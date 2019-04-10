Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apache Corporation    APA

APACHE CORPORATION

(APA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apache : Provides First-Quarter 2019 Supplemental Information; Schedules First-Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call May 2 at 10 A.M. Central Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

HOUSTON, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (NYSE, Nasdaq: APA) today provided supplemental information regarding first-quarter 2019 Egypt tax barrels, realized derivative gains and dry hole costs.

Supplemental quarterly information

To further assist analysts with their first-quarter earnings models, the company is providing the following estimates:

Egypt tax barrels: 28,000 to 30,000 BOE per day
Realized gain on oil and gas price derivatives (before tax): $15 million
Unrealized loss on oil and gas price derivatives (before tax): $39 million
Dry hole costs (before tax): $10 to $15 million

First-quarter 2019 earnings call

Apache Corporation will host its first-quarter 2019 results conference call Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after close of market Wednesday, May 1. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.apachecorp.com. The conference call will be webcast from Apache's website at www.apachecorp.com and investor.apachecorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central timeMay 2. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 2197977.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. See 'Risk Factors' in our 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other public filings and press releases. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations presented. None of the information contained in this news release has been audited by any independent auditor. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors. Unless legally required, Apache assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statement as of any future date.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com, and on its Media and Investor Center mobile application, which is available for free download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286 Gary Clark
Media: (713) 296-7276 Phil West
Website: www.apachecorp.com

APA-F

Source: Apache Corporation

Disclaimer

Apache Corporation published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 21:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APACHE CORPORATION
05:43pAPACHE : Provides First-Quarter 2019 Supplemental Information; Schedules First-Q..
PU
04/05Snap and Apache jump while Boston Beer, LivaNova slip
AQ
04/05PATRICK THOMAS : Apache Shares Rise 4%
DJ
04/01APACHE : April Marketing
PU
03/28APACHE CORPORATION : and the USO Announce Partnership
AQ
03/25APACHE : March Marketing
PU
03/11APACHE : An amendment to a SC 13D filing
PU
03/11APACHE : Achieves First Oil at Garten Development in U.K. North Sea Less than Ei..
AQ
03/04APACHE : Raymond James 40th Institutional Investors Conference
PU
03/01APACHE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 896 M
EBIT 2019 1 482 M
Net income 2019 336 M
Debt 2019 8 352 M
Yield 2019 2,81%
P/E ratio 2019 35,44
P/E ratio 2020 22,87
EV / Sales 2019 3,15x
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
Capitalization 13 349 M
Chart APACHE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Apache Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APACHE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 36,8 $
Spread / Average Target 3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Lowe Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. Maddox Chief Information Officer & Vice President
George D. Lawrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APACHE CORPORATION32.88%13 349
CNOOC LTD23.68%85 613
CONOCOPHILLIPS5.37%75 317
EOG RESOURCES INC.13.03%57 704
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.39%50 317
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD18.73%35 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About