6166527. Sign up for email alerts to be reminded of the webcast at investor.apachecorp.com/alerts/email-alerts-subscription.



About Apache



Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.



Additional information



Additional information follows, including reconciliations of adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDAX, and upstream capital investment (non-GAAP financial measures) to GAAP measures and information regarding adjusted production. Apache's quarterly supplement is available at www.apachecorp.com/financialdata.



Non-GAAP financial measures



Apache's financial information includes information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as well as non-GAAP financial information. It is management's intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of our consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted earnings, adjusted EBITDAX, and upstream capital investment are non-GAAP measures. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure is presented along with the corresponding GAAP measure so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure.



Forward-looking statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'anticipates,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'seeks,' 'believes,' 'continues,' 'could,' 'estimates,' 'expects,' 'guidance,' 'may,' 'might,' 'outlook,' 'possibly,' 'potential,' 'projects,' 'prospects,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would,' and similar references to future periods, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future plans, expectations and objectives for Apache's operations, including statements about our capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, asset sales, and monetizations. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See 'Risk Factors' in our 2019 Form 10-K, and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') for a discussion of risk factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by Apache in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Apache undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



Cautionary note to investors



The United States Securities and Exchange Commission permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. Apache may use certain terms in this news release, such as 'resources,' 'potential resources,' 'resource potential,' 'estimated net reserves,' 'recoverable reserves,' and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit Apache from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019 available from Apache at www.apachecorp.com or by writing Apache at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, TX 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark

Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West

Website: www.apachecorp.com

APA-F



Click here for the full release with quarterly financial statements.