Apache : May / June 2020 Marketing

COVID-19|APACHE RESPONSE
GLOBAL - Prioritizing Health & Safety Of Employees And Communities In Which We Operate
Initiated alignment of disclosures with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting recommendations
Ongoing Initiative Highlights
Emissions Reductions
Working to minimize venting and flaring with automated well closure systems
Maintaining a rigorous program for preventing, identifying and eliminating methane leaks
These efforts and others helped drive a 40% reduction in methane leak/loss and a 4% reduction in global GHG intensity since 2014
Sustainable Water Usage
Our commitment to reducing fresh water use through extensive recycling and treatment programs was supported by:
Expanding capacity to treat & store produced water to nearly 16 million barrels in the Permian Basin
Using 68% nonfresh/recycled produced water for U.S. hydraulic fracturing operations in 2018
Social Initiatives
Supporting rural Egyptian schools for girls, building over 200 schools and providing an education for over 10,000 children to date
Since 2005, donated over 4.7 million trees as a part of the Apache Tree Grant program
COVID-19donations focused on PPE & critical medical equipment to hospitals & first responders as well as supporting vulnerable populations with donations to food banks, education initiatives and women's & children's shelters
Positioning To Withstand Volatility
Disciplined
Financial
Approach
Managing towards Cash Flow Neutrality(1)
Preserving liquidity and protecting balance sheet
Prioritizing returns andlonger-cycle investments over production growth
Leveraging
Diversified
Portfolio
International assets generating more resilient cash flows in a falling price environment
Balanced commodity profile and geographic pricing points diversify risk
Recent discoveries underscore large- scale,long-term potential in Suriname
Strong Liquidity
Profile
Manageable bond maturities over next 5 years (less than $1 billion)
$4 BN committed credit facility extending through March 2024(2,3)
Ample coverage across a wide range of scenarios
As of 3/31/2020, $250 million drawn on credit facility. Approximately $800 million of letters of credit posted in April.
(3) Apache option for 1-year extension.
Decisive Actions Taken
Managing To Cash Flow Neutrality & Preserving Liquidity
Reduced 2020 upstream capital investment to approximately $1.1 BN(1,2)(↓ ~55% from 2019)
Decreased annual dividend payout by $340 MM (↓ 90%)
Implemented deeper cost cutting measures, doubling original estimate to >$300 MM(3)
Entered into protective near-term hedges
Initiated methodical curtailment / shut-in program
Approximately 60% directed to international assets.
2Q 2020 upstream capital investment guidance: $230 MM.
Approximately $225 MM of cost savings expected in 2020 (Net of severance and re-organization costs).
Apache's Diversified Portfolio
Managing Through Near-Term Volatility
United States
Eliminating all drilling & completion activity (final rig release inmid-May)
Managing LOE, with safety remaining a top priority
Reducing contract labor / field staff
Reducing chemical and water usage
80% reduction in workover rigs
Renegotiating pricing with vendors
Optimizing cash flow through shut- in/curtailment program
Pursuing trades to block up acreage position in core areas
North Sea
Reduced to essential personnel and strengthened continuity plans to mitigateCOVID-19 effects
Realizing cost savings in all categories
Reducing logistics costs & contract labor
Renegotiating pricing with vendors
Focused on low F&D cost,near-field opportunities in Beryl area
Forties 4D seismic survey on track for acquisition this summer
Tertiary exploration program resumes in 4Q with a 2nd carried well
Egypt
Field operations unaffected thus far byCOVID-19 with essential personnel extending rotation patterns and non- essential personnel working remotely
Drilling operationshigh-graded, targeting 5-6 rigs in 2H 2020
Strong exploration program with several high impact opportunities throughout 2020
Gas realizations remain attractive at nearly $3/Mcf and protected under PSC
Expand Economic Inventory &
Maintain Optionality
Flex Activity to Preserve Free Cash Flow Generation
Success in Block 58 Offshore Suriname
Announced significant oil discovery at SapakaraWest-1 on April 2nd
Campanian / Santonian - at least 79 meters (259 feet) of net oil/gas condensate pay
Encountered a distinct fan system separate from MakaCentral-1 discovery
Commenced operations atKwaskwasi-1 in second half of April; to be followed by Keskesi East-1
Both exploration wells to testoil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian intervals independent of Maka and Sapakara discoveries
Maka appraisal plan to be finalized and submitted in 2Q
Appraisal planning for Sapakara underway
Maka
Discovery
Jan. 2020
Kwaskwasi
Exploration well currently drilling
Sapakara
Discovery
April 2020
Keskesi
Exploration well to be drilled
~1.44MM acres
50+ prospects mapped
8
Guyana Basin Stratigraphic Column
9
Permian Basin
Over 2.9MM gross acres (1.8MM net acres) atyear-end 2019
Eliminating all drilling & completion activity
Managing LOE, with safety remaining a top priority
Optimizing cash flow throughshut-in/curtailment program
Pursuing trades to block up acreage position in core areas
PERMIAN TOTAL PRODUCTION MBOE/D
Key Focus Areas
Central Basin
Platform
Southern
Midland Basin
Central
Delaware
320
254
273
280
240
211
200
159
169
161
158
160
120
80
40
0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
1Q20
Steady Permian Oil Activity Since Mid - 2017
Permian Oil Production & Rig Count
100
140
Released All Permian Rigs in
90
Mid-May 2020
120
80
100
70
103
98
98
99
98
97
60
95
93
94
93
90
90
92
95
80
85
85
80
50
42
78
75
78
72
60
40
40
30
15
11
20
20
10
10
11
11
10
9
8
10
9
9
7
7
7
10
6
7
5
3
1
0
0
4Q'14
1Q'15
2Q'15
3Q'15
4Q'15
1Q'16
3Q'16
4Q'16
1Q'17
2Q'17
3Q'17
4Q'17
1Q'18
2Q'18
3Q'18
4Q'18
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
Production (Mbo/d)
Avg. Rigs(1)
(1) Avg. Rigs exclude Alpine High rigs.
North Sea: High Margins, High Returns, Free Cash Flow
Focused on sustaining cash flow generation capacity
Realizing cost savings in all categories
Attractive exploration opportunities in Beryl area:
Focused on low F&D cost,near-field opportunities
High-impacttertiary exploration portfolio resumes in 4Q with 2ndcarried well
Mitigating declines in Forties through water injection
Apache North Sea Acreage
NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D
80
71
71
68
66
63
69
58
56
60
54
60
40
20
0
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Egypt: Laying Foundation for Oil-Focused Initiatives
Country's largest oil producer and acreage holder
Relatively insulated at lower oil prices due to PSC mechanics
Years of inventory through new concessions and seismic shoot
Strong inventory ofhigh-impact wells to be drilled in 2020
Drilling operationshigh-graded, targeting 5-6 rigs in 2H 2020
International Assets Benefit From Premium Pricing & Product Mix
$50 $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0
Egypt
North Sea
United States
$47 / Boe
$38 / Boe
$32
Per Boe
$26
Per Boe
$15 / Boe
$21 / Boe
$12
$12 / Boe
Per Boe
$9 / Boe
Operating Cash Margin(1)
Avg Realization
Cash Operating Cost
(1) Operating cash margins calculated as price realizations less lease operating expenses, gathering, processing, & transmission costs, and taxes other than income.
Bond Maturity Profile
Manageable Near-Term Maturities
$MM$1,600
$1,400
$1,200
$1,000
$800
$600
$400
$200
$0
Debt Summary
Amount Outstanding ($MM)(1)
$8,217
Weighted Average Maturity (Years)
17
Weighted Average Coupon (%)
4.877%
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
>
Amount outstanding is as of 3/31/2020, excludes Altus, finance lease obligations, and is before unamortized discount and debt issuance costs.
Ample Liquidity Runway
Apache Credit Facility
$ millions
$5,000
$4,000
$3,000
$2,000
$1,000
$-
800
937
4,000
2,263
Committed
April
2021 - 2023
Availability
Facility(1)
LC Postings(2)
Bond Maturities(1)
~$3.2 BN of availability when giving effect to April LC postings
Plan to repay or refinance2021-2023 maturities
If needed, credit facility could easily accommodate2021-2023 bond maturities as due
As of 3/31/2020. Apache (ex Altus) cash position of $409 MM and facility borrowings of $250 MM.
North Sea LC's subject to GBP/USD exchange rate fluctuation and other potential adjustments.
Credit Facility Profile
Substantial Revolver Capacity and Long Runway
$4 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
Facility Type
Senior Unsecured
Maturity
March 2024
Borrowing Capacity
Up to $4 billion
Letter of Credit Sublimit
Up to $3 billion
($2BN committed)
Financial Covenant(1)
Adj Debt/Cap < 60%
Accordion Option
$1 billion
Extension Options
1-year option
Remaining
(Apache's option)
Apache's $4 BN committed credit facility for general corporate purposes, matures March 2024
Unsecured facility held by 18 banks, 17 of which are 'A' rated or higher
No ratings triggers(2)or collateral requirements
Not subject to borrowing base redetermination
Altus (ALTM) has an $800 MM committed credit facility for general corporate purposes, matures November 2023
Non-recourseto and not guaranteed by Apache
Adjusted debt-to-capital ratio is calculated per the terms of the credit facility and excludes effects of non-cash
write-downs, impairments, and related charges occurring after June 30, 2015. At 3/31/20, this ratio was 32%.
No drawdown restrictions or prepayment obligations in the event of a decline in credit ratings.
Commodity Hedging Program
Substantial 2020 hedges centered around 2Q/3Q to mitigatenear-term risk of full crude oil storage
Significant Midland/Cushing basis hedges for remainder of 2020
Protects against weak basis if storage fills in Cushing and U.S. Gulf Coast, widening regional pricing
Open Commodity Derivative Positions
as of May 6, 2020
Historical Egypt Production
Mboe/d
$/Bbl
400
100
350
362
90
349
352
353
350
350
345
344
344
334
339
334
342
338
335
332
80
328
330
322
300
301
300
70
295
250
60
200
50
150
40
175
180
154
169
153
156
160
171
162
158
160
30
148
154
154
153
145
136
100
103
131
131
126
117
103
20
83
92
95
97
102
101
98
90
88
89
87
82
80
80
79
78
74
72
72
69
72
50
10
0
0
4Q'14
1Q'15
2Q'15
3Q'15
4Q'15
1Q'16
2Q'16
3Q'16
4Q'16
1Q'17
2Q'17
3Q'17
4Q'17
1Q'18
2Q'18
3Q'18
4Q'18
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
1Q'20
Adjusted Production(1)
Reported Production
Gross Production
Brent Price
(1) Adjusted production excludes production attributable to tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.
Egypt: Production Detail
4Q 2019
1Q 2020
Liquids
Gas
Liquids
Gas
(Bbls/d)
(Mcf/d)
Boe/d
(Bbls/d)
(Mcf/d)
Boe/d
Gross Production
187,166
677,819
300,136
185,408
655,410
294,643
Reported Production
79,907
275,811
125,875
74,095
254,579
116,525
% Gross
43%
41%
42%
40%
39%
40%
Less: Tax Barrels
16,015
36,948
22,173
6,442
12,275
8,488
Net Production Excluding Tax Barrels
63,892
238,863
103,702
67,654
242,304
108,038
% Gross
34%
35%
35%
36%
37%
37%
Less: Noncontrolling Interest
21,298
79,621
34,567
22,551
80,768
36,013
Adjusted Production
42,594
159,242
69,134
45,102
161,536
72,025
% Gross
23%
23%
23%
24%
25%
24%
2018
2019
2020
MBOE/D
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Gross Production
330
342
338
335
332
322
301
300
295
Reported Production
154
154
153
136
145
131
131
126
117
Adjusted Production
80
80
78
74
79
72
72
69
72
Brent Oil Benchmark Pricing
$67
$75
$76
$69
$64
$68
$62
$62
$50
Upstream Capital Investment
($ in Millions)
1Q20
Permian…….…………………………………..
$
239
MidCon / Gulf Coast….…………………..
5
Gulf of Mexico……………………………….
17
United States…..…….……………
261
Egypt (Apache's interest only)……….
99
North Sea………………………………………
51
Other …………………………………………....
31
Upstream Capital Investment Total……………
$
442
For a reconciliation of Cost Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Glossary of Referenced Terms
Upstream Capital Investment: Includes exploration, development, gathering, processing, and transmission capital, capitalized overhead, and settled asset retirement obligations, and excludes capitalized interest, non-cash asset retirement additions and revisions, and Egypt noncontrolling interest, in each case associated with Apache's upstream business.
Free Cash Flow: Excess cash flow from operations before working capital changes after upstream capital investment, distributions to noncontrolling interest and dividend payments. The impacts of ALTM are excluded from this definition, as development of the ALTM midstream assets is separately funded by ALTM.
Cash Flow Neutrality: Free Cash Flow equal to zero.
In addition to the terms above, a list of commonly used definitions and abbreviations can be found in Apache's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
($ in millions)
Non - GAAP Reconciliation
Upstream Capital Investment
Reconciliation of Costs Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment
Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess Apache's expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one- third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of Apache's cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget.