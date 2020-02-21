Log in
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY    AIV

APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMP

(AIV)
Apartment Investment and Management : Aimco Announces Participation in Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

02/21/2020 | 04:17pm EST

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today that Chairman/CEO, Terry Considine, and CFO, Paul Beldin, will host a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, beginning at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be available live via webcast on Aimco’s website at http://investors.aimco.com/webcasts.. A replay of the webcast will be available from one hour after the conclusion of the event until June 2, 2020

Aimco is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 124 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.


© Business Wire 2020
