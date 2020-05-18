Log in
APACHE CORPORATION

(APA)
05/18 09:01:17 am
11.435 USD   +7.78%
08:36aAPACHE : May / June 2020 Marketing
PU
05/14APACHE : 2019 summary annual report
PU
05/14APACHE : Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares
AQ
Apache : May / June 2020 Marketing

05/18/2020 | 08:36am EDT

May / June 2020 Marketing

Exploring What's Possible

Notice to Investors

Certain statements in this presentation contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding anticipated financial and operating results, asset divestitures, estimated reserves, drilling locations, capital expenditures, price estimates, typical well results and well profiles, type curve, and production and operating expense guidance included in this presentation. Any matters that are not historical facts are forward looking and, accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K available on our website, www.apachecorp.com, and in our other public filings and press releases. These forward-looking statements are based on Apache Corporation's (Apache) current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company, its industry, its management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. No assurance can be given that such expectations, estimates, or projections will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this presentation, including, Apache's ability to meet its production targets, successfully manage its capital expenditures and to complete, test, and produce the wells and prospects identified in this presentation, to successfully plan, secure necessary government approvals, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure, and to achieve its production and budget expectations on its projects.

Whenever possible, these "forward-looking statements" are identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "projects," "should," "would," "will," and similar phrases, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, Apache's actual results and performance may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date. However, you should review carefully reports and documents that Apache files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cautionary Note to Investors: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. Apache may use certain terms in this presentation, such as "resource," "resource potential," "net resource potential," "potential resource," "resource base," "identified resources," "potential net recoverable," "potential reserves," "unbooked resources," "economic resources," "net resources," "undeveloped resource," "net risked resources," "inventory," "upside," and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit Apache from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality, and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 available from Apache at www.apachecorp.comor by writing Apache at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain information may be provided in this presentation that includes financial measurements that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, total debt or net cash provided by operating activities, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used at other companies. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to Apache's first quarter 2020 earnings release at www.apachecorp.com.

None of the information contained in this document has been audited by any independent auditor. This presentation is prepared as a convenience for securities analysts and investors and may be useful as a reference tool. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors.

2

COVID-19|APACHE RESPONSE

GLOBAL - Prioritizing Health & Safety Of Employees And Communities In Which We Operate

  • Acted quickly toclose officesthroughout organization
  • Implemented operational protocols in the field and work-from-home procedures with minimal business disruption
  1. Temperature screenings throughout operations & upon office re- entry
  1. Increased cleaning measures in the field, offshore and office locations
  1. Expanded assessments of all contractor companies & vendors coming onsite to all locations
  1. Enhanced measures in Suriname, including14-day self- quarantine
  • Procured apandemic / infectious disease response helicopter in the North Sea and Suriname to ensure safe medical evacuations, if needed
  • Donated PPE & critical medical equipmentto hospitals & first responders as well as donations to food banks, education initiatives and women's & children's shelters
  • Developed athorough & phased Office Re-Entry Plan
  1. Following all federal, state & local mandates across operations
  1. Communicating with peer companies on best practices

3

ESG - Investing in Our People, Community and Environment

Recent ESG Initiatives

  • Linked 2020 ESG performance directly toshort-term incentive compensation
  • Initiated alignment of disclosures with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting recommendations

Ongoing Initiative Highlights

Emissions Reductions

  • Working to minimize venting and flaring with automated well closure systems
  • Maintaining a rigorous program for preventing, identifying and eliminating methane leaks
  • These efforts and others helped drive a 40% reduction in methane leak/loss and a 4% reduction in global GHG intensity since 2014

Sustainable Water Usage

  • Our commitment to reducing fresh water use through extensive recycling and treatment programs was supported by:
    • Expanding capacity to treat & store produced water to nearly 16 million barrels in the Permian Basin
    • Using 68% nonfresh/recycled produced water for U.S. hydraulic fracturing operations in 2018

Social Initiatives

  • Supporting rural Egyptian schools for girls, building over 200 schools and providing an education for over 10,000 children to date
  • Since 2005, donated over 4.7 million trees as a part of the Apache Tree Grant program
  • COVID-19donations focused on PPE & critical medical equipment to hospitals & first responders as well as supporting vulnerable populations with donations to food banks, education initiatives and women's & children's shelters

4

Positioning To Withstand Volatility

Disciplined

Financial

Approach

  • Managing towards Cash Flow Neutrality(1)
  • Preserving liquidity and protecting balance sheet
  • Prioritizing returns andlonger-cycle investments over production growth

Leveraging

Diversified

Portfolio

  • International assets generating more resilient cash flows in a falling price environment
  • Balanced commodity profile and geographic pricing points diversify risk
  • Recent discoveries underscore large- scale,long-term potential in Suriname

Strong Liquidity

Profile

  • Manageable bond maturities over next 5 years (less than $1 billion)
  • $4 BN committed credit facility extending through March 2024(2,3)
  • Ample coverage across a wide range of scenarios
  1. See appendix for Glossary of Referenced Terms.
  2. As of 3/31/2020, $250 million drawn on credit facility. Approximately $800 million of letters of credit posted in April.

(3) Apache option for 1-year extension.

5

Decisive Actions Taken

Managing To Cash Flow Neutrality & Preserving Liquidity

Reduced 2020 upstream capital investment to approximately $1.1 BN(1,2)(↓ ~55% from 2019)

Decreased annual dividend payout by $340 MM (↓ 90%)

Implemented deeper cost cutting measures, doubling original estimate to >$300 MM(3)

Entered into protective near-term hedges

Initiated methodical curtailment / shut-in program

(1)

Approximately 60% directed to international assets.

(2)

2Q 2020 upstream capital investment guidance: $230 MM.

(3)

Approximately $225 MM of cost savings expected in 2020 (Net of severance and re-organization costs).

6

Apache's Diversified Portfolio

Managing Through Near-Term Volatility

United States

  • Eliminating all drilling & completion activity (final rig release inmid-May)
  • Managing LOE, with safety remaining a top priority
    • Reducing contract labor / field staff
    • Reducing chemical and water usage
    • 80% reduction in workover rigs
    • Renegotiating pricing with vendors
  • Optimizing cash flow through shut- in/curtailment program
  • Pursuing trades to block up acreage position in core areas

North Sea

  • Reduced to essential personnel and strengthened continuity plans to mitigateCOVID-19 effects
  • Realizing cost savings in all categories
    • Reducing logistics costs & contract labor
    • Renegotiating pricing with vendors
  • Focused on low F&D cost,near-field opportunities in Beryl area
  • Forties 4D seismic survey on track for acquisition this summer
  • Tertiary exploration program resumes in 4Q with a 2nd carried well

Egypt

  • Field operations unaffected thus far byCOVID-19 with essential personnel extending rotation patterns and non- essential personnel working remotely
  • Drilling operationshigh-graded, targeting 5-6 rigs in 2H 2020
  • Strong exploration program with several high impact opportunities throughout 2020
  • Gas realizations remain attractive at nearly $3/Mcf and protected under PSC

Expand Economic Inventory &

Maintain Optionality

Flex Activity to Preserve Free Cash Flow Generation

7

Success in Block 58 Offshore Suriname

  • Announced significant oil discovery at SapakaraWest-1 on April 2nd
    • Campanian / Santonian - at least 79 meters (259 feet) of net oil/gas condensate pay
    • Encountered a distinct fan system separate from MakaCentral-1 discovery
  • Commenced operations atKwaskwasi-1 in second half of April; to be followed by Keskesi East-1
    • Both exploration wells to testoil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian intervals independent of Maka and Sapakara discoveries
  • Maka appraisal plan to be finalized and submitted in 2Q
    • Appraisal planning for Sapakara underway

Maka

Discovery

Jan. 2020

Kwaskwasi

Exploration well currently drilling

Sapakara

Discovery

April 2020

Keskesi

Exploration well to be drilled

~1.44MM acres

50+ prospects mapped

8

Guyana Basin Stratigraphic Column

9

Permian Basin

  • Over 2.9MM gross acres (1.8MM net acres) atyear-end 2019
  • Eliminating all drilling & completion activity
  • Managing LOE, with safety remaining a top priority
  • Optimizing cash flow throughshut-in/curtailment program
  • Pursuing trades to block up acreage position in core areas

PERMIAN TOTAL PRODUCTION MBOE/D

Key Focus Areas

Central Basin

Platform

Southern

Midland Basin

Central

Delaware

320

254

273

280

240

211

200

159

169

161

158

160

120

80

40

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

1Q20

10

Steady Permian Oil Activity Since Mid - 2017

Permian Oil Production & Rig Count

100

140

Released All Permian Rigs in

90

Mid-May 2020

120

80

100

70

103

98

98

99

98

97

60

95

93

94

93

90

90

92

95

80

85

85

80

50

42

78

75

78

72

60

40

40

30

15

11

20

20

10

10

11

11

10

9

8

10

9

9

7

7

7

10

6

7

5

3

1

0

0

4Q'14

1Q'15

2Q'15

3Q'15

4Q'15

1Q'16

3Q'16

4Q'16

1Q'17

2Q'17

3Q'17

4Q'17

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

Production (Mbo/d)

Avg. Rigs(1)

(1) Avg. Rigs exclude Alpine High rigs.

11

North Sea: High Margins, High Returns, Free Cash Flow

  • Focused on sustaining cash flow generation capacity
  • Realizing cost savings in all categories
  • Attractive exploration opportunities in Beryl area:
    • Focused on low F&D cost,near-field opportunities
    • High-impacttertiary exploration portfolio resumes in 4Q with 2ndcarried well
  • Mitigating declines in Forties through water injection

Apache North Sea Acreage

NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D

80

71

71

68

66

63

69

58

56

60

54

60

40

20

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

12

Egypt: Laying Foundation for Oil-Focused Initiatives

  • Country's largest oil producer and acreage holder
  • Relatively insulated at lower oil prices due to PSC mechanics
  • Years of inventory through new concessions and seismic shoot
  • Strong inventory ofhigh-impact wells to be drilled in 2020
  • Drilling operationshigh-graded, targeting 5-6 rigs in 2H 2020

Apache Egypt Acreage: ~5.1 million acres

GROSS PRODUCTION MBOE/D (Liquids %)

400

348

352

349

334

336

332

322

301

300

295

300

200

10057% 59% 60% 59% 61% 61% 62% 62% 62% 63%

0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20

13

1Q 2020 Operating Cash Margins

International Assets Benefit From Premium Pricing & Product Mix

$50 $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0

Egypt

North Sea

United States

$47 / Boe

$38 / Boe

$32

Per Boe

$26

Per Boe

$15 / Boe

$21 / Boe

$12

$12 / Boe

Per Boe

$9 / Boe

Operating Cash Margin(1)

Avg Realization

Cash Operating Cost

(1) Operating cash margins calculated as price realizations less lease operating expenses, gathering, processing, & transmission costs, and taxes other than income.

14

Appendix

15

Bond Maturity Profile

Manageable Near-Term Maturities

$MM$1,600

$1,400

$1,200

$1,000

$800

$600

$400

$200

$0

Debt Summary

Amount Outstanding ($MM)(1)

$8,217

Weighted Average Maturity (Years)

17

Weighted Average Coupon (%)

4.877%

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

2037

2038

2039

2040

2041

2042

2043

2044

2045

2046

2047

2048

2049

2050

>

  1. Amount outstanding is as of 3/31/2020, excludes Altus, finance lease obligations, and is before unamortized discount and debt issuance costs.

16

Ample Liquidity Runway

Apache Credit Facility

$ millions

$5,000

$4,000

$3,000

$2,000

$1,000

$-

800

937

4,000

2,263

Committed

April

2021 - 2023

Availability

Facility(1)

LC Postings(2)

Bond Maturities(1)

  • ~$3.2 BN of availability when giving effect to April LC postings
  • Plan to repay or refinance2021-2023 maturities
  • If needed, credit facility could easily accommodate2021-2023 bond maturities as due
    1. As of 3/31/2020. Apache (ex Altus) cash position of $409 MM and facility borrowings of $250 MM.
    2. North Sea LC's subject to GBP/USD exchange rate fluctuation and other potential adjustments.

17

Credit Facility Profile

Substantial Revolver Capacity and Long Runway

$4 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

Facility Type

Senior Unsecured

Maturity

March 2024

Borrowing Capacity

Up to $4 billion

Letter of Credit Sublimit

Up to $3 billion

($2BN committed)

Financial Covenant(1)

Adj Debt/Cap < 60%

Accordion Option

$1 billion

Extension Options

1-year option

Remaining

(Apache's option)

  • Apache's $4 BN committed credit facility for general corporate purposes, matures March 2024
    • Unsecured facility held by 18 banks, 17 of which are 'A' rated or higher
    • No ratings triggers(2)or collateral requirements
    • Not subject to borrowing base redetermination
  • Altus (ALTM) has an $800 MM committed credit facility for general corporate purposes, matures November 2023
    • Non-recourseto and not guaranteed by Apache

(1)

Adjusted debt-to-capital ratio is calculated per the terms of the credit facility and excludes effects of non-cash

write-downs, impairments, and related charges occurring after June 30, 2015. At 3/31/20, this ratio was 32%.

(2)

No drawdown restrictions or prepayment obligations in the event of a decline in credit ratings.

18

Commodity Hedging Program

  • Substantial 2020 hedges centered around 2Q/3Q to mitigatenear-term risk of full crude oil storage
  • Significant Midland/Cushing basis hedges for remainder of 2020
    • Protects against weak basis if storage fills in Cushing and U.S. Gulf Coast, widening regional pricing

Open Commodity Derivative Positions

as of May 6, 2020

19

Historical Egypt Production

Mboe/d

$/Bbl

400

100

350

362

90

349

352

353

350

350

345

344

344

334

339

334

342

338

335

332

80

328

330

322

300

301

300

70

295

250

60

200

50

150

40

175

180

154

169

153

156

160

171

162

158

160

30

148

154

154

153

145

136

100

103

131

131

126

117

103

20

83

92

95

97

102

101

98

90

88

89

87

82

80

80

79

78

74

72

72

69

72

50

10

0

0

4Q'14

1Q'15

2Q'15

3Q'15

4Q'15

1Q'16

2Q'16

3Q'16

4Q'16

1Q'17

2Q'17

3Q'17

4Q'17

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

1Q'20

Adjusted Production(1)

Reported Production

Gross Production

Brent Price

(1) Adjusted production excludes production attributable to tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.

20

Egypt: Production Detail

4Q 2019

1Q 2020

Liquids

Gas

Liquids

Gas

(Bbls/d)

(Mcf/d)

Boe/d

(Bbls/d)

(Mcf/d)

Boe/d

Gross Production

187,166

677,819

300,136

185,408

655,410

294,643

Reported Production

79,907

275,811

125,875

74,095

254,579

116,525

% Gross

43%

41%

42%

40%

39%

40%

Less: Tax Barrels

16,015

36,948

22,173

6,442

12,275

8,488

Net Production Excluding Tax Barrels

63,892

238,863

103,702

67,654

242,304

108,038

% Gross

34%

35%

35%

36%

37%

37%

Less: Noncontrolling Interest

21,298

79,621

34,567

22,551

80,768

36,013

Adjusted Production

42,594

159,242

69,134

45,102

161,536

72,025

% Gross

23%

23%

23%

24%

25%

24%

2018

2019

2020

MBOE/D

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Gross Production

330

342

338

335

332

322

301

300

295

Reported Production

154

154

153

136

145

131

131

126

117

Adjusted Production

80

80

78

74

79

72

72

69

72

Brent Oil Benchmark Pricing

$67

$75

$76

$69

$64

$68

$62

$62

$50

21

Upstream Capital Investment

($ in Millions)

1Q20

Permian…….…………………………………..

$

239

MidCon / Gulf Coast….…………………..

5

Gulf of Mexico……………………………….

17

United States…..…….……………

261

Egypt (Apache's interest only)……….

99

North Sea………………………………………

51

Other …………………………………………....

31

Upstream Capital Investment Total……………

$

442

For a reconciliation of Cost Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

22

Glossary of Referenced Terms

  • Upstream Capital Investment: Includes exploration, development, gathering, processing, and transmission capital, capitalized overhead, and settled asset retirement obligations, and excludes capitalized interest, non-cash asset retirement additions and revisions, and Egypt noncontrolling interest, in each case associated with Apache's upstream business.
  • Free Cash Flow: Excess cash flow from operations before working capital changes after upstream capital investment, distributions to noncontrolling interest and dividend payments. The impacts of ALTM are excluded from this definition, as development of the ALTM midstream assets is separately funded by ALTM.
  • Cash Flow Neutrality: Free Cash Flow equal to zero.

In addition to the terms above, a list of commonly used definitions and abbreviations can be found in Apache's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

23

($ in millions)

Non - GAAP Reconciliation

Upstream Capital Investment

Reconciliation of Costs Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment

Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess Apache's expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one- third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of Apache's cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.

24

Disclaimer

Apache Corporation published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 12:35:01 UTC
