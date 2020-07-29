Apartment Investment and Management : Aimco Announces Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.41 Per Share

Log in
07/29/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE: AIV) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 5% compared to the regular quarterly cash dividends paid during 2019. This dividend is payable on August 28, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 14, 2020.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 123 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 873 M - -
Net income 2020 13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 855x
Yield 2020 4,36%
Capitalization 5 506 M 5 506 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales 2021 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 950
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Apartment Investment and Management Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND M
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 41,62 $
Last Close Price 37,77 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Terry Considine Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul L. Beldin Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Michael Alan Stein Independent Director
Thomas L. Keltner Independent Director
Robert A. Miller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMPANY-28.38%5 506
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-28.35%21 101
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-32.45%20 340
INVITATION HOMES INC.-4.84%15 986
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-27.53%14 263
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-3.62%14 216
