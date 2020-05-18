Apache : May / June 2020 Marketing 0 05/18/2020 | 08:36am EDT Send by mail :

For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to Apache's first quarter 2020 earnings release at www.apachecorp.com. None of the information contained in this document has been audited by any independent auditor. This presentation is prepared as a convenience for securities analysts and investors and may be useful as a reference tool. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors. 2 COVID-19|APACHE RESPONSE GLOBAL - Prioritizing Health & Safety Of Employees And Communities In Which We Operate Acted quickly to close offices throughout organization

throughout organization Implemented operational protocols in the field and work- from-home procedures with minimal business disruption Temperature screenings throughout operations & upon office re- entry Increased cleaning measures in the field, offshore and office locations Expanded assessments of all contractor companies & vendors coming onsite to all locations Enhanced measures in Suriname, including 14-day self- quarantine Procured a pandemic / infectious disease response helicopter in the North Sea and Suriname to ensure safe medical evacuations, if needed

pandemic / infectious disease response helicopter Donated PPE & critical medical equipment to hospitals & first responders as well as donations to food banks, education initiatives and women's & children's shelters

Developed a thorough & phased Office Re-Entry Plan Following all federal, state & local mandates across operations Communicating with peer companies on best practices 3 ESG - Investing in Our People, Community and Environment Recent ESG Initiatives Linked 2020 ESG performance directly to short-term incentive compensation

short-term incentive compensation Initiated alignment of disclosures with Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate- related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting recommendations Ongoing Initiative Highlights Emissions Reductions Working to minimize venting and flaring with automated well closure systems

Maintaining a rigorous program for preventing, identifying and eliminating methane leaks

These efforts and others helped drive a 40% reduction in methane leak/loss and a 4% reduction in global GHG intensity since 2014 Sustainable Water Usage Our commitment to reducing fresh water use through extensive recycling and treatment programs was supported by:

Expanding capacity to treat & store produced water to nearly 16 million barrels in the Permian Basin Using 68% nonfresh/recycled produced water for U.S. hydraulic fracturing operations in 2018

Social Initiatives Supporting rural Egyptian schools for girls, building over 200 schools and providing an education for over 10,000 children to date

Since 2005, donated over 4.7 million trees as a part of the Apache Tree Grant program

COVID-19 donations focused on PPE & critical medical equipment to hospitals & first responders as well as supporting vulnerable populations with donations to food banks, education initiatives and women's & children's shelters 4 Positioning To Withstand Volatility Disciplined Financial Approach Managing towards Cash Flow Neutrality (1)

Preserving liquidity and protecting balance sheet

Prioritizing returns and longer-cycle investments over production growth Leveraging Diversified Portfolio International assets generating more resilient cash flows in a falling price environment

Balanced commodity profile and geographic pricing points diversify risk

Recent discoveries underscore large- scale, long-term potential in Suriname Strong Liquidity Profile Manageable bond maturities over next 5 years (less than $1 billion)

$4 BN committed credit facility extending through March 2024 (2,3)

Ample coverage across a wide range of scenarios See appendix for Glossary of Referenced Terms. As of 3/31/2020, $250 million drawn on credit facility. Approximately $800 million of letters of credit posted in April. (3) Apache option for 1-year extension. 5 Decisive Actions Taken Managing To Cash Flow Neutrality & Preserving Liquidity Reduced 2020 upstream capital investment to approximately $1.1 BN(1,2)(↓ ~55% from 2019) Decreased annual dividend payout by $340 MM (↓ 90%) Implemented deeper cost cutting measures, doubling original estimate to >$300 MM(3) Entered into protective near-term hedges Initiated methodical curtailment / shut-in program (1) Approximately 60% directed to international assets. (2) 2Q 2020 upstream capital investment guidance: $230 MM. (3) Approximately $225 MM of cost savings expected in 2020 (Net of severance and re-organization costs). 6 Apache's Diversified Portfolio Managing Through Near-Term Volatility United States Eliminating all drilling & completion activity (final rig release in mid-May)

mid-May) Managing LOE, with safety remaining a top priority

Reducing contract labor / field staff Reducing chemical and water usage 80% reduction in workover rigs Renegotiating pricing with vendors

Optimizing cash flow through shut- in/curtailment program

Pursuing trades to block up acreage position in core areas North Sea Reduced to essential personnel and strengthened continuity plans to mitigate COVID-19 effects

COVID-19 effects Realizing cost savings in all categories

Reducing logistics costs & contract labor Renegotiating pricing with vendors

Focused on low F&D cost, near-field opportunities in Beryl area

near-field opportunities in Beryl area Forties 4D seismic survey on track for acquisition this summer

Tertiary exploration program resumes in 4Q with a 2nd carried well Egypt Field operations unaffected thus far by COVID-19 with essential personnel extending rotation patterns and non- essential personnel working remotely

COVID-19 with essential personnel extending rotation patterns and non- essential personnel working remotely Drilling operations high-graded, targeting 5-6 rigs in 2H 2020

high-graded, targeting 5-6 rigs in 2H 2020 Strong exploration program with several high impact opportunities throughout 2020

Gas realizations remain attractive at nearly $3/Mcf and protected under PSC Expand Economic Inventory & Maintain Optionality Flex Activity to Preserve Free Cash Flow Generation 7 Success in Block 58 Offshore Suriname Announced significant oil discovery at Sapakara West-1 on April 2nd

West-1 on April 2nd Campanian / Santonian - at least 79 meters (259 feet) of net oil/gas condensate pay Encountered a distinct fan system separate from Maka Central-1 discovery

Commenced operations at Kwaskwasi-1 in second half of April; to be followed by Keskesi East-1

Kwaskwasi-1 in second half of April; to be followed by Keskesi East-1 Both exploration wells to test oil-prone upper Cretaceous targets in the Campanian and Santonian intervals independent of Maka and Sapakara discoveries

Maka appraisal plan to be finalized and submitted in 2Q

Appraisal planning for Sapakara underway

Maka Discovery Jan. 2020 Kwaskwasi Exploration well currently drilling Sapakara Discovery April 2020 Keskesi Exploration well to be drilled ~1.44MM acres 50+ prospects mapped 8 Guyana Basin Stratigraphic Column 9 Permian Basin Over 2.9MM gross acres (1.8MM net acres) at year-end 2019

year-end 2019 Eliminating all drilling & completion activity

Managing LOE, with safety remaining a top priority

Optimizing cash flow through shut-in/curtailment program

shut-in/curtailment program Pursuing trades to block up acreage position in core areas PERMIAN TOTAL PRODUCTION MBOE/D Key Focus Areas Central Basin Platform Southern Midland Basin Central Delaware 320 254 273 280 240 211 200 159 169 161 158 160 120 80 40 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 10 Steady Permian Oil Activity Since Mid - 2017 Permian Oil Production & Rig Count 100 140 Released All Permian Rigs in 90 Mid-May 2020 120 80 100 70 103 98 98 99 98 97 60 95 93 94 93 90 90 92 95 80 85 85 80 50 42 78 75 78 72 60 40 40 30 15 11 20 20 10 10 11 11 10 9 8 10 9 9 7 7 7 10 6 7 5 3 1 0 0 4Q'14 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Production (Mbo/d) Avg. Rigs(1) (1) Avg. Rigs exclude Alpine High rigs. 11 North Sea: High Margins, High Returns, Free Cash Flow Focused on sustaining cash flow generation capacity

Realizing cost savings in all categories

Attractive exploration opportunities in Beryl area:

Focused on low F&D cost, near-field opportunities High-impact tertiary exploration portfolio resumes in 4Q with 2 nd carried well

Mitigating declines in Forties through water injection Apache North Sea Acreage NET PRODUCTION MBOE/D 80 71 71 68 66 63 69 58 56 60 54 60 40 20 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 12 Egypt: Laying Foundation for Oil-Focused Initiatives Country's largest oil producer and acreage holder

Relatively insulated at lower oil prices due to PSC mechanics

Years of inventory through new concessions and seismic shoot

Strong inventory of high-impact wells to be drilled in 2020

high-impact wells to be drilled in 2020 Drilling operations high-graded, targeting 5-6 rigs in 2H 2020 Apache Egypt Acreage: ~5.1 million acres GROSS PRODUCTION MBOE/D (Liquids %) 400 348 352 349 334 336 332 322 301 300 295 300 200 10057% 59% 60% 59% 61% 61% 62% 62% 62% 63% 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 13 1Q 2020 Operating Cash Margins International Assets Benefit From Premium Pricing & Product Mix $50 $45 $40 $35 $30 $25 $20 $15 $10 $5 $0 Egypt North Sea United States $47 / Boe $38 / Boe $32 Per Boe $26 Per Boe $15 / Boe $21 / Boe $12 $12 / Boe Per Boe $9 / Boe Operating Cash Margin(1) Avg Realization Cash Operating Cost (1) Operating cash margins calculated as price realizations less lease operating expenses, gathering, processing, & transmission costs, and taxes other than income. 14 Appendix 15 Bond Maturity Profile Manageable Near-Term Maturities $MM$1,600 $1,400 $1,200 $1,000 $800 $600 $400 $200 $0 Debt Summary Amount Outstanding ($MM)(1) $8,217 Weighted Average Maturity (Years) 17 Weighted Average Coupon (%) 4.877% 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2039 2040 2041 2042 2043 2044 2045 2046 2047 2048 2049 2050 > Amount outstanding is as of 3/31/2020, excludes Altus, finance lease obligations, and is before unamortized discount and debt issuance costs. 16 Ample Liquidity Runway Apache Credit Facility $ millions $5,000 $4,000 $3,000 $2,000 $1,000 $- 800 937 4,000 2,263 Committed April 2021 - 2023 Availability Facility(1) LC Postings(2) Bond Maturities(1) ~$3.2 BN of availability when giving effect to April LC postings

Plan to repay or refinance 2021-2023 maturities

2021-2023 maturities If needed, credit facility could easily accommodate 2021-2023 bond maturities as due

2021-2023 bond maturities as due As of 3/31/2020. Apache (ex Altus) cash position of $409 MM and facility borrowings of $250 MM. North Sea LC's subject to GBP/USD exchange rate fluctuation and other potential adjustments.

17 Credit Facility Profile Substantial Revolver Capacity and Long Runway $4 Billion Revolving Credit Facility Facility Type Senior Unsecured Maturity March 2024 Borrowing Capacity Up to $4 billion Letter of Credit Sublimit Up to $3 billion ($2BN committed) Financial Covenant(1) Adj Debt/Cap < 60% Accordion Option $1 billion Extension Options 1-year option Remaining (Apache's option) Apache's $4 BN committed credit facility for general corporate purposes, matures March 2024

Unsecured facility held by 18 banks, 17 of which are 'A' rated or higher No ratings triggers (2) or collateral requirements Not subject to borrowing base redetermination

Altus (ALTM) has an $800 MM committed credit facility for general corporate purposes, matures November 2023

Non-recourse to and not guaranteed by Apache

(1) Adjusted debt-to-capital ratio is calculated per the terms of the credit facility and excludes effects of non-cash write-downs, impairments, and related charges occurring after June 30, 2015. At 3/31/20, this ratio was 32%. (2) No drawdown restrictions or prepayment obligations in the event of a decline in credit ratings. 18 Commodity Hedging Program Substantial 2020 hedges centered around 2Q/3Q to mitigate near-term risk of full crude oil storage

near-term risk of full crude oil storage Significant Midland/Cushing basis hedges for remainder of 2020

Protects against weak basis if storage fills in Cushing and U.S. Gulf Coast, widening regional pricing

Open Commodity Derivative Positions as of May 6, 2020 19 Historical Egypt Production Mboe/d $/Bbl 400 100 350 362 90 349 352 353 350 350 345 344 344 334 339 334 342 338 335 332 80 328 330 322 300 301 300 70 295 250 60 200 50 150 40 175 180 154 169 153 156 160 171 162 158 160 30 148 154 154 153 145 136 100 103 131 131 126 117 103 20 83 92 95 97 102 101 98 90 88 89 87 82 80 80 79 78 74 72 72 69 72 50 10 0 0 4Q'14 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Adjusted Production(1) Reported Production Gross Production Brent Price (1) Adjusted production excludes production attributable to tax barrels and noncontrolling interest. 20 Egypt: Production Detail 4Q 2019 1Q 2020 Liquids Gas Liquids Gas (Bbls/d) (Mcf/d) Boe/d (Bbls/d) (Mcf/d) Boe/d Gross Production 187,166 677,819 300,136 185,408 655,410 294,643 Reported Production 79,907 275,811 125,875 74,095 254,579 116,525 % Gross 43% 41% 42% 40% 39% 40% Less: Tax Barrels 16,015 36,948 22,173 6,442 12,275 8,488 Net Production Excluding Tax Barrels 63,892 238,863 103,702 67,654 242,304 108,038 % Gross 34% 35% 35% 36% 37% 37% Less: Noncontrolling Interest 21,298 79,621 34,567 22,551 80,768 36,013 Adjusted Production 42,594 159,242 69,134 45,102 161,536 72,025 % Gross 23% 23% 23% 24% 25% 24% 2018 2019 2020 MBOE/D 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q Gross Production 330 342 338 335 332 322 301 300 295 Reported Production 154 154 153 136 145 131 131 126 117 Adjusted Production 80 80 78 74 79 72 72 69 72 Brent Oil Benchmark Pricing $67 $75 $76 $69 $64 $68 $62 $62 $50 21 Upstream Capital Investment ($ in Millions) 1Q20 Permian…….………………………………….. $ 239 MidCon / Gulf Coast….………………….. 5 Gulf of Mexico………………………………. 17 United States…..…….…………… 261 Egypt (Apache's interest only)………. 99 North Sea……………………………………… 51 Other ………………………………………….... 31 Upstream Capital Investment Total…………… $ 442 For a reconciliation of Cost Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations. 22 Glossary of Referenced Terms Upstream Capital Investment : Includes exploration, development, gathering, processing, and transmission capital, capitalized overhead, and settled asset retirement obligations, and excludes capitalized interest, non-cash asset retirement additions and revisions, and Egypt noncontrolling interest, in each case associated with Apache's upstream business.

: Includes exploration, development, gathering, processing, and transmission capital, capitalized overhead, and settled asset retirement obligations, and excludes capitalized interest, non-cash asset retirement additions and revisions, and Egypt noncontrolling interest, in each case associated with Apache's upstream business. Free Cash Flow : Excess cash flow from operations before working capital changes after upstream capital investment, distributions to noncontrolling interest and dividend payments. The impacts of ALTM are excluded from this definition, as development of the ALTM midstream assets is separately funded by ALTM.

: Excess cash flow from operations before working capital changes after upstream capital investment, distributions to noncontrolling interest and dividend payments. The impacts of ALTM are excluded from this definition, as development of the ALTM midstream assets is separately funded by ALTM. Cash Flow Neutrality : Free Cash Flow equal to zero. In addition to the terms above, a list of commonly used definitions and abbreviations can be found in Apache's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. 23 ($ in millions) Non - GAAP Reconciliation Upstream Capital Investment Reconciliation of Costs Incurred to Upstream Capital Investment Management believes the presentation of upstream capital investments is useful for investors to assess Apache's expenditures related to our upstream capital activity. We define capital investments as costs incurred for oil and gas activities, adjusted to exclude asset retirement obligation revisions and liabilities incurred, capitalized interest, and certain exploration expenses, while including amounts paid during the period for abandonment and decommissioning expenditures. Upstream capital expenditures attributable to a one- third noncontrolling interest in Egypt are also excluded. Management believes this provides a more accurate reflection of Apache's cash expenditures related to upstream capital activity and is consistent with how we plan our capital budget. 24 Attachments Original document

