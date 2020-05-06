Apache : First-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Supplement
05/06/2020 | 04:39pm EDT
First-Quarter 2020
Financial & Operational Supplement
Notice to Investors
Certain statements in this earnings supplement contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding anticipated financial and operating results, asset divestitures, estimated reserves, drilling locations, capital expenditures, price estimates, typical well results and well profiles, type curve, and production and operating expense guidance included in this earnings supplement. Any matters that are not historical facts are forward looking and, accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K available on our website, www.apachecorp.com, and in our other public filings and press releases. These forward-looking statements are based on Apache Corporation's (Apache) current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company, its industry, its management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. No assurance can be given that such expectations, estimates, or projections will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this earnings supplement, including, Apache's ability to meet its production targets, successfully manage its capital expenditures and to complete, test, and produce the wells and prospects identified in this earnings supplement, to successfully plan, secure necessary government approvals, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure, and to achieve its production and budget expectations on its projects.
Whenever possible, these "forward-looking statements" are identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "projects," "should," "would," "will," and similar phrases, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, Apache's actual results and performance may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date. However, you should review carefully reports and documents that Apache files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cautionary Note to Investors: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. Apache may use certain terms in this earnings supplement, such as "resource," "resource potential," "net resource potential," "potential resource," "resource base," "identified resources," "potential net recoverable," "potential reserves," "unbooked resources," "economic resources," "net resources," "undeveloped resource," "net risked resources," "inventory," "upside," and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit Apache from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality, and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 available from Apache at www.apachecorp.comor by writing Apache at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Certain information may be provided in this earnings supplement that includes financial measurements that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, total debt or net cash provided by operating activities, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used at other companies. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to Apache's first quarter 2020 earnings release at www.apachecorp.comand "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" of this earnings supplement.
None of the information contained in this document has been audited by any independent auditor. This earnings supplement is prepared as a convenience for securities analysts and investors and may be useful as a reference tool. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors.
COVID-19| APACHE RESPONSE
GLOBAL - Prioritizing Health & Safety Of Employees And Communities In Which We Operate
Acted quickly toclose offices throughout organization
Implemented operational protocols in the field and work- from-home procedures with minimal business disruption
Temperature screenings throughout operations & upon office re- entry
Increased cleaning measures in the field, offshore and office locations
Expanded assessments of all contractor companies & vendors coming onsite to all locations
Enhanced measures in Suriname, including 14-day self- quarantine
Procured a pandemic / infectious disease response helicopter in the North Sea and Suriname to ensure safe medical evacuations, if needed
Donated PPE & critical medical equipmentto hospitals & first responders as well as donations to food banks, education initiatives and women's & children's shelters
Developed a thorough & phased Office Re-Entry Plan
Following all federal, state & local mandates across operations
Communicating with peer companies on best practices
1Q 2020 Key Metrics
1Q 2020
Reported Production
468 Mboe/d
Adjusted Production(1)
423 Mboe/d
Cost Incurred in Oil and Gas Property
$497 Million
Upstream Capital Investment(2)
$442 Million
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$502 Million
Adjusted EBITDAX(2)
$764 Million
Loss Per Share
($11.86)
Adjusted Loss Per Share(2)
($0.13)
(1) Excludes production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.
(2) For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Positioning To Withstand Volatility
Disciplined
Financial
Approach
Managing towards Cash Flow Neutrality(1)
Preserving liquidity and protecting balance sheet
Prioritizing returns and longer-cycle investments over production growth
Leveraging
Diversified
Portfolio
International assets generating more resilient cash flows in a falling price environment
Balanced commodity profile and geographic pricing points diversify risk
Recent discoveries underscore large- scale, long-term potential in Suriname
Strong Liquidity
Profile
Manageable bond maturities over next 5 years (less than $1 billion)
$4 BN committed credit facility extending through March 2024(2,3)
Ample coverage across a wide range of scenarios
As of 3/31/2020, $250 million drawn on credit facility. Approximately $800 million of letters of credit posted in April.
(3) Apache option for 1-year extension.
Decisive Actions Taken
Managing To Cash Flow Neutrality & Preserving Liquidity
Reduced 2020 upstream capital investment to approximately $1.1 BN(1,2) (↓ ~55% from 2019)
Decreased annual dividend payout by $340 MM (↓ 90%)
Implemented deeper cost cutting measures, doubling original estimate to >$300 MM(3)
Entered into protective near-term hedges
Initiated methodical curtailment / shut-in program
(1)
Approximately 60% directed to international assets.
(2)
2Q 2020 upstream capital investment guidance: $230 MM.
(3)
Approximately $225 MM of cost savings expected in 2020 (Net of severance and re-organization costs).
Apache's Diversified Portfolio
Managing Through Near-Term Volatility
United States
Eliminating all drilling & completion activity (final rig release in mid-May)
Managing LOE, with safety remaining a top priority
Reducing contract labor / field staff
Reducing chemical and water usage
80% reduction in workover rigs
Renegotiating pricing with vendors
Optimizing cash flow through shut- in/curtailment program
Pursuing trades to block up acreage position in core areas
North Sea
Reduced to essential personnel and strengthened continuity plans to mitigate COVID-19 effects
Realizing cost savings in all categories
Reducing logistics costs & contract labor
Renegotiating pricing with vendors
Focused on low F&D cost, near-field opportunities in Beryl area
Forties 4D seismic survey on track for acquisition this summer
Tertiary exploration program resumes in 4Q with a 2nd carried well
Egypt
Field operations unaffected thus far by COVID-19 with essential personnel extending rotation patterns and non- essential personnel working remotely
Drilling operations high-graded, targeting 5-6 rigs in 2H 2020
Strong exploration program with several high impact opportunities throughout 2020
Gas realizations remain attractive at nearly $3/Mcf and protected under PSC
Expand Economic Inventory &
Maintain Optionality
Flex Activity to Preserve Free Cash Flow Generation
Ample Liquidity Runway
Apache Credit Facility
$ millions
$5,000
$4,000
$3,000
$2,000
$1,000
$-
800
937
4,000
2,263
Committed
April
2021 - 2023
Availability
Facility(1)
LC Postings(2)
Bond Maturities(1)
~$3.2 BN of availability when giving effect to April LC postings
Plan to repay or refinance 2021-2023 maturities
If needed, credit facility could easily accommodate 2021-2023 bond maturities as due
As of 3/31/2020. Apache (ex Altus) cash position of $409 MM and facility borrowings of $250 MM.
North Sea LC's subject to GBP/USD exchange rate fluctuation and other potential adjustments.
Success in Block 58 Offshore Suriname
Announced significant oil discovery at Sapakara West-1 on April 2nd
Campanian / Santonian - at least 79 meters (259 feet) of net oil/gas condensate pay
Encountered a distinct fan system separate from Maka Central-1 discovery
Commenced operations at Kwaskwasi-1 in second half of April; to be followed by Keskesi East-1
Both exploration wells to test oil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian intervals independent of Maka and Sapakara discoveries
Maka appraisal plan to be finalized and submitted in 2Q
Appraisal planning for Sapakara underway
Maka
Discovery
Jan. 2020
Kwaskwasi
Exploration well currently drilling
Sapakara
Discovery
April 2020
Keskesi
Exploration well to be drilled
~1.44MM acres
50+ prospects mapped
ESG - Investing in Our People, Community and Environment
Recent ESG Initiatives
Linked 2020 ESG performance directly to short-term incentive compensation
Initiated alignment of disclosures with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting recommendations
Began to earmark capital for ESG projects
Ongoing Initiative Highlights
Emissions Reductions
Working to minimize venting and flaring with automated well closure systems
Maintaining a rigorous program for preventing, identifying and eliminating methane leaks
These efforts and others helped drive a 40% reduction in methane leak/loss and a 4% reduction in global GHG intensity since 2014
Sustainable Water Usage
Our commitment to reducing fresh water use through extensive recycling and treatment programs was supported by:
Expanding capacity to treat & store produced water to nearly 16 million barrels in the Permian Basin
Using 68% nonfresh/recycled produced water for U.S. hydraulic fracturing operations in 2018
Social Initiatives
Supporting rural Egyptian schools for girls, building over 200 schools and providing an education for over 10,000 children to date
Since 2005, donated over 4.7 million trees as a part of the Apache Tree Grant program
COVID-19donations focused on PPE & critical medical equipment to hospitals & first responders as well as supporting vulnerable populations with donations to food banks, education initiatives and women's & children's shelters
1Q Results
1Q 2020 Global Portfolio
UNITED STATES
282,636 BOE/D
Reported Production
36% / 29% / 35%
Oil / NGL / Gas
24 Gross, 23 Net
Drilled & Completed Wells(1)
7
Avg Rigs
GLOBAL
467,771 BOE/D
49% / 18% / 33%
44 Gross, 43 Net
21
Reported Production
Oil / NGL / Gas
Drilled & Completed Wells(1)
Avg Rigs
UK North Sea
United States
Egypt
April 2015
June Suriname
September 2016
INTERNATIONAL
185,135 BOE/D
Reported Production
69% / 2% / 29%
Oil / NGL / Gas
20 Gross, 20 Net
Drilled & Completed Wells(1)
14
Avg Rigs(2)
Includes operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.
Includes one rig in Suriname.
1Q Permian Summary
REGION HIGHLIGHTS
Averaged 4 rigs, 1 frac crew and placed 12 wells on production in the Midland basin
Substantially completed drilling first 3 mile lateral pad (Goodspeed) at Azalea achieving significant cost savings
Averaged 3 rigs, 1 frac crew and placed 11 wells on production in the Delaware basin
Averaged 94 Mboe/d of production at Alpine High with 39% liquids mix
Rapid reduction in activity modestly impacted Permian oil for the quarter
Pay-in-kindgas processing contract impacted gas volume by ~24 MMCF/d
Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.
REGION STATS
273,091 BOE/D
Reported Production
36% / 29% / 35%
Oil / NGL / Gas
24 Gross, 23 Net
Drilled & Completed Wells(1)
7
Avg Rigs
NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D
340
300
288
273
260
248
254
226
220
180
140
100
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
1Q Egypt Summary
REGION HIGHLIGHTS
PSC effects positively impacted adjusted production volumes (gross ↓~2% vs. 4Q19)
Program success rate: 94% (15 out of 16 wells)
Recent exploration discoveries leverage available infrastructure capacity in the Qasr area
Fustat N-1X - offset to Barakat Deep 1X found 180 feet of net pay
Carnarvon-1Xtested at ~7,400 Boe/d (16% condensate) with 138 feet of net pay
Chelsea N-1X tested at ~8,500 Boe/d (55% condensate) with 142 feet of net pay
Elan-1Xtested area between Qasr/Ozo area at ~7,500 Boe/d (25% oil) with 97 feet of net pay
Strong inventory of high impact wells to be drilled in 2020
Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.
Excludes production attributable to tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.
REGION STATS
116,525 BOE/D
Reported Production
63% / 1% / 36%
Oil / NGL / Gas
16 Gross, 16 Net
Drilled & Completed Wells(1)
11
Avg Rigs
ADJUSTED PRODUCTION MBOE/D (2)
100
80
79
72
72
72
69
60
40
20
0
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
1Q North Sea Summary
REGION HIGHLIGHTS
Production increase driven by high-volumeGarten-2 well
Peak 30-day rate on managed choke of 13,425 BOPD and 14,010 MMCFD
Currently managing production at Garten-1 to acquire valuable pressure build data on Garten-2
Proves deep hydrocarbon presence in the Garten field and increases confidence in nearby analogous prospects
Program success rate: 75% (3 out 4 wells)
Maintain 1 floating rig / 1 platform rig crew
(1) Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.
REGION STATS
68,610 BOE/D
Reported Production
81% / 3% / 16%
Oil / NGL / Gas
4 Gross, 4 Net
Drilled & Completed Wells(1)
2
Avg Rigs
NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D
100
80
66
69
60
63
54
60
40
20
0
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
1Q 2020 Operating Cash Margins
International Assets Benefit From Premium Pricing & Product Mix
$50 $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0
Egypt
North Sea
United States
$47 / Boe
$38 / Boe
$32
Per Boe
$26
Per Boe
$15 / Boe
$21 / Boe
$12
$12 / Boe
Per Boe
$9 / Boe
Operating Cash Margin(1)
Avg Realization
Cash Operating Cost
(1) Operating cash margins calculated as price realizations less lease operating expenses, gathering, processing, & transmission costs, and taxes other than income.
Appendix
Commodity Hedging Program
Substantial 2020 hedges centered around 2Q/3Q to mitigate near-term risk of full crude oil storage
Significant Midland/Cushing basis hedges for remainder of 2020
Protects against weak basis if storage fills in Cushing and U.S. Gulf Coast, widening regional pricing
Open Commodity Derivative Positions
as of May 6, 2020
18
Credit Facility Profile
Substantial Revolver Capacity and Long Runway
$4 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
Facility Type
Senior Unsecured
Maturity
March 2024
Borrowing Capacity
Up to $4 billion
Letter of Credit Sublimit
Up to $3 billion
($2BN committed)
Financial Covenant(1)
Adj Debt/Cap < 60%
Accordion Option
$1 billion
Extension Options
1-year option
Remaining
(Apache's option)
Apache's $4 BN committed credit facility for general corporate purposes, matures March 2024
Unsecured facility held by 18 banks, 17 of which are 'A' rated or higher
No ratings triggers(2) or collateral requirements
Not subject to borrowing base redetermination
Altus (ALTM) has an $800 MM committed credit facility for general corporate purposes, matures November 2023
Non-recourseto and not guaranteed by Apache
(1)
Adjusted debt-to-capital ratio is calculated per the terms of the credit facility and excludes effects of non-cash
write-downs, impairments, and related charges occurring after June 30, 2015. At 3/31/20, this ratio was 32%.
(2)
No drawdown restrictions or prepayment obligations in the event of a decline in credit ratings.
Bond Maturity Profile
Manageable Near-Term Maturities
$MM$1,600
$1,400
$1,200
$1,000
$800
$600
$400
$200
$0
Debt Summary
Amount Outstanding ($MM)(1)
$8,217
Weighted Average Maturity (Years)
17
Weighted Average Coupon (%)
4.877%
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
>
Amount outstanding is as of 3/31/2020, excludes Altus, finance lease obligations, and is before unamortized discount and debt issuance costs.
Upstream Capital Investment
($ in Millions)
1Q20
Permian…….…………………………………..
$
239
MidCon / Gulf Coast….…………………..
5
Gulf of Mexico……………………………….
17
United States…..…….……………
261
Egypt (Apache's interest only)……….
99
North Sea………………………………………
51
Other …………………………………………....
31
Upstream Capital Investment Total……………
$
442
For a reconciliation of Cost Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Egypt: Production Detail
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
Liquids
Gas
Liquids
Gas
(Bbls/d)
(Mcf/d)
Boe/d
(Bbls/d)
(Mcf/d)
Boe/d
Gross Production
187,166
677,819
300,136
185,408
655,410
294,643
Reported Production
79,907
275,811
125,875
74,095
254,579
116,525
% Gross
43%
41%
42%
40%
39%
40%
Less: Tax Barrels
16,015
36,948
22,173
6,442
12,275
8,488
Net Production Excluding Tax Barrels
63,892
238,863
103,702
67,654
242,304
108,038
% Gross
34%
35%
35%
36%
37%
37%
Less: Noncontrolling Interest
21,298
79,621
34,567
22,551
80,768
36,013
Adjusted Production
42,594
159,242
69,134
45,102
161,536
72,025
% Gross
23%
23%
23%
24%
25%
24%
2018
2019
2020
MBOE/D
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Gross Production
330
342
338
335
332
322
301
300
295
Reported Production
154
154
153
136
145
131
131
126
117
Adjusted Production
80
80
78
74
79
72
72
69
72
Brent Oil Benchmark Pricing
$67
$75
$76
$69
$64
$68
$62
$62
$50
Glossary of Referenced Terms
Upstream Capital Investment: Includes exploration, development, gathering, processing, and transmission capital, capitalized overhead, and settled asset retirement obligations, and excludes capitalized interest, non-cash asset retirement additions and revisions, and Egypt noncontrolling interest, in each case associated with Apache's upstream business.
Free Cash Flow: Excess cash flow from operations before working capital changes after upstream capital investment, distributions to noncontrolling interest and dividend payments. The impacts of ALTM are excluded from this definition, as development of the ALTM midstream assets is separately funded by ALTM.
Cash Flow Neutrality: Free Cash Flow equal to zero.
In addition to the terms above, a list of commonly used definitions and abbreviations can be found in Apache's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Non - GAAP Reconciliations
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted Earnings
Reconciliation of Income Attributable to Common Stock to Adjusted Earnings
Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company's operational trends and comparability of results to our peers.
Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per
share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.
($ in millions)
*The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDAX
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDAX
Management believes EBITDAX, or earnings before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense is a widely accepted financial indicator, and useful for investors, to assess a company's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions to shareholders. We define adjusted EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, as EBITDAX adjusted for certain items presented in the accompanying reconciliation. Management uses adjusted EBITDAX to evaluate our ability to fund our capital expenditures, debt services and other operational requirements and to compare our results from period to period by eliminating the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going operations. Management also believes adjusted EBITDAX facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing EBITDAX from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain operating expenses that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.
($ in millions)
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Regional Cash Flows
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Flows from Continuing Operations before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Cash flows from continuing operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure. Apache uses it internally and provides the information because management believes it is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as a financial indicator of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.
(1) Includes non-controlling interest in Egypt.
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Cash Flow From Operations Before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Flows from Operations before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure. Apache uses it internally and provides the information because management believes it is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as a financial indicator of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.
($ in millions)
(1) Includes non-controlling interest in Egypt.
($ in millions)
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Upstream Capital Investment
Reconciliation of Costs Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment
Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess Apache's expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one- third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of Apache's cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.