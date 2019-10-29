Apache : Oct. 04, 2019

Editorials

10/4/2019

Apache was named E&P Company of the Year at the 2019 Texas Oil and Gas Awards in Houston on September 19, 2019. The award recipient is selected by a panel of judges and recognizes a company that demonstrates operational excellence and environmental stewardship, as well as a clear commitment to community engagement and the professional development of its employees.

The panel of judges, comprised of industry peers, cited Apache's robust water recycling programs, as well as internal programs aimed at assisting Apache employees during times of need.

'Apache works to go above and beyond as a steward of both our external environment and our internal company culture.' Castlen Kennedy, Apache Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs, said. 'Throughout our operations, we strive to take a thoughtful and respectful approach to resource development and help sustain and improve the quality of life for our employees and the communities where we operate.'

The award is presented by Oil & Gas Awards, a private enterprise, in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Energy Institute. To read more about the awards, go to https://www.oilandgasawards.com/texas-2019/

Additional highlights from the award submission and judges' comments are below.

Reusing and Recycling Water Resources

Apache is an industry leader in alternative water sourcing and water recycling, which minimizes its use of freshwater in energy development.

Whenever possible, Apache recycles produced water from operations. This recycling has multiple benefits, including reducing fresh water use, reducing water-hauling truck traffic and lowering costs associated with water disposal. In 2017, more than 47 percent of our total water withdrawals were recycled or reused, and more than 90 percent of the water used for drilling and completions in Alpine High was recycled or nonpotable.

'Achieving 47 percent water recycling or reuse and up to 90 percent water recycling in some of areas was extremely positive to see and shows real commitment to environmental stewardship,' the panel commented.

Helping Employees in Need

The Apache Employee Relief Fund (AERF) was established in 2017 to help employees recover from catastrophic events, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, fires and medical emergencies.

During Hurricane Harvey, the AERF was activated to help employees affected by the storm. In addition to the over $90,000 donated by employees and board members to help impacted colleagues, Apache made $500,000 in grants available to qualifying employees and distributed more than $375,000 in loans.

The panel added, 'Nearly $1 million in grants and aid contributed by Apache and its employees for colleagues in need of emergency assistance was commendable.'

Top of Page