Apartment Investment and Management : Aimco Announces the Redemption of All Outstanding Shares of Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV)
announced today that it has given notice that it is redeeming all
outstanding shares of its Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A
Preferred Stock”) (AIV-PA – CUSIP No. 03748R-76-2) on May 16, 2019, at a
redemption price per share of $25.00 plus an amount equal to accumulated
and unpaid dividends thereon to the redemption date ($0.1480), for a
total redemption price of $25.1480 per share. The redemption price is
payable only in cash.
The redemption of the Preferred Stock will be made in accordance with
the terms specified in the redemption notice sent to holders.
Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is acting as redemption agent for the
Preferred Stock. Questions regarding the redemption of the Preferred
Stock may be referred to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. at the
address and telephone number below:
Computershare Trust Company, N.A.
Attention: Corporate Actions
250
Royall Street
Canton, MA 02021
(800) 730-6001
About Aimco
Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and
management of quality apartment communities located in selected markets
in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and
operators of apartments, with 132 communities in 17 states and the
District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York
Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P
500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005900/en/