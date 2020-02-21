Apartment Investment and Management : Aimco Announces Participation in Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today that Chairman/CEO, Terry Considine, and CFO, Paul Beldin, will host a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2020 Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, beginning at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

The event will be available live via webcast on Aimco’s website at http://investors.aimco.com/webcasts.. A replay of the webcast will be available from one hour after the conclusion of the event until June 2, 2020

