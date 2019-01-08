Log in
News Summary

Apache : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

01/08/2019

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. Vesting on 01/05/2019 of restricted stock units under employer plan. Vesting occurs ratably over three years.

  • 2. Shares withheld to cover required tax withholding on vesting of restricted stock as of 01/05/2019.

  • 3. With tandem tax withholding right.

  • 4. One share of Apache common stock for each restricted stock unit.

Raj Sharma, Attorney-in-Fact ** Signature of Reporting Person

01/08/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Apache Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 00:03:04 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
