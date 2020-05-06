Log in
APACHE CORPORATION

(APA)
Apache : First-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Supplement

05/06/2020

First-Quarter 2020

Financial & Operational Supplement

Notice to Investors

Certain statements in this earnings supplement contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding anticipated financial and operating results, asset divestitures, estimated reserves, drilling locations, capital expenditures, price estimates, typical well results and well profiles, type curve, and production and operating expense guidance included in this earnings supplement. Any matters that are not historical facts are forward looking and, accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K available on our website, www.apachecorp.com, and in our other public filings and press releases. These forward-looking statements are based on Apache Corporation's (Apache) current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company, its industry, its management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. No assurance can be given that such expectations, estimates, or projections will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this earnings supplement, including, Apache's ability to meet its production targets, successfully manage its capital expenditures and to complete, test, and produce the wells and prospects identified in this earnings supplement, to successfully plan, secure necessary government approvals, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure, and to achieve its production and budget expectations on its projects.

Whenever possible, these "forward-looking statements" are identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "projects," "should," "would," "will," and similar phrases, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, Apache's actual results and performance may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date. However, you should review carefully reports and documents that Apache files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cautionary Note to Investors: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. Apache may use certain terms in this earnings supplement, such as "resource," "resource potential," "net resource potential," "potential resource," "resource base," "identified resources," "potential net recoverable," "potential reserves," "unbooked resources," "economic resources," "net resources," "undeveloped resource," "net risked resources," "inventory," "upside," and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit Apache from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality, and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 available from Apache at www.apachecorp.comor by writing Apache at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain information may be provided in this earnings supplement that includes financial measurements that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, total debt or net cash provided by operating activities, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used at other companies. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to Apache's first quarter 2020 earnings release at www.apachecorp.comand "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" of this earnings supplement.

None of the information contained in this document has been audited by any independent auditor. This earnings supplement is prepared as a convenience for securities analysts and investors and may be useful as a reference tool. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors.

2

COVID-19 | APACHE RESPONSE

GLOBAL - Prioritizing Health & Safety Of Employees And Communities In Which We Operate

  • Acted quickly to close offices throughout organization
  • Implemented operational protocols in the field and work- from-home procedures with minimal business disruption
  1. Temperature screenings throughout operations & upon office re- entry
  1. Increased cleaning measures in the field, offshore and office locations
  1. Expanded assessments of all contractor companies & vendors coming onsite to all locations
  1. Enhanced measures in Suriname, including 14-day self- quarantine
  • Procured a pandemic / infectious disease response helicopter in the North Sea and Suriname to ensure safe medical evacuations, if needed
  • Donated PPE & critical medical equipment to hospitals & first responders as well as donations to food banks, education initiatives and women's & children's shelters
  • Developed a thorough & phased Office Re-Entry Plan
  1. Following all federal, state & local mandates across operations
  1. Communicating with peer companies on best practices

3

1Q 2020 Key Metrics

1Q 2020

Reported Production

468 Mboe/d

Adjusted Production(1)

423 Mboe/d

Cost Incurred in Oil and Gas Property

$497 Million

Upstream Capital Investment(2)

$442 Million

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$502 Million

Adjusted EBITDAX(2)

$764 Million

Loss Per Share

($11.86)

Adjusted Loss Per Share(2)

($0.13)

(1) Excludes production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.

(2) For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

4

Positioning To Withstand Volatility

Disciplined

Financial

Approach

  • Managing towards Cash Flow Neutrality(1)
  • Preserving liquidity and protecting balance sheet
  • Prioritizing returns and longer-cycle investments over production growth

Leveraging

Diversified

Portfolio

  • International assets generating more resilient cash flows in a falling price environment
  • Balanced commodity profile and geographic pricing points diversify risk
  • Recent discoveries underscore large- scale, long-term potential in Suriname

Strong Liquidity

Profile

  • Manageable bond maturities over next 5 years (less than $1 billion)
  • $4 BN committed credit facility extending through March 2024(2,3)
  • Ample coverage across a wide range of scenarios
  1. See appendix for Glossary of Referenced Terms.
  2. As of 3/31/2020, $250 million drawn on credit facility. Approximately $800 million of letters of credit posted in April.

(3) Apache option for 1-year extension.

5

Decisive Actions Taken

Managing To Cash Flow Neutrality & Preserving Liquidity

Reduced 2020 upstream capital investment to approximately $1.1 BN(1,2) (↓ ~55% from 2019)

Decreased annual dividend payout by $340 MM (↓ 90%)

Implemented deeper cost cutting measures, doubling original estimate to >$300 MM(3)

Entered into protective near-term hedges

Initiated methodical curtailment / shut-in program

(1)

Approximately 60% directed to international assets.

(2)

2Q 2020 upstream capital investment guidance: $230 MM.

(3)

Approximately $225 MM of cost savings expected in 2020 (Net of severance and re-organization costs).

6

Apache's Diversified Portfolio

Managing Through Near-Term Volatility

United States

  • Eliminating all drilling & completion activity (final rig release in mid-May)
  • Managing LOE, with safety remaining a top priority
    • Reducing contract labor / field staff
    • Reducing chemical and water usage
    • 80% reduction in workover rigs
    • Renegotiating pricing with vendors
  • Optimizing cash flow through shut- in/curtailment program
  • Pursuing trades to block up acreage position in core areas

North Sea

  • Reduced to essential personnel and strengthened continuity plans to mitigate COVID-19 effects
  • Realizing cost savings in all categories
    • Reducing logistics costs & contract labor
    • Renegotiating pricing with vendors
  • Focused on low F&D cost, near-field opportunities in Beryl area
  • Forties 4D seismic survey on track for acquisition this summer
  • Tertiary exploration program resumes in 4Q with a 2nd carried well

Egypt

  • Field operations unaffected thus far by COVID-19 with essential personnel extending rotation patterns and non- essential personnel working remotely
  • Drilling operations high-graded, targeting 5-6 rigs in 2H 2020
  • Strong exploration program with several high impact opportunities throughout 2020
  • Gas realizations remain attractive at nearly $3/Mcf and protected under PSC

Expand Economic Inventory &

Maintain Optionality

Flex Activity to Preserve Free Cash Flow Generation

7

Ample Liquidity Runway

Apache Credit Facility

$ millions

$5,000

$4,000

$3,000

$2,000

$1,000

$-

800

937

4,000

2,263

Committed

April

2021 - 2023

Availability

Facility(1)

LC Postings(2)

Bond Maturities(1)

  • ~$3.2 BN of availability when giving effect to April LC postings
  • Plan to repay or refinance 2021-2023 maturities
  • If needed, credit facility could easily accommodate 2021-2023 bond maturities as due
    1. As of 3/31/2020. Apache (ex Altus) cash position of $409 MM and facility borrowings of $250 MM.
    2. North Sea LC's subject to GBP/USD exchange rate fluctuation and other potential adjustments.

8

Success in Block 58 Offshore Suriname

  • Announced significant oil discovery at Sapakara West-1 on April 2nd
    • Campanian / Santonian - at least 79 meters (259 feet) of net oil/gas condensate pay
    • Encountered a distinct fan system separate from Maka Central-1 discovery
  • Commenced operations at Kwaskwasi-1 in second half of April; to be followed by Keskesi East-1
    • Both exploration wells to test oil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian intervals independent of Maka and Sapakara discoveries
  • Maka appraisal plan to be finalized and submitted in 2Q
    • Appraisal planning for Sapakara underway

Maka

Discovery

Jan. 2020

Kwaskwasi

Exploration well currently drilling

Sapakara

Discovery

April 2020

Keskesi

Exploration well to be drilled

~1.44MM acres

50+ prospects mapped

9

ESG - Investing in Our People, Community and Environment

Recent ESG Initiatives

  • Linked 2020 ESG performance directly to short-term incentive compensation
  • Initiated alignment of disclosures with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting recommendations
  • Began to earmark capital for ESG projects

Ongoing Initiative Highlights

Emissions Reductions

  • Working to minimize venting and flaring with automated well closure systems
  • Maintaining a rigorous program for preventing, identifying and eliminating methane leaks
  • These efforts and others helped drive a 40% reduction in methane leak/loss and a 4% reduction in global GHG intensity since 2014

Sustainable Water Usage

  • Our commitment to reducing fresh water use through extensive recycling and treatment programs was supported by:
    • Expanding capacity to treat & store produced water to nearly 16 million barrels in the Permian Basin
    • Using 68% nonfresh/recycled produced water for U.S. hydraulic fracturing operations in 2018

Social Initiatives

  • Supporting rural Egyptian schools for girls, building over 200 schools and providing an education for over 10,000 children to date
  • Since 2005, donated over 4.7 million trees as a part of the Apache Tree Grant program
  • COVID-19donations focused on PPE & critical medical equipment to hospitals & first responders as well as supporting vulnerable populations with donations to food banks, education initiatives and women's & children's shelters

10

1Q Results

11

1Q 2020 Global Portfolio

UNITED STATES

282,636 BOE/D

Reported Production

36% / 29% / 35%

Oil / NGL / Gas

24 Gross, 23 Net

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

7

Avg Rigs

GLOBAL

467,771 BOE/D

49% / 18% / 33%

44 Gross, 43 Net

21

Reported Production

Oil / NGL / Gas

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

Avg Rigs

UK North Sea

United States

Egypt

April 2015

June Suriname

September 2016

INTERNATIONAL

185,135 BOE/D

Reported Production

69% / 2% / 29%

Oil / NGL / Gas

20 Gross, 20 Net

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

14

Avg Rigs(2)

  1. Includes operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.
  2. Includes one rig in Suriname.

12

1Q Permian Summary

REGION HIGHLIGHTS

  • Averaged 4 rigs, 1 frac crew and placed 12 wells on production in the Midland basin
    • Substantially completed drilling first 3 mile lateral pad (Goodspeed) at Azalea achieving significant cost savings
  • Averaged 3 rigs, 1 frac crew and placed 11 wells on production in the Delaware basin
    • Averaged 94 Mboe/d of production at Alpine High with 39% liquids mix
  • Rapid reduction in activity modestly impacted Permian oil for the quarter
  • Pay-in-kindgas processing contract impacted gas volume by ~24 MMCF/d
    1. Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.

REGION STATS

273,091 BOE/D

Reported Production

36% / 29% / 35%

Oil / NGL / Gas

24 Gross, 23 Net

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

7

Avg Rigs

NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D

340

300

288

273

260

248

254

226

220

180

140

100

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

13

1Q Egypt Summary

REGION HIGHLIGHTS

  • PSC effects positively impacted adjusted production volumes (gross ↓~2% vs. 4Q19)
  • Program success rate: 94% (15 out of 16 wells)
  • Recent exploration discoveries leverage available infrastructure capacity in the Qasr area
    • Fustat N-1X - offset to Barakat Deep 1X found 180 feet of net pay
    • Carnarvon-1Xtested at ~7,400 Boe/d (16% condensate) with 138 feet of net pay
    • Chelsea N-1X tested at ~8,500 Boe/d (55% condensate) with 142 feet of net pay
    • Elan-1Xtested area between Qasr/Ozo area at ~7,500 Boe/d (25% oil) with 97 feet of net pay
  • Strong inventory of high impact wells to be drilled in 2020
    1. Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.
    2. Excludes production attributable to tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.

REGION STATS

116,525 BOE/D

Reported Production

63% / 1% / 36%

Oil / NGL / Gas

16 Gross, 16 Net

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

11

Avg Rigs

ADJUSTED PRODUCTION MBOE/D (2)

100

80

79

72

72

72

69

60

40

20

0

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

14

1Q North Sea Summary

REGION HIGHLIGHTS

  • Production increase driven by high-volumeGarten-2 well
    • Peak 30-day rate on managed choke of 13,425 BOPD and 14,010 MMCFD
    • Currently managing production at Garten-1 to acquire valuable pressure build data on Garten-2
    • Proves deep hydrocarbon presence in the Garten field and increases confidence in nearby analogous prospects
  • Program success rate: 75% (3 out 4 wells)
  • Maintain 1 floating rig / 1 platform rig crew

(1) Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.

REGION STATS

68,610 BOE/D

Reported Production

81% / 3% / 16%

Oil / NGL / Gas

4 Gross, 4 Net

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

2

Avg Rigs

NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D

100

80

66

69

60

63

54

60

40

20

0

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

15

1Q 2020 Operating Cash Margins

International Assets Benefit From Premium Pricing & Product Mix

$50 $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0

Egypt

North Sea

United States

$47 / Boe

$38 / Boe

$32

Per Boe

$26

Per Boe

$15 / Boe

$21 / Boe

$12

$12 / Boe

Per Boe

$9 / Boe

Operating Cash Margin(1)

Avg Realization

Cash Operating Cost

(1) Operating cash margins calculated as price realizations less lease operating expenses, gathering, processing, & transmission costs, and taxes other than income.

16

Appendix

17

Commodity Hedging Program

  • Substantial 2020 hedges centered around 2Q/3Q to mitigate near-term risk of full crude oil storage
  • Significant Midland/Cushing basis hedges for remainder of 2020
    • Protects against weak basis if storage fills in Cushing and U.S. Gulf Coast, widening regional pricing

Open Commodity Derivative Positions

as of May 6, 2020

18

Credit Facility Profile

Substantial Revolver Capacity and Long Runway

$4 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

Facility Type

Senior Unsecured

Maturity

March 2024

Borrowing Capacity

Up to $4 billion

Letter of Credit Sublimit

Up to $3 billion

($2BN committed)

Financial Covenant(1)

Adj Debt/Cap < 60%

Accordion Option

$1 billion

Extension Options

1-year option

Remaining

(Apache's option)

  • Apache's $4 BN committed credit facility for general corporate purposes, matures March 2024
    • Unsecured facility held by 18 banks, 17 of which are 'A' rated or higher
    • No ratings triggers(2) or collateral requirements
    • Not subject to borrowing base redetermination
  • Altus (ALTM) has an $800 MM committed credit facility for general corporate purposes, matures November 2023
    • Non-recourseto and not guaranteed by Apache

(1)

Adjusted debt-to-capital ratio is calculated per the terms of the credit facility and excludes effects of non-cash

write-downs, impairments, and related charges occurring after June 30, 2015. At 3/31/20, this ratio was 32%.

(2)

No drawdown restrictions or prepayment obligations in the event of a decline in credit ratings.

19

Bond Maturity Profile

Manageable Near-Term Maturities

$MM$1,600

$1,400

$1,200

$1,000

$800

$600

$400

$200

$0

Debt Summary

Amount Outstanding ($MM)(1)

$8,217

Weighted Average Maturity (Years)

17

Weighted Average Coupon (%)

4.877%

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

2037

2038

2039

2040

2041

2042

2043

2044

2045

2046

2047

2048

2049

2050

>

  1. Amount outstanding is as of 3/31/2020, excludes Altus, finance lease obligations, and is before unamortized discount and debt issuance costs.

20

Upstream Capital Investment

($ in Millions)

1Q20

Permian…….…………………………………..

$

239

MidCon / Gulf Coast….…………………..

5

Gulf of Mexico……………………………….

17

United States…..…….……………

261

Egypt (Apache's interest only)……….

99

North Sea………………………………………

51

Other …………………………………………....

31

Upstream Capital Investment Total……………

$

442

For a reconciliation of Cost Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

21

Egypt: Production Detail

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

Liquids

Gas

Liquids

Gas

(Bbls/d)

(Mcf/d)

Boe/d

(Bbls/d)

(Mcf/d)

Boe/d

Gross Production

187,166

677,819

300,136

185,408

655,410

294,643

Reported Production

79,907

275,811

125,875

74,095

254,579

116,525

% Gross

43%

41%

42%

40%

39%

40%

Less: Tax Barrels

16,015

36,948

22,173

6,442

12,275

8,488

Net Production Excluding Tax Barrels

63,892

238,863

103,702

67,654

242,304

108,038

% Gross

34%

35%

35%

36%

37%

37%

Less: Noncontrolling Interest

21,298

79,621

34,567

22,551

80,768

36,013

Adjusted Production

42,594

159,242

69,134

45,102

161,536

72,025

% Gross

23%

23%

23%

24%

25%

24%

2018

2019

2020

MBOE/D

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Gross Production

330

342

338

335

332

322

301

300

295

Reported Production

154

154

153

136

145

131

131

126

117

Adjusted Production

80

80

78

74

79

72

72

69

72

Brent Oil Benchmark Pricing

$67

$75

$76

$69

$64

$68

$62

$62

$50

22

Glossary of Referenced Terms

  • Upstream Capital Investment: Includes exploration, development, gathering, processing, and transmission capital, capitalized overhead, and settled asset retirement obligations, and excludes capitalized interest, non-cash asset retirement additions and revisions, and Egypt noncontrolling interest, in each case associated with Apache's upstream business.
  • Free Cash Flow: Excess cash flow from operations before working capital changes after upstream capital investment, distributions to noncontrolling interest and dividend payments. The impacts of ALTM are excluded from this definition, as development of the ALTM midstream assets is separately funded by ALTM.
  • Cash Flow Neutrality: Free Cash Flow equal to zero.

In addition to the terms above, a list of commonly used definitions and abbreviations can be found in Apache's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

23

Non - GAAP Reconciliations

24

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Adjusted Earnings

Reconciliation of Income Attributable to Common Stock to Adjusted Earnings

Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company's operational trends and comparability of results to our peers.

Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per

share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

($ in millions)

*The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.

25

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDAX

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDAX

Management believes EBITDAX, or earnings before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense is a widely accepted financial indicator, and useful for investors, to assess a company's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions to shareholders. We define adjusted EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, as EBITDAX adjusted for certain items presented in the accompanying reconciliation. Management uses adjusted EBITDAX to evaluate our ability to fund our capital expenditures, debt services and other operational requirements and to compare our results from period to period by eliminating the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going operations. Management also believes adjusted EBITDAX facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing EBITDAX from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain operating expenses that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

($ in millions)

26

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Regional Cash Flows

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Flows from Continuing Operations before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities

Cash flows from continuing operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure. Apache uses it internally and provides the information because management believes it is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as a financial indicator of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.

(1) Includes non-controlling interest in Egypt.

27

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Cash Flow From Operations Before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Flows from Operations before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure. Apache uses it internally and provides the information because management believes it is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as a financial indicator of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.

($ in millions)

(1) Includes non-controlling interest in Egypt.

28

($ in millions)

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Upstream Capital Investment

Reconciliation of Costs Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment

Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess Apache's expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one- third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of Apache's cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.

29

Disclaimer

Apache Corporation published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 20:38:07 UTC
