Apache Lowers 2019 Budget Estimate, Sees Adjusted Production Within Guidance

By Josh Beckerman



Apache Corp. (APA) announced Thursday a 2019 upstream capital budget of $2.4 billion, compared with an estimate of $3 billion as of Oct. 31.

The company expects 2019 total adjusted production "to trend to the midpoint" of prior guidance of 410,000 to 440,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company said the plan "is designed to optimize value for Apache shareholders through long-term, returns-focused development of oil, natural-gas and natural-gas liquids (NGLs), while advancing certain high-impact exploration projects.

"In a flat oil price environment, we believe we can deliver a combination of sustainable production and operating cash flow growth, strong returns, a stable dividend that currently yields more than 3%, and return at least 50% of any free cash flow to our shareholders," Apache said.

The company expects about 70% to 75% of the capital budget will be allocated within the U.S.

