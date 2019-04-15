Apartment Investment and Management : Aimco Announces the Redemption of All Outstanding Shares of Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today that it has given notice that it is redeeming all outstanding shares of its Class A Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Class A Preferred Stock”) (AIV-PA – CUSIP No. 03748R-76-2) on May 16, 2019, at a redemption price per share of $25.00 plus an amount equal to accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon to the redemption date ($0.1480), for a total redemption price of $25.1480 per share. The redemption price is payable only in cash.

The redemption of the Preferred Stock will be made in accordance with the terms specified in the redemption notice sent to holders. Computershare Trust Company, N.A. is acting as redemption agent for the Preferred Stock. Questions regarding the redemption of the Preferred Stock may be referred to Computershare Trust Company, N.A. at the address and telephone number below:

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

Attention: Corporate Actions

250 Royall Street

Canton, MA 02021

(800) 730-6001

About Aimco

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in selected markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country’s largest owners and operators of apartments, with 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005900/en/