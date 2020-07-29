Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apache Corporation    APA

APACHE CORPORATION

(APA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apache : Second-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Supplement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Second-Quarter 2020

Financial & Operational Supplement

Notice to Investors

Certain statements in this earnings supplement contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including, without limitation, expectations, beliefs, plans, and objectives regarding anticipated financial and operating results, asset divestitures, estimated reserves, drilling locations, capital expenditures, price estimates, typical well results and well profiles, type curve, and production and operating expense guidance included in this earnings supplement. Any matters that are not historical facts are forward looking and, accordingly, involve estimates, assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, recently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K available on our website, www.apachecorp.com, and in our other public filings and press releases. These forward-looking statements are based on Apache Corporation's (Apache) current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company, its industry, its management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. No assurance can be given that such expectations, estimates, or projections will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results, or other expectations expressed in this earnings supplement, including, Apache's ability to meet its production targets, successfully manage its capital expenditures and to complete, test, and produce the wells and prospects identified in this earnings supplement, to successfully plan, secure necessary government approvals, finance, build, and operate the necessary infrastructure, and to achieve its production and budget expectations on its projects.

Whenever possible, these "forward-looking statements" are identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "guidance," "may," "might," "outlook," "possible," "potential," "projects," "should," "would," "will," and similar phrases, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Because such statements involve risks and uncertainties, Apache's actual results and performance may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, we assume no duty to update these statements as of any future date. However, you should review carefully reports and documents that Apache files periodically with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cautionary Note to Investors: The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only proved, probable, and possible reserves that meet the SEC's definitions for such terms. Apache may use certain terms in this earnings supplement, such as "resource," "resource potential," "net resource potential," "potential resource," "resource base," "identified resources," "potential net recoverable," "potential reserves," "unbooked resources," "economic resources," "net resources," "undeveloped resource," "net risked resources," "inventory," "upside," and other similar terms that the SEC guidelines strictly prohibit Apache from including in filings with the SEC. Such terms do not take into account the certainty of resource recovery, which is contingent on exploration success, technical improvements in drilling access, commerciality, and other factors, and are therefore not indicative of expected future resource recovery and should not be relied upon. Investors are urged to consider carefully the disclosure in Apache's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 available from Apache at www.apachecorp.comor by writing Apache at: 2000 Post Oak Blvd., Suite 100, Houston, Texas 77056 (Attn: Corporate Secretary). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Certain information may be provided in this earnings supplement that includes financial measurements that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures, such as net income, total debt or net cash provided by operating activities, and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used at other companies. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to Apache's second quarter 2020 earnings release at www.apachecorp.comand "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" of this earnings supplement.

None of the information contained in this document has been audited by any independent auditor. This earnings supplement is prepared as a convenience for securities analysts and investors and may be useful as a reference tool. Apache may elect to modify the format or discontinue publication at any time, without notice to securities analysts or investors.

2

2Q 2020 Key Metrics

2Q 2020

Reported Production

435 Mboe/d

Adjusted Production(1)

394 Mboe/d

Cost Incurred in Oil and Gas Property

$269

Million

Upstream Capital Investment(2)

$216

Million

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$84

Million

Adjusted EBITDAX(2)

$235

Million

Loss Per Share

($1.02)

Adjusted Loss Per Share(2)

($0.74)

(1)

Excludes production attributable to Egypt tax barrels and noncontrolling interest.

(2)

For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure please refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

3

Apache's Strategy

Foundation For

Long-Term

Success

  • Prioritizing returns over production growth
  • Positioning the balance sheet and portfolio for increasing cash returns to investors
  • Fostering ESG leadership through continued engagement with key stakeholders

Leveraging

Diversified

Portfolio

  • International assets generating more robust investment economics at lower prices
  • Balanced commodity profile and geographic pricing points diversify risk
  • Recent discoveries underscore large- scale potential in Suriname

Disciplined

Financial

Approach

  • Aggressively managing cost structure
  • Aligning capital investment with commodity prices
  • Preserving liquidity and strengthening balance sheet

4

Debt Reduction & Suriname Are Clear Priorities

WTI Oil Price

INCREMENTAL CASH FLOW TO

< $30

$30 - $40

$40+

RETURN TO INVESTORS

Primarily focus on debt reduction until Debt/EBITDAX is reduced to at least 1.5x, then focus will shift to improving the dividend

SURINAME

EGYPT

NORTH SEA

PERMIAN

5

Disclaimer

Apache Corporation published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 21:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur APACHE CORPORATION
05:46pOil and gas producer Apache posts wider loss over virus-led oil slump
RE
05:43pApache, Total make third oil discovery offshore Suriname
RE
05:41pAPACHE : Second-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Supplement
PU
05:36pAPACHE : Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results
PU
05:11pApache, Total make third oil discovery offshore Suriname
RE
04:54pApache Corporation Announces Major Oil Discovery in Block 58 Offshore Surinam..
GL
07/21APACHE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/15Apache Corporation Provides Second-Quarter Supplemental Information and Sched..
GL
06/22Apache Opens Application for 2020-2021 Tree Grant Program
GL
06/09Nasdaq Passes NYSE in 2020 For New Listings -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 883 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 932 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,06x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 5 028 M 5 028 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 163
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart APACHE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Apache Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APACHE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 14,62 $
Last Close Price 13,32 $
Spread / Highest target 95,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Lowe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Clay Bretches Principal Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Travis R. Osborne Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APACHE CORPORATION-47.95%5 028
CNOOC LIMITED-34.26%49 600
CONOCOPHILLIPS-40.09%41 782
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-43.56%27 513
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-42.24%21 411
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.91%15 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group