Apache : Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Supplement

Fourth-Quarter 2019 Financial & Operational Supplement Notice to Investors Certain statements in this earnings supplement contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding anticipated financial and operating results, asset divestitures, estimated reserves, drilling locations, capital expenditures, price estimates, typical well results and well profiles, type curve, and production and operating expense guidance included in this earnings supplement. Any matters that are not historical facts are forward looking and, accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K available on our website, www.apachecorp.com, and in our other public filings and press releases. These forward-looking statements are based on Apache Corporation's (Apache) current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company, its industry, its management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. No assurance can be given that such expectations, estimates, or projections will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this earnings supplement, including, Apache's ability to meet its production targets, successfully manage its capital expenditures and to complete, test, and produce the wells and prospects identified in this earnings supplement, to successfully plan, secure necessary government approvals, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure, and to achieve its production and budget expectations on its projects. Whenever possible, these "forward-looking statements" are identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "projects," "should," "would," "will," and similar phrases, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, Apache's actual results and performance may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date. However, you should review carefully reports and documents that Apache files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cautionary Note to Investors: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. Apache may use certain terms in this earnings supplement, such as "resource," "resource potential," "net resource potential," "potential resource," "resource base," "identified resources," "potential net recoverable," "potential reserves," "unbooked resources," "economic resources," "net resources," "undeveloped resource," "net risked resources," "inventory," "upside," and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit Apache from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality, and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (and Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 when filed) available from Apache at www.apachecorp.comor by writing Apache at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Certain information may be provided in this earnings supplement that includes financial measurements that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, total debt or net cash provided by operating activities, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used at other companies. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to Apache's fourth quarter 2019 earnings release at www.apachecorp.comand "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" of this earnings supplement. None of the information contained in this document has been audited by any independent auditor. This earnings supplement is prepared as a convenience for securities analysts and investors and may be useful as a reference tool. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors. 2 4Q and Full-Year 2019 Key Metrics 4Q 2019 FY 2019 Reported Production 487 Mboe/d 474 Mboe/d Adjusted Production(1) 430 Mboe/d 413 Mboe/d Cost Incurred in Oil and Gas Property $548 Million $2,529 Million Upstream Capital Investment(2) $590 Million $2,366 Million Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $778 Million $2,867 Million Adjusted EBITDAX(2) $1,093 Million $4,046 Million Earnings Per Share ($7.89) ($9.43) Adjusted Earnings Per Share(2) $0.08 $0.00 Excludes production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations. 3 Highlights Delivered a 23%YOY reduction in upstream capital investment in 2019; below budget of $2.4 billion 2020 upstream capital investment of $1.6 - $1.9 billion 4Q'19 Adjusted production of 430 MBOE/D Exceeded guidance range of 418 - 425 MBOE/D 4Q'19 Permian oil production of 103 Mbo/d Highest quarterly rate in APA history Announced Significant Oil Discovery Sapakara West-1 Exploration Test Offshore Suriname at MakaCentral-1 50 / 50 JV Agreement Encountered combined net oil and gas With Total S.A. on Block 58 Currently drilling condensate pay of Completed 123 meters (404 feet) 4 Apache 2020 Priorities PAY DIVIDEND REDUCE DEBT GENERATE FREE CASH FLOW SUSTAIN OIL APPRAISE AND PRODUCTION EXPLORE SURINAME 5 2020 Plan Commentary 2020 Plan Upstream capital budget of $1.6 - $1.9 billion centered around $50 WTI average oil price

Generate positive Free Cash Flow, after dividend payment

Allocate approximately $200 million to exploration

Sustain oil production Commentary •Base plan contemplates 5-6 rigs in Permian, 9-11 in Egypt, 2-3 in North Sea, 1 in Suriname •Retain Free Cash Flow for debt reduction •Advance exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname and other areas of portfolio •Flat to low single digit oil production growth, year-over-year on an adjusted basis 6 ESG - Investing in Our People, Community and Environment Recent ESG Initiatives Linked 2020 ESG performance directly to short-term incentive compensation

short-term incentive compensation Initiated alignment of disclosures with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting recommendations

Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting recommendations Began to earmark capital for ESG projects Ongoing Initiative Highlights Emissions Reductions Working to minimize venting and flaring with automated well closure systems

Maintaining a rigorous program for preventing, identifying and eliminating methane leaks

These efforts and others helped drive a 40% reduction in methane leak/loss and a 4% reduction in global GHG intensity since 2014 Sustainable Water Usage Committed to reducing fresh water use through extensive recycling and treatment programs which drove:

95% water consumption in 2018 was non-fresh water 79% of water consumed for operations in 2018 has been recycled or reused

Social Initiatives Supporting rural Egyptian schools for girls, building over 200 schools and providing an education for over 10,000 children to date

Since 2005, donated over 4.7 million trees as a part of the Apache Tree Grant program 7 4Q Results 8 4Q 2019 Global Portfolio UNITED STATES 298,567 BOE/D Reported Production 36% / 37% / 27% Oil / Gas / NGL 56 Gross, 54 Net Drilled & Completed Wells(1) 8 Avg Rigs GLOBAL 487,202 BOE/D 49% / 34% / 17% 74 Gross, 70 Net 21 Reported Production Oil / Gas / NGL Drilled & Completed Wells(1) Avg Rigs UK North Sea United States Egypt April 2015 JuneSuriname September 2016 INTERNATIONAL 188,635 BOE/D Reported Production 69% / 30% / 1% Oil / Gas / NGL 18 Gross, 16 Net Drilled & Completed Wells(1) 13 Avg Rigs (1) Includes operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production. 9 4Q Permian Summary Midland Basin Averaged 4 rigs, 1 frac crew and placed 19 wells on production

16-well pad (Lynch-Tippett) at Wildfire delivers strong oil production on 1.5 mile laterals Delaware Basin / Alpine High Averaged 3 rigs, 1 frac crew and placed 12 wells on production in the Delaware basin

Strong results from 6-well Ghost Rider pad in Lea County

6-well Ghost Rider pad in Lea County Averaged 1 rig, 1 frac crew and placed 24 wells on production at Alpine High

Averaged 100 Mboe/d of production for the quarter with 36% liquids mix

Pad Formation Area County Lateral Avg 30-Day Avg 30-Day IP Oil % (FT) IP/Well BOEPD/1,000 FT Lynch-Tippett (16 Wells) Wolfcamp, Wildfire Midland 7,661 1,060 BOE/D 138 83% Spraberry Ghost Rider (6 Wells) Bone Spring Ghost Lea 7,288 2,003 BOE/D 275 72% (1) Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production. REGION STATS 288,043 BOE/D Reported Production 36% / 37% / 27% Oil / Gas / NGL 56 Gross, 54 Net Drilled & Completed Wells(1) 8 Avg Rigs NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D 340 300 288 260 236 248 254 226 220 180 140 100 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 10 4Q Egypt Summary REGION HIGHLIGHTS Continued exploration success in 4Q

Kadesh - Aqsa 1X IP ~7,000 Boe/d, 29% condensate in Matruh concession Barakat Deep 2X confirms significant gas find, with over 300 feet of pay in the Shifa formation New gas infrastructure is online, with expansion planned in 3Q 2020

Will test high-impact oil prospects on both new and legacy acreage in 2020 with data from recent seismic shoot

high-impact oil prospects on both new and legacy acreage in 2020 with data from recent seismic shoot 4Q'19 adjusted production volume impact of ~2 mboe/d from a one-time partner cost recovery settlement in a non-operated concession Well Name Basin 30-Day Average IP Oil Program Success Rate Ptah 33 Faghur 4,484 Boe/d 92% 81% Ptah 26 Faghur 3,105 Boe/d 92% Kadesh - Aqsa Matruh 7,057 Boe/d 29% (13 out of 16) Menes 11 Shushan 994 Boe/d 100% Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production. Excludes production attributable to tax barrels and noncontrolling interest. REGION STATS 125,875 BOE/D Reported Production 63% / 36% / 1% Oil / Gas / NGL 16 Gross, 14 Net Drilled & Completed Wells(1) 9 Avg Rigs ADJUSTED PRODUCTION MBOE/D (2) 100 80 74 79 72 72 69 60 40 20 0 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 11 4Q North Sea Summary REGION HIGHLIGHTS Gas condensate well at Storr online in November 2019

Cumulative production of more than 380,000 BO and 4.6 BCF (online more than 100 days) Deeper zone in the Cormorant to be tested in 2020

2 nd Garten well online in late January 2020

Garten well online in late January 2020 Cumulative production of more than 340,000 BO and 0.4 BCF (online ~30 days) Early results are as expected with further production optimization ongoing

Well Name Basin 30-Day Oil Working Program Success Average IP Interest Rate ST26B_SCN Beryl 13,119 Boe/d 38% 59% 100% (Storr) (1) Operated wells completed but not necessarily placed onto production. REGION STATS 62,760 BOE/D Reported Production 80% / 17% / 3% Oil / Gas / NGL 2 Gross, 2 Net Drilled & Completed Wells(1) 3 Avg Rigs NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D 100 80 66 63 60 63 54 60 40 20 0 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 12 4Q 2019 Operating Cash Margins Brent Oil Price Exposure and Product Mix Drive Strong International Margins $60 Egypt North Sea Permian $57 / Boe $50 $46 / Boe $41 $40 $35 Per Boe $30 Per Boe $27 / Boe $20 $18 $16 / Boe $11 / Boe Per Boe $10 $9 / Boe $0 Operating Cash Margin(1) Avg Realization Cash Operating Cost (1) Operating cash margins calculated as price realizations less lease operating expenses, gathering, processing, & transmission costs, and taxes other than income. 13 Block 58 Offshore Suriname: Significant Oil Discovery at Maka Central - 1 Block 58 comprises 1.4 MM acres with 50+ prospects mapped

Announced a 50/50 JV with Total S.A. on Block 58 in December 2019

Maka Central-1(MKC-1) well confirms geologic model with significant oil discovery in upper cretaceous sands

Central-1(MKC-1) well confirms geologic model with significant oil discovery in upper cretaceous sands Campanian / Santonian - 123 meters (404 feet) of oil/gas condensate pay Turonian - Geologic analogue to West African oil fields to be tested in future wells Well designed to intersect multiple targets, not optimally placed to achieve thickest net pay in any single target Appraisal planning underway to delineate the areal extent of the substantial features identified by seismic

Sapakara West-1 spud in January

West-1 spud in January ~20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of MKC-1 Testing multiple Campanian and Santonian targets independent of MKC-1 discovery Currently drilling

Ranger Stabroek Area Exxon Discoveries Pacora Payara Liza Uaru Snoek MakoYellowtail Hammerhead Tripletail Longtail Tilapia Turbot Haimara Block 53 Pluma MKC-1 Sapakara West-1 Guyana Block 58 Offshore Suriname Offshore 14 Guidance 15 United States Production 2020 Production Guidance Update (Mboe/d) 280270 - 285 251 261 224 206 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2016 2019 2020 Note: Lower end of 2020 estimated range assumes full lean gas volume curtailments at Alpine High from March - October and $1.6 billion of upstream capital. Higher end of 2020 estimated range assumes no volume curtailments at Alpine High and $1.9 billion of upstream capital. 16 Permian Oil Production 2020 Production Guidance Update (Mbo/d) 95 97 97 - 101 92 91 84 40 78 12 10 9 7 4 5 - 6 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Production (Mbo/d) Avg. Permian Rigs (Ex Alpine High) 17 International Production 2020 Adjusted Production Guidance Update (Mboe/d) 167166 144 134133133 - 137 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020E 2016 2019 2020 Note: Includes North Sea production and Egypt adjusted production. This excludes production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest. 18 2020 Guidance (1) Refer to glossary of referenced terms for definition of Upstream Capital Investment. 19 1Q 2020 Guidance Refer to glossary of referenced terms for definition of Upstream Capital Investment. Represents combination of 100% Altus Midstream Company operating expense and Apache upstream GPT costs. Excludes dry hole expense and unproved leasehold impairments. 20 Appendix 21 Framework for Long-Term Value Creation BALANCED PORTFOLIO APPROACH Exploration / Development Conventional / Unconventional Oil / Liquids Rich Gas / Lean Gas OPERATIONAL FLEXIBILITY Actively Manage Capital Allocation to Reflect Commodity Price Environment FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION Capital Discipline, Long-TermReturns-Focused Investment RETURN OF CAPITAL Plan for Increasing Returns to Investors - Debt Reduction, Dividends and Share Repurchases SUSTAINABLE, MODERATE PRODUCTION GROWTH Prioritize Returns / Growth is an Outcome EXPLORATION TO PROVIDE LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY Suriname / Egypt / North Sea / U.S. Onshore 22 Organizational Re-Design $ Deliver moredynamic planning and improved capital allocation Improvecollaboration and alignment EXPLORATION DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS • • Simplifythe organization CFO IT SUPPORT • Legal • Energy Tech • Commercial • HR Enablevalue-adding technology adoption • Accounting • Administration Targeting at Least $150 Million of Annual Savings 23 Glossary of Referenced Terms Upstream Capital Investment : Includes exploration, development, gathering, processing, and transmission capital, capitalized overhead, and settled asset retirement obligations, and excludes capitalized interest, non-cash asset retirement additions and revisions, and Egypt noncontrolling interest, in each case associated with Apache's upstream business.

: Includes exploration, development, gathering, processing, and transmission capital, capitalized overhead, and settled asset retirement obligations, and excludes capitalized interest, non-cash asset retirement additions and revisions, and Egypt noncontrolling interest, in each case associated with Apache's upstream business. CROIC (Cash Return On Invested Capital) : Calculated with the numerator as cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, excluding Egypt noncontrolling interest, with financing costs added back; and the denominator as average debt plus average Apache shareholders' equity.

: Calculated with the numerator as cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, excluding Egypt noncontrolling interest, with financing costs added back; and the denominator as average debt plus average Apache shareholders' equity. Free Cash Flow : Excess cash flow from operations before working capital changes after upstream capital investment, distributions to noncontrolling interest and dividend payments. The impacts of ALTM are excluded from this definition, as development of the ALTM midstream assets is separately funded by ALTM.

: Excess cash flow from operations before working capital changes after upstream capital investment, distributions to noncontrolling interest and dividend payments. The impacts of ALTM are excluded from this definition, as development of the ALTM midstream assets is separately funded by ALTM. Cash Flow Neutrality : Free Cash Flow equal to zero. In addition to the terms above, a list of commonly used definitions and abbreviations can be found in Apache's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. 24 Upstream Capital Investment ($ in Millions) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Permian…….………………………………….. $ 415 $ 426 $ 388 $ 357 MidCon / Gulf Coast….………………….. 18 12 1 (5) Gulf of Mexico………………………………. 12 16 31 11 United States…..…….…………… 445 454 420 363 Egypt (Apache's interest only)………. 88 71 65 86 North Sea……………………………………… 62 62 83 77 Other ………………………………………….... 2 2 22 64 Upstream Capital Investment Total…………… $ 597 $ 589 $ 590 $ 590 For a reconciliation of Cost Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations. 25 Egypt: Production Detail 3Q 2019 4Q 2019 Liquids Gas Liquids Gas (Bbls/d) (Mcf/d) Boe/d (Bbls/d) (Mcf/d) Boe/d Gross Production 189,118 673,065 301,296 187,166 677,819 300,136 Reported Production 85,005 275,569 130,934 79,907 275,811 125,875 % Gross 45% 41% 43% 43% 41% 42% Less: Tax Barrels 17,536 35,175 23,399 16,015 36,948 22,173 Net Production Excluding Tax Barrels 67,469 240,394 107,535 63,892 238,863 103,702 % Gross 36% 36% 36% 34% 35% 35% Less: Noncontrolling Interest 22,490 80,131 35,845 21,298 79,621 34,567 Adjusted Production 44,979 160,263 71,690 42,594 159,242 69,134 % Gross 24% 24% 24% 23% 23% 23% 2017 2018 2019 MBOE/D 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Gross Production 328 334 339 334 330 342 338 335 332 322 301 300 Reported Production 171 162 158 160 154 154 153 136 145 131 131 126 Adjusted Production 88 89 87 82 80 80 78 74 79 72 72 69 Brent Oil Benchmark Pricing $53 $48 $51 $61 $67 $75 $76 $69 $64 $68 $62 $62 26 Non - GAAP Reconciliations 27 ($ in millions) Non - GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Earnings (Quarter to Date) Reconciliation of Income Attributable to Common Stock to Adjusted Earnings Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company's operational trends and comparability of results to our peers. Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry. *The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides. 28 ($ in millions) Non - GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted Earnings (Year to Date) Reconciliation of Income Attributable to Common Stock to Adjusted Earnings Our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures because they exclude the effect of certain items included in Income Attributable to Common Stock. Management believes that adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management in assessing the Company's operational trends and comparability of results to our peers. Management uses adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share to evaluate our operating and financial performance because it eliminates the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going business operations. As a performance measure, adjusted earnings may be useful to investors in facilitating comparisons to others in the Company's industry because certain items can vary substantially in the oil and gas industry from company to company depending upon accounting methods, book value of assets, capital structure and asset sales and other divestitures, among other factors. Management believes excluding these items facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing the underlying operating and financial performance of our business from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain expense and income items that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry. *The income tax effect of the reconciling items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides. 29 Non - GAAP Reconciliation Adjusted EBITDAX Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted EBITDAX Management believes EBITDAX, or earnings before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation, amortization and exploration expense is a widely accepted financial indicator, and useful for investors, to assess a company's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions to shareholders. We define adjusted EBITDAX, a non-GAAP financial measure, as EBITDAX adjusted for certain items presented in the accompanying reconciliation. Management uses adjusted EBITDAX to evaluate our ability to fund our capital expenditures, debt services and other operational requirements and to compare our results from period to period by eliminating the impact of certain items that management does not consider to be representative of the Company's on-going operations. Management also believes adjusted EBITDAX facilitates investors and analysts in evaluating and comparing EBITDAX from period to period by eliminating differences caused by the existence and timing of certain operating expenses that would not otherwise be apparent on a GAAP basis. However, our presentation of adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similar measures of other companies in our industry. ($ in millions) 30 Non - GAAP Reconciliation Regional Cash Flows Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Flows from Continuing Operations before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities Cash flows from continuing operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure. Apache uses it internally and provides the information because management believes it is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as a financial indicator of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. (1) Includes non-controlling interest in Egypt. 31 Non - GAAP Reconciliation Cash Flow From Operations Before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Flows from Operations before Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities is a non-GAAP financial measure. Apache uses it internally and provides the information because management believes it is useful for investors and widely accepted by those following the oil and gas industry as a financial indicator of a company's ability to generate cash to internally fund exploration and development activities, fund dividend programs, and service debt. It is also used by research analysts to value and compare oil and gas exploration and production companies and is frequently included in published research when providing investment recommendations. Cash flows from operations before changes in operating assets and liabilities, therefore, is an additional measure of liquidity but is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities. ($ in millions) (1) Includes non-controlling interest in Egypt. 32 Non - GAAP Reconciliation Upstream Capital Investment Reconciliation of Costs Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess Apache's expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one-third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of Apache's cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget. ($ in millions) 33 Attachments Original document

