Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apache Corporation    APA

APACHE CORPORATION

(APA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apache : Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Supplement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:28am EST

Fourth-Quarter 2019

Financial & Operational Supplement

Notice to Investors

Certain statements in this earnings supplement contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding anticipated financial and operating results, asset divestitures, estimated reserves, drilling locations, capital expenditures, price estimates, typical well results and well profiles, type curve, and production and operating expense guidance included in this earnings supplement. Any matters that are not historical facts are forward looking and, accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K available on our website, www.apachecorp.com, and in our other public filings and press releases. These forward-looking statements are based on Apache Corporation's (Apache) current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company, its industry, its management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. No assurance can be given that such expectations, estimates, or projections will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this earnings supplement, including, Apache's ability to meet its production targets, successfully manage its capital expenditures and to complete, test, and produce the wells and prospects identified in this earnings supplement, to successfully plan, secure necessary government approvals, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure, and to achieve its production and budget expectations on its projects.

Whenever possible, these "forward-looking statements" are identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "projects," "should," "would," "will," and similar phrases, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, Apache's actual results and performance may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date. However, you should review carefully reports and documents that Apache files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cautionary Note to Investors: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. Apache may use certain terms in this earnings supplement, such as "resource," "resource potential," "net resource potential," "potential resource," "resource base," "identified resources," "potential net recoverable," "potential reserves," "unbooked resources," "economic resources," "net resources," "undeveloped resource," "net risked resources," "inventory," "upside," and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit Apache from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality, and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (and Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 when filed) available from Apache at www.apachecorp.comor by writing Apache at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain information may be provided in this earnings supplement that includes financial measurements that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, total debt or net cash provided by operating activities, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used at other companies. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to Apache's fourth quarter 2019 earnings release at www.apachecorp.comand "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" of this earnings supplement.

None of the information contained in this document has been audited by any independent auditor. This earnings supplement is prepared as a convenience for securities analysts and investors and may be useful as a reference tool. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors.

2

4Q and Full-Year 2019 Key Metrics

4Q 2019

FY 2019

Reported Production

487 Mboe/d

474 Mboe/d

Adjusted Production(1)

430 Mboe/d

413 Mboe/d

Cost Incurred in Oil and Gas Property

$548 Million

$2,529 Million

Upstream Capital Investment(2)

$590

Million

$2,366 Million

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$778

Million

$2,867 Million

Adjusted EBITDAX(2)

$1,093

Million

$4,046 Million

Earnings Per Share

($7.89)

($9.43)

Adjusted Earnings Per Share(2)

$0.08

$0.00

  1. Excludes production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.
  2. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure please refer to theNon-GAAP Reconciliations.

3

Highlights

Delivered a 23%YOY reduction in upstream capital investment in 2019; below budget of $2.4 billion

2020 upstream capital investment of

$1.6 - $1.9 billion

4Q'19 Adjusted production of

430 MBOE/D

Exceeded guidance range of 418 - 425 MBOE/D

4Q'19 Permian oil production of 103 Mbo/d

Highest quarterly rate in APA history

Announced Significant Oil Discovery

Sapakara West-1 Exploration Test

Offshore Suriname at MakaCentral-1

50 / 50 JV Agreement

Encountered combined net oil and gas

With Total S.A. on Block 58

Currently drilling

condensate pay of

Completed

123 meters (404 feet)

4

Apache 2020 Priorities

PAY DIVIDEND

REDUCE DEBT

GENERATE FREE

CASH FLOW

SUSTAIN OIL

APPRAISE AND

PRODUCTION

EXPLORE SURINAME

5

2020 Plan Commentary

2020 Plan

  • Upstream capital budget of $1.6 - $1.9 billion centered around $50 WTI average oil price
  • Generate positive Free Cash Flow, after dividend payment
  • Allocate approximately $200 million to exploration
  • Sustain oil production

Commentary

Base plan contemplates 5-6 rigs in Permian, 9-11 in Egypt, 2-3 in North Sea, 1 in Suriname

Retain Free Cash Flow for debt reduction

Advance exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname and other areas of portfolio

Flat to low single digit oil production growth, year-over-year on an adjusted basis

6

ESG - Investing in Our People, Community and Environment

Recent ESG Initiatives

  • Linked 2020 ESG performance directly toshort-term incentive compensation
  • Initiated alignment of disclosures with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force onClimate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting recommendations
  • Began to earmark capital for ESG projects

Ongoing Initiative Highlights

Emissions Reductions

  • Working to minimize venting and flaring with automated well closure systems
  • Maintaining a rigorous program for preventing, identifying and eliminating methane leaks
  • These efforts and others helped drive a 40% reduction in methane leak/loss and a 4% reduction in global GHG intensity since 2014

Sustainable Water Usage

  • Committed to reducing fresh water use through extensive recycling and treatment programs which drove:
    • 95% water consumption in 2018 wasnon-fresh water
    • 79% of water consumed for operations in 2018 has been recycled or reused

Social Initiatives

  • Supporting rural Egyptian schools for girls, building over 200 schools and providing an education for over 10,000 children to date
  • Since 2005, donated over 4.7 million trees as a part of the Apache Tree Grant program

7

4Q Results

8

4Q 2019 Global Portfolio

UNITED STATES

298,567 BOE/D

Reported Production

36% / 37% / 27%

Oil / Gas / NGL

56 Gross, 54 Net

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

8

Avg Rigs

GLOBAL

487,202 BOE/D

49% / 34% / 17%

74 Gross, 70 Net

21

Reported Production

Oil / Gas / NGL

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

Avg Rigs

UK North Sea

United States

Egypt

April 2015

JuneSuriname

September 2016

INTERNATIONAL

188,635 BOE/D

Reported Production

69% / 30% / 1%

Oil / Gas / NGL

18 Gross, 16 Net

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

13

Avg Rigs

(1) Includes operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.

9

4Q Permian Summary

Midland Basin

  • Averaged 4 rigs, 1 frac crew and placed 19 wells on production
  • 16-wellpad (Lynch-Tippett) at Wildfire delivers strong oil production on 1.5 mile laterals

Delaware Basin / Alpine High

  • Averaged 3 rigs, 1 frac crew and placed 12 wells on production in the Delaware basin
  • Strong results from6-well Ghost Rider pad in Lea County
  • Averaged 1 rig, 1 frac crew and placed 24 wells on production at Alpine High
    • Averaged 100 Mboe/d of production for the quarter with 36% liquids mix

Pad

Formation

Area

County

Lateral

Avg 30-Day

Avg 30-Day IP

Oil %

(FT)

IP/Well

BOEPD/1,000 FT

Lynch-Tippett (16 Wells)

Wolfcamp,

Wildfire

Midland

7,661

1,060 BOE/D

138

83%

Spraberry

Ghost Rider (6 Wells)

Bone Spring

Ghost

Lea

7,288

2,003 BOE/D

275

72%

(1) Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.

REGION STATS

288,043 BOE/D

Reported Production

36% / 37% / 27%

Oil / Gas / NGL

56 Gross, 54 Net

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

8

Avg Rigs

NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D

340

300

288

260

236

248

254

226

220

180

140

100

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

10

4Q Egypt Summary

REGION HIGHLIGHTS

  • Continued exploration success in 4Q
    • Kadesh - Aqsa 1X IP ~7,000 Boe/d, 29% condensate in Matruh concession
    • Barakat Deep 2X confirms significant gas find, with over 300 feet of pay in the Shifa formation
      • New gas infrastructure is online, with expansion planned in 3Q 2020
  • Will testhigh-impact oil prospects on both new and legacy acreage in 2020 with data from recent seismic shoot
  • 4Q'19 adjusted production volume impact of ~2 mboe/d from aone-time partner cost recovery settlement in a non-operated concession

Well Name

Basin

30-Day Average IP

Oil

Program Success Rate

Ptah 33

Faghur

4,484 Boe/d

92%

81%

Ptah 26

Faghur

3,105 Boe/d

92%

Kadesh - Aqsa

Matruh

7,057 Boe/d

29%

(13 out of 16)

Menes 11

Shushan

994 Boe/d

100%

  1. Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.
  2. Excludes production attributable to tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.

REGION STATS

125,875 BOE/D

Reported Production

63% / 36% / 1%

Oil / Gas / NGL

16 Gross, 14 Net

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

9

Avg Rigs

ADJUSTED PRODUCTION MBOE/D (2)

100

80

74

79

72

72

69

60

40

20

0

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

11

4Q North Sea Summary

REGION HIGHLIGHTS

  • Gas condensate well at Storr online in November 2019
    • Cumulative production of more than 380,000 BO and 4.6 BCF (online more than 100 days)
    • Deeper zone in the Cormorant to be tested in 2020
  • 2ndGarten well online in late January 2020
    • Cumulative production of more than 340,000 BO and 0.4 BCF (online ~30 days)
    • Early results are as expected with further production optimization ongoing

Well Name

Basin

30-Day

Oil

Working

Program Success

Average IP

Interest

Rate

ST26B_SCN

Beryl

13,119 Boe/d

38%

59%

100%

(Storr)

(1) Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production.

REGION STATS

62,760 BOE/D

Reported Production

80% / 17% / 3%

Oil / Gas / NGL

2 Gross, 2 Net

Drilled & Completed Wells(1)

3

Avg Rigs

NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D

100

80

66

63

60

63

54

60

40

20

0

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

12

4Q 2019 Operating Cash Margins

Brent Oil Price Exposure and Product Mix Drive Strong International Margins

$60

Egypt

North Sea

Permian

$57 / Boe

$50

$46 / Boe

$41

$40

$35

Per Boe

$30

Per Boe

$27 / Boe

$20

$18

$16 / Boe

$11 / Boe

Per Boe

$10

$9 / Boe

$0

Operating Cash Margin(1)

Avg Realization

Cash Operating Cost

(1) Operating cash margins calculated as price realizations less lease operating expenses, gathering, processing, & transmission costs, and taxes other than income.

13

Block 58 Offshore Suriname: Significant Oil Discovery at Maka Central - 1

  • Block 58 comprises 1.4 MM acres with 50+ prospects mapped
  • Announced a 50/50 JV with Total S.A. on Block 58 in December 2019
  • MakaCentral-1(MKC-1) well confirms geologic model with significant oil discovery in upper cretaceous sands
    • Campanian / Santonian - 123 meters (404 feet) of oil/gas condensate pay
    • Turonian - Geologic analogue to West African oil fields to be tested in future wells
    • Well designed to intersect multiple targets, not optimally placed to achieve thickest net pay in any single target
    • Appraisal planning underway to delineate the areal extent of the substantial features identified by seismic
  • SapakaraWest-1 spud in January
    • ~20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast ofMKC-1
    • Testing multiple Campanian and Santonian targets independent ofMKC-1 discovery
    • Currently drilling

Ranger

Stabroek Area

Exxon Discoveries

Pacora

Payara

Liza

Uaru

Snoek

MakoYellowtail

Hammerhead

Tripletail

Longtail

Tilapia Turbot

Haimara

Block 53

Pluma

MKC-1

Sapakara

West-1

Guyana

Block 58

Offshore

Suriname

Offshore

14

Guidance

15

United States Production

2020 Production Guidance Update (Mboe/d)

280270 - 285

251

261

224

206

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

2016

2019

2020

Note: Lower end of 2020 estimated range assumes full lean gas volume curtailments at Alpine High from March - October and $1.6 billion of upstream capital. Higher end of 2020 estimated range assumes no volume curtailments at Alpine High and $1.9 billion of upstream capital.

16

Permian Oil Production

2020 Production Guidance Update (Mbo/d)

95

97

97 - 101

92

91

84

40

78

12

10

9

7

4

5 - 6

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Production (Mbo/d)

Avg. Permian Rigs (Ex Alpine High)

17

International Production

2020 Adjusted Production Guidance Update (Mboe/d)

167166

144

134133133 - 137

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020E

2016

2019

2020

Note: Includes North Sea production and Egypt adjusted production. This excludes production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.

18

2020 Guidance

(1) Refer to glossary of referenced terms for definition of Upstream Capital Investment.

19

1Q 2020 Guidance

  1. Refer to glossary of referenced terms for definition of Upstream Capital Investment.
  2. Represents combination of 100% Altus Midstream Company operating expense and Apache upstream GPT costs.
  3. Excludes dry hole expense and unproved leasehold impairments.

20

Appendix

21

Framework for Long-Term Value Creation

BALANCED PORTFOLIO APPROACH

Exploration / Development

Conventional / Unconventional

Oil / Liquids Rich Gas / Lean Gas

OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY

Actively Manage Capital Allocation to Reflect Commodity Price Environment

FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION

Capital Discipline, Long-TermReturns-Focused Investment

RETURN OF CAPITAL

Plan for Increasing Returns to Investors - Debt Reduction, Dividends and Share Repurchases

SUSTAINABLE, MODERATE PRODUCTION GROWTH

Prioritize Returns / Growth is an Outcome

EXPLORATION TO PROVIDE LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY

Suriname / Egypt / North Sea / U.S. Onshore

22

Organizational Re-Design

$

Deliver moredynamic planning and

improved capital allocation

Improvecollaboration and alignment

EXPLORATION DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS

Simplifythe organization

CFO

IT

SUPPORT

Legal

Energy Tech

Commercial

HR

Enablevalue-adding technology adoption

Accounting

Administration

Targeting at Least $150 Million of Annual Savings

23

Glossary of Referenced Terms

  • Upstream Capital Investment: Includes exploration, development, gathering, processing, and transmission capital, capitalized overhead, and settled asset retirement obligations, and excludes capitalized interest, non-cash asset retirement additions and revisions, and Egypt noncontrolling interest, in each case associated with Apache's upstream business.
  • CROIC (Cash Return On Invested Capital): Calculated with the numerator as cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, excluding Egypt noncontrolling interest, with financing costs added back; and the denominator as average debt plus average Apache shareholders' equity.
  • Free Cash Flow: Excess cash flow from operations before working capital changes after upstream capital investment, distributions to noncontrolling interest and dividend payments. The impacts of ALTM are excluded from this definition, as development of the ALTM midstream assets is separately funded by ALTM.
  • Cash Flow Neutrality: Free Cash Flow equal to zero.

In addition to the terms above, a list of commonly used definitions and abbreviations can be found in Apache's Form 10-K for

the year ended December 31, 2019.

24

Upstream Capital Investment

($ in Millions)

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Permian…….…………………………………..

$

415

$

426

$

388

$

357

MidCon / Gulf Coast….…………………..

18

12

1

(5)

Gulf of Mexico……………………………….

12

16

31

11

United States…..…….……………

445

454

420

363

Egypt (Apache's interest only)……….

88

71

65

86

North Sea………………………………………

62

62

83

77

Other …………………………………………....

2

2

22

64

Upstream Capital Investment Total……………

$

597

$

589

$

590

$

590

For a reconciliation of Cost Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

25

Egypt: Production Detail

3Q 2019

4Q 2019

Liquids

Gas

Liquids

Gas

(Bbls/d)

(Mcf/d)

Boe/d

(Bbls/d)

(Mcf/d)

Boe/d

Gross Production

189,118

673,065

301,296

187,166

677,819

300,136

Reported Production

85,005

275,569

130,934

79,907

275,811

125,875

% Gross

45%

41%

43%

43%

41%

42%

Less: Tax Barrels

17,536

35,175

23,399

16,015

36,948

22,173

Net Production Excluding Tax Barrels

67,469

240,394

107,535

63,892

238,863

103,702

% Gross

36%

36%

36%

34%

35%

35%

Less: Noncontrolling Interest

22,490

80,131

35,845

21,298

79,621

34,567

Adjusted Production

44,979

160,263

71,690

42,594

159,242

69,134

% Gross

24%

24%

24%

23%

23%

23%

2017

2018

2019

MBOE/D

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Gross Production

328

334

339

334

330

342

338

335

332

322

301

300

Reported Production

171

162

158

160

154

154

153

136

145

131

131

126

Adjusted Production

88

89

87

82

80

80

78

74

79

72

72

69

Brent Oil Benchmark Pricing

$53

$48

$51

$61

$67

$75

$76

$69

$64

$68

$62

$62

26

Non - GAAP Reconciliations

27

($ in millions)

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Adjusted Earnings (Quarter to Date)

Reconciliation of Income Attributable to Common Stock to Adjusted Earnings

Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company's operational trends and comparability of results to our peers.

Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

*The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.

28

($ in millions)

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Adjusted Earnings (Year to Date)

Reconciliation of Income Attributable to Common Stock to Adjusted Earnings

Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company's operational trends and comparability of results to our peers.

Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

*The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.

29

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDAX

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDAX

Management believes EBITDAX, or earnings before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense is a widely accepted financial indicator, and useful for investors, to assess a company's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions to shareholders. We define adjusted EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, as EBITDAX adjusted for certain items presented in the accompanying reconciliation. Management uses adjusted EBITDAX to evaluate our ability to fund our capital expenditures, debt services and other operational requirements and to compare our results from period to period by eliminating the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going operations. Management also believes adjusted EBITDAX facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing EBITDAX from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain operating expenses that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.

($ in millions)

30

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Regional Cash Flows

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Flows from Continuing Operations before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities

Cash flows from continuing operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure. Apache uses it internally and provides the information because management believes it is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as a financial indicator of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.

(1) Includes non-controlling interest in Egypt.

31

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Cash Flow From Operations Before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Flows from Operations before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities

Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure. Apache uses it internally and provides the information because management believes it is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as a financial indicator of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.

($ in millions)

(1) Includes non-controlling interest in Egypt.

32

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Upstream Capital Investment

Reconciliation of Costs Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment

Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess Apache's expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one-third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of Apache's cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.

($ in millions)

33

Disclaimer

Apache Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on APACHE CORPORATION
03:28aAPACHE : Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Supplement
PU
02/26APACHE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26Apache Corp, Pharos Energy among bidders for Shell's Egypt onshore assets - s..
RE
02/25Trump clinches $3 billion military equipment sale on India visit
RE
02/21APACHE CORPORATION : annual earnings release
02/10APACHE : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares
AQ
02/07APACHE : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares
AQ
02/07Global defence firms line up as India goes shopping to update ageing fleet
RE
02/03U.S. oil fields flared and vented more natural gas again in 2019 -data
RE
01/27Exxon Mobil Finds Even More Oil In Guyana
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 329 M
EBIT 2019 631 M
Net income 2019 -605 M
Debt 2019 8 341 M
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 -15,8x
P/E ratio 2020 257x
EV / Sales2019 2,77x
EV / Sales2020 2,67x
Capitalization 9 187 M
Chart APACHE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Apache Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APACHE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 31,57  $
Last Close Price 24,43  $
Spread / Highest target 59,6%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Lowe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig W. Collins Vice President-US Midstream Operations
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. Maddox Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APACHE CORPORATION-0.35%9 187
CNOOC LIMITED-0.17%66 244
CONOCOPHILLIPS-21.31%58 197
EOG RESOURCES INC.-24.55%38 972
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-12.69%32 758
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-12.18%32 329
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group