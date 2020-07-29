Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apache Corporation    APA

APACHE CORPORATION

(APA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apache, Total make third oil discovery offshore Suriname

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

July 29 (Reuters) - Oil producer Apache Corp and its joint venture partner Total SA said on Wednesday they made their third oil discovery offshore Suriname, sending Apache's shares up 14% in after-market trading.

The Suriname discovery, dubbed "among the most anticipated in the world" by one brokerage, is seen as central to Apache's efforts to reduce its reliance on the Alpine High venture in Texas' Permian basin, which has suffered from diving natural gas prices.

The third discovery also comes at a time when oil and gas producers across the globe are reeling under a coronaviurus-led decline in energy demand that led crude prices to drop below $0 for the first time ever.

"This is the best well we've drilled in the basin to date, with the highest net pay in the best quality reservoirs," Apache Chief Executive Officer John Christmann said.

The third major find was at the Kwaskwasi-1 well drilled offshore Suriname in Block 58, which comprises 1.4 million acres.

Once operations at Kwaskwasi-1 are completed, the drilling ship will move to the fourth prospect in Block 58, Keskesi, Apache said.

Apache did not provide any estimates for recoverable oil and gas.

The Suriname operations are just across the border from where Exxon Mobil led discoveries off Guyana that are estimated to hold more than 8 billion barrels of oil.

Suriname President Desi Bouterse has described the discovery as a "great gift,", saying "this will be a lot of money for this small country."

Apache and Total each hold a 50% working interest in Block 58, with the U.S. producer as the operator. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APACHE CORPORATION 2.48% 13.65 Delayed Quote.-47.95%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 1.10% 44.03 Delayed Quote.-37.59%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.11% 43.76 Delayed Quote.-34.18%
TOTAL SE 0.14% 32.45 Real-time Quote.-34.14%
WTI 0.49% 41.295 Delayed Quote.-32.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur APACHE CORPORATION
05:46pOil and gas producer Apache posts wider loss over virus-led oil slump
RE
05:43pApache, Total make third oil discovery offshore Suriname
RE
05:41pAPACHE : Second-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Supplement
PU
05:36pAPACHE : Announces Second-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results
PU
05:11pApache, Total make third oil discovery offshore Suriname
RE
04:54pApache Corporation Announces Major Oil Discovery in Block 58 Offshore Surinam..
GL
07/21APACHE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/15Apache Corporation Provides Second-Quarter Supplemental Information and Sched..
GL
06/22Apache Opens Application for 2020-2021 Tree Grant Program
GL
06/09Nasdaq Passes NYSE in 2020 For New Listings -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 883 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 932 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8 539 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,06x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 5 028 M 5 028 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,49x
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 163
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart APACHE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Apache Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APACHE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 14,62 $
Last Close Price 13,32 $
Spread / Highest target 95,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Lowe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Clay Bretches Principal Operating Officer & EVP-Operations
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Travis R. Osborne Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APACHE CORPORATION-47.95%5 028
CNOOC LIMITED-34.26%49 600
CONOCOPHILLIPS-40.09%41 782
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-43.56%27 513
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-42.24%21 411
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.91%15 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group