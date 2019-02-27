Apache : Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Supplement

NOTICE TO INVESTORS

Certain statements in this earnings supplement contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding anticipated financial and operating results, asset divestitures, estimated reserves, drilling locations, capital expenditures, price estimates, typical well results and well profiles, type curve, and production and operating expense guidance included in this earnings supplement. Any matters that are not historical facts are forward looking and, accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K available on our website,www.apachecorp.com, and in our other public filings and press releases. These forward-looking statements are based on ApacheCorporation's(Apache) current expectations, estimates and projections about the company, its industry, itsmanagement'sbeliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. No assurance can be given that such expectations, estimates, or projections will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this earnings supplement, including,Apache'sability to meet its production targets,successfully manage its capital expenditures and to complete, test, and produce the wells and prospects identified in this earnings supplement, to successfully plan, securenecessary government approvals, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure, and to achieve its production and budget expectations on its projects.

Whenever possible, these"forward-lookingstatements"are identified by words such as"expects," "believes," "anticipates," "projects," "guidance," "outlook," "will,"and similar phrases. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties,Apache'sactual results and performance may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date. However, you should review carefully reports and documents that Apache files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cautionary Note to Investors: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved,

probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. Apache may use certain terms in this earnings supplement, such as"resource," "resource potential,"

"netresourcepotential," "potential resource," "resource base," "identified resources," "potentialnetrecoverable," "potential reserves," "unbooked resources," "economic resources," "net resources," "undeveloped resource," "netriskedresources," "inventory," "upside,"and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit Apache from

including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality, and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure inApache'sAnnual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, (andApache'sAnnual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, when filed) available from Apache atwww.apachecorp.comor by writing Apache at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website atwww.sec.gov.

Certain information may be provided in this earnings supplement that includes financial measurements that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generallyaccepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income or net cash provided byoperating activities, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used at other companies. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer toApache'sfourth quarter 2018 earnings release atwww.apachecorp.comand"Non-GAAPReconciliations"of this earnings supplement.

None of the information contained in this document has been audited by any independent auditor. This earnings supplement is prepared as a convenience for securities analysts and investors and may be useful as a reference tool. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors.

4Q AND FULL-YEAR 2018 KEY METRICS

(1) Excludes production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.

(2) For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

(3) Includes $(0.14) and $(0.24) per share of dry hole expense (net of tax) for fourth-quarter and full-year 2018, respectively.

FRAMEWORK FOR LONG-TERM VALUE CREATION

BALANCED PORTFOLIO APPROACH

Capital Allocation Focused on Maintaining Free Cash Flow Generators and Developing Long-Term Growth Optionality

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTION GROWTH

Growing Permian Oil and Developing Alpine High Rich Gas

FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION

Focusing on Capital Discipline for Growth Within Cash Flow

OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY

Actively Manage Capital Program to Reflect Commodity Price Environment

RETURN OF CAPITAL

Plan to Return 50%+ of Any Free Cash Flow (Share & Debt Repurchases, Dividends)