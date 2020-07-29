Apache, Total make third oil discovery offshore Suriname

July 29 (Reuters) - Oil producer Apache Corp and its
joint venture partner Total SA said on Wednesday they
made their third oil discovery offshore Suriname, sending
Apache's shares up 14% in after-market trading.
The Suriname discovery, dubbed "among the most anticipated
in the world" by one brokerage, is seen as central to Apache's
efforts to reduce its reliance on the Alpine High venture in
Texas' Permian basin, which has suffered from diving natural gas
prices.
The third discovery also comes at a time when oil and gas
producers across the globe are reeling under a coronaviurus-led
decline in energy demand that led crude prices to drop below $0
for the first time ever.
"This is the best well we've drilled in the basin to date,
with the highest net pay in the best quality reservoirs," Apache
Chief Executive Officer John Christmann said.
The third major find was at the Kwaskwasi-1 well drilled
offshore Suriname in Block 58, which comprises 1.4 million
acres.
Once operations at Kwaskwasi-1 are completed, the drilling
ship will move to the fourth prospect in Block 58, Keskesi,
Apache said.
Apache did not provide any estimates for recoverable oil and
gas.
The Suriname operations are just across the border from
where Exxon Mobil led discoveries off Guyana that are
estimated to hold more than 8 billion barrels of oil.
Suriname President Desi Bouterse has described the discovery
as a "great gift,", saying "this will be a lot of money for this
small country."
Apache and Total each hold a 50% working interest in Block
58, with the U.S. producer as the operator.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Shailesh Kuber)