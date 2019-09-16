Apache Up Over 9%, on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2015 -- Data Talk

Apache Corporation (APA) is currently at $26.64, up $2.30 or 9.43%

-- Would be highest close since July 12, 2019, when it closed at $26.91

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2015, when it rose 13.15%

-- Oil and gas stocks are surging alongside crude-oil prices after a major attack on Saudi Arabia oil infrastructure that's spurring concerns over global supplies

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 11.72% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 8, 2016, when it rose 14.28%

-- Up 23.48% month-to-date

-- Up 1.47% year-to-date

-- Up 33.64% from its 52-eek closing low of $19.93 on Aug. 15, 2019

-- Traded as high as $27.00; highest intraday level since July 15, 2019, when it hit $27.08

-- Up 10.93% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Sept. 7, 2016, when it rose as much as 14.17%

-- Best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:06:47 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet