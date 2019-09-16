Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Apache Corporation    APA

APACHE CORPORATION

(APA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Apache Up Over 9%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2015 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 11:29am EDT

Apache Corporation (APA) is currently at $26.64, up $2.30 or 9.43%

-- Would be highest close since July 12, 2019, when it closed at $26.91

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2015, when it rose 13.15%

-- Oil and gas stocks are surging alongside crude-oil prices after a major attack on Saudi Arabia oil infrastructure that's spurring concerns over global supplies

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.72% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 8, 2016, when it rose 14.28%

-- Up 23.48% month-to-date

-- Up 1.47% year-to-date

-- Up 33.64% from its 52-eek closing low of $19.93 on Aug. 15, 2019

-- Traded as high as $27.00; highest intraday level since July 15, 2019, when it hit $27.08

-- Up 10.93% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 7, 2016, when it rose as much as 14.17%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:06:47 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APACHE CORPORATION 10.64% 26.995 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.40% 27109.47 Delayed Quote.16.68%
LONDON BRENT OIL 12.41% 67.61 Delayed Quote.11.63%
NASDAQ 100 -0.43% 7859.914449 Delayed Quote.25.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 8161.22196 Delayed Quote.23.50%
S&P 500 -0.23% 3000.41 Delayed Quote.19.97%
WTI 11.61% 61.32 Delayed Quote.23.74%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APACHE CORPORATION
11:29aApache Up Over 9%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2015 ..
DJ
08/01APACHE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/01Altus Midstream Acquires Stake in Enterprise's Shin Oak Pipeline
AQ
08/01APACHE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/01APACHE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29Natural Gas Companies' Shares Lose Ground as Prices Hit Three-Year Low
DJ
07/19APACHE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/02Stocks edge higher as trade enthusiasm wanes
RE
06/10APACHE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
06/04CHENIERE ENERGY : and Apache Sign Gas Supply Agreement
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 460 M
EBIT 2019 1 202 M
Net income 2019 -365 M
Debt 2019 8 389 M
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 -29,6x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,52x
Capitalization 9 151 M
Chart APACHE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Apache Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APACHE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 28,59  $
Last Close Price 24,34  $
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Christmann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Lowe Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen J. Riney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark D. Maddox Chief Information Officer & Vice President
George D. Lawrence Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APACHE CORPORATION-7.28%9 151
CNOOC LTD-2.14%67 916
CONOCOPHILLIPS-8.04%63 656
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.97%46 075
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-26.54%40 332
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD2.16%30 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group