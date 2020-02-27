Apache : Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Supplement
0
02/27/2020 | 03:28am EST
Fourth-Quarter 2019
Financial & Operational Supplement
Notice to Investors
Certain statements in this earnings supplement contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding anticipated financial and operating results, asset divestitures, estimated reserves, drilling locations, capital expenditures, price estimates, typical well results and well profiles, type curve, and production and operating expense guidance included in this earnings supplement. Any matters that are not historical facts are forward looking and, accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K available on our website, www.apachecorp.com, and in our other public filings and press releases. These forward-looking statements are based on Apache Corporation's (Apache) current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company, its industry, its management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. No assurance can be given that such expectations, estimates, or projections will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this earnings supplement, including, Apache's ability to meet its production targets, successfully manage its capital expenditures and to complete, test, and produce the wells and prospects identified in this earnings supplement, to successfully plan, secure necessary government approvals, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure, and to achieve its production and budget expectations on its projects.
Whenever possible, these "forward-looking statements" are identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "projects," "should," "would," "will," and similar phrases, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, Apache's actual results and performance may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date. However, you should review carefully reports and documents that Apache files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Cautionary Note to Investors: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. Apache may use certain terms in this earnings supplement, such as "resource," "resource potential," "net resource potential," "potential resource," "resource base," "identified resources," "potential net recoverable," "potential reserves," "unbooked resources," "economic resources," "net resources," "undeveloped resource," "net risked resources," "inventory," "upside," and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit Apache from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality, and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (and Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 when filed) available from Apache at www.apachecorp.comor by writing Apache at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Certain information may be provided in this earnings supplement that includes financial measurements that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, total debt or net cash provided by operating activities, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used at other companies. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to Apache's fourth quarter 2019 earnings release at www.apachecorp.comand "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" of this earnings supplement.
None of the information contained in this document has been audited by any independent auditor. This earnings supplement is prepared as a convenience for securities analysts and investors and may be useful as a reference tool. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors.
2
4Q and Full-Year 2019 Key Metrics
4Q 2019
FY 2019
Reported Production
487 Mboe/d
474 Mboe/d
Adjusted Production(1)
430 Mboe/d
413 Mboe/d
Cost Incurred in Oil and Gas Property
$548 Million
$2,529 Million
Upstream Capital Investment(2)
$590
Million
$2,366 Million
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$778
Million
$2,867 Million
Adjusted EBITDAX(2)
$1,093
Million
$4,046 Million
Earnings Per Share
($7.89)
($9.43)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share(2)
$0.08
$0.00
Excludes production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.
For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure please refer to theNon-GAAP Reconciliations.
3
Highlights
Delivered a 23%YOY reduction in upstream capital investment in 2019; below budget of $2.4 billion
2020 upstream capital investment of
$1.6 - $1.9 billion
4Q'19 Adjusted production of
430 MBOE/D
Exceeded guidance range of 418 - 425 MBOE/D
4Q'19 Permian oil production of 103 Mbo/d
Highest quarterly rate in APA history
Announced Significant Oil Discovery
Sapakara West-1 Exploration Test
Offshore Suriname at MakaCentral-1
50 / 50 JV Agreement
Encountered combined net oil and gas
With Total S.A. on Block 58
Currently drilling
condensate pay of
Completed
123 meters (404 feet)
4
Apache 2020 Priorities
PAY DIVIDEND
REDUCE DEBT
GENERATE FREE
CASH FLOW
SUSTAIN OIL
APPRAISE AND
PRODUCTION
EXPLORE SURINAME
5
2020 Plan Commentary
2020 Plan
Upstream capital budget of $1.6 - $1.9 billion centered around $50 WTI average oil price
Generate positive Free Cash Flow, after dividend payment
Allocate approximately $200 million to exploration
Sustain oil production
Commentary
•Base plan contemplates 5-6 rigs in Permian, 9-11 in Egypt, 2-3 in North Sea, 1 in Suriname
•Retain Free Cash Flow for debt reduction
•Advance exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname and other areas of portfolio
•Flat to low single digit oil production growth, year-over-year on an adjusted basis
6
ESG - Investing in Our People, Community and Environment
Turonian - Geologic analogue to West African oil fields to be tested in future wells
Well designed to intersect multiple targets, not optimally placed to achieve thickest net pay in any single target
Appraisal planning underway to delineate the areal extent of the substantial features identified by seismic
SapakaraWest-1 spud in January
~20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast ofMKC-1
Testing multiple Campanian and Santonian targets independent ofMKC-1 discovery
Currently drilling
Ranger
Stabroek Area
Exxon Discoveries
Pacora
Payara
Liza
Uaru
Snoek
MakoYellowtail
Hammerhead
Tripletail
Longtail
Tilapia Turbot
Haimara
Block 53
Pluma
MKC-1
Sapakara
West-1
Guyana
Block 58
Offshore
Suriname
Offshore
14
Guidance
15
United States Production
2020 Production Guidance Update (Mboe/d)
280270 - 285
251
261
224
206
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
2016
2019
2020
Note: Lower end of 2020 estimated range assumes full lean gas volume curtailments at Alpine High from March - October and $1.6 billion of upstream capital. Higher end of 2020 estimated range assumes no volume curtailments at Alpine High and $1.9 billion of upstream capital.
16
Permian Oil Production
2020 Production Guidance Update (Mbo/d)
95
97
97 - 101
92
91
84
40
78
12
10
9
7
4
5 - 6
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Production (Mbo/d)
Avg. Permian Rigs (Ex Alpine High)
17
International Production
2020 Adjusted Production Guidance Update (Mboe/d)
167166
144
134133133 - 137
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020E
2016
2019
2020
Note: Includes North Sea production and Egypt adjusted production. This excludes production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.
18
2020 Guidance
(1) Refer to glossary of referenced terms for definition of Upstream Capital Investment.
19
1Q 2020 Guidance
Refer to glossary of referenced terms for definition of Upstream Capital Investment.
Represents combination of 100% Altus Midstream Company operating expense and Apache upstream GPT costs.
Excludes dry hole expense and unproved leasehold impairments.
20
Appendix
21
Framework for Long-Term Value Creation
BALANCED PORTFOLIO APPROACH
Exploration / Development
Conventional / Unconventional
Oil / Liquids Rich Gas / Lean Gas
OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY
Actively Manage Capital Allocation to Reflect Commodity Price Environment
FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION
Capital Discipline, Long-TermReturns-Focused Investment
RETURN OF CAPITAL
Plan for Increasing Returns to Investors - Debt Reduction, Dividends and Share Repurchases
SUSTAINABLE, MODERATE PRODUCTION GROWTH
Prioritize Returns / Growth is an Outcome
EXPLORATION TO PROVIDE LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY
Suriname / Egypt / North Sea / U.S. Onshore
22
Organizational Re-Design
$
Deliver moredynamic planning and
improved capital allocation
Improvecollaboration and alignment
EXPLORATION DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS
•
•
Simplifythe organization
CFO
IT
SUPPORT
•
Legal
•
Energy Tech
•
Commercial
•
HR
Enablevalue-adding technology adoption
•
Accounting
•
Administration
Targeting at Least $150 Million of Annual Savings
23
Glossary of Referenced Terms
Upstream Capital Investment: Includes exploration, development, gathering, processing, and transmission capital, capitalized overhead, and settled asset retirement obligations, and excludes capitalized interest, non-cash asset retirement additions and revisions, and Egypt noncontrolling interest, in each case associated with Apache's upstream business.
CROIC (Cash Return On Invested Capital): Calculated with the numerator as cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, excluding Egypt noncontrolling interest, with financing costs added back; and the denominator as average debt plus average Apache shareholders' equity.
Free Cash Flow: Excess cash flow from operations before working capital changes after upstream capital investment, distributions to noncontrolling interest and dividend payments. The impacts of ALTM are excluded from this definition, as development of the ALTM midstream assets is separately funded by ALTM.
Cash Flow Neutrality: Free Cash Flow equal to zero.
In addition to the terms above, a list of commonly used definitions and abbreviations can be found in Apache's Form 10-K for
the year ended December 31, 2019.
24
Upstream Capital Investment
($ in Millions)
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Permian…….…………………………………..
$
415
$
426
$
388
$
357
MidCon / Gulf Coast….…………………..
18
12
1
(5)
Gulf of Mexico……………………………….
12
16
31
11
United States…..…….……………
445
454
420
363
Egypt (Apache's interest only)……….
88
71
65
86
North Sea………………………………………
62
62
83
77
Other …………………………………………....
2
2
22
64
Upstream Capital Investment Total……………
$
597
$
589
$
590
$
590
For a reconciliation of Cost Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
25
Egypt: Production Detail
3Q 2019
4Q 2019
Liquids
Gas
Liquids
Gas
(Bbls/d)
(Mcf/d)
Boe/d
(Bbls/d)
(Mcf/d)
Boe/d
Gross Production
189,118
673,065
301,296
187,166
677,819
300,136
Reported Production
85,005
275,569
130,934
79,907
275,811
125,875
% Gross
45%
41%
43%
43%
41%
42%
Less: Tax Barrels
17,536
35,175
23,399
16,015
36,948
22,173
Net Production Excluding Tax Barrels
67,469
240,394
107,535
63,892
238,863
103,702
% Gross
36%
36%
36%
34%
35%
35%
Less: Noncontrolling Interest
22,490
80,131
35,845
21,298
79,621
34,567
Adjusted Production
44,979
160,263
71,690
42,594
159,242
69,134
% Gross
24%
24%
24%
23%
23%
23%
2017
2018
2019
MBOE/D
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Gross Production
328
334
339
334
330
342
338
335
332
322
301
300
Reported Production
171
162
158
160
154
154
153
136
145
131
131
126
Adjusted Production
88
89
87
82
80
80
78
74
79
72
72
69
Brent Oil Benchmark Pricing
$53
$48
$51
$61
$67
$75
$76
$69
$64
$68
$62
$62
26
Non - GAAP Reconciliations
27
($ in millions)
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted Earnings (Quarter to Date)
Reconciliation of Income Attributable to Common Stock to Adjusted Earnings
Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company's operational trends and comparability of results to our peers.
Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.
*The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.
28
($ in millions)
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted Earnings (Year to Date)
Reconciliation of Income Attributable to Common Stock to Adjusted Earnings
Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company's operational trends and comparability of results to our peers.
Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.
*The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.
29
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDAX
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDAX
Management believes EBITDAX, or earnings before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense is a widely accepted financial indicator, and useful for investors, to assess a company's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions to shareholders. We define adjusted EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, as EBITDAX adjusted for certain items presented in the accompanying reconciliation. Management uses adjusted EBITDAX to evaluate our ability to fund our capital expenditures, debt services and other operational requirements and to compare our results from period to period by eliminating the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going operations. Management also believes adjusted EBITDAX facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing EBITDAX from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain operating expenses that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry.
($ in millions)
30
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Regional Cash Flows
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Flows from Continuing Operations before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Cash flows from continuing operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure. Apache uses it internally and provides the information because management believes it is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as a financial indicator of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.
(1) Includes non-controlling interest in Egypt.
31
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Cash Flow From Operations Before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Flows from Operations before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure. Apache uses it internally and provides the information because management believes it is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as a financial indicator of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities.
($ in millions)
(1) Includes non-controlling interest in Egypt.
32
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Upstream Capital Investment
Reconciliation of Costs Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment
Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess Apache's expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one-third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of Apache's cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.
Apache Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:12:02 UTC