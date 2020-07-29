Apartment Investment and Management : Aimco Announces Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.41 Per Share

Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE: AIV) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 5% compared to the regular quarterly cash dividends paid during 2019. This dividend is payable on August 28, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 14, 2020.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 123 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

