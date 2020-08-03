MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT COMP (AIV) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 08/03 04:10:00 pm 37.37 USD -3.74% 05:42p APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release & Supplemental Information PU 04:32p APARTMENT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:31p APARTMENT INVESTMENT & MANAGEMENT CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Apartment Investment and Management : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release & Supplemental Information 0 08/03/2020 | 05:42pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Page 2 Earnings Release Consolidated Statements of Operations Consolidated Balance Sheets 12 Schedule 1 - Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations Reconciliation 14 Schedule 2 - Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations Information 17 Schedule 3 - Property Net Operating Income 18 Schedule 4 - Apartment Home Summary 19 Schedule 5 - Capitalization and Financial Metrics 21 Schedule 6 - Same Store Operating Results 25 Schedule 7 - Portfolio Data by Market 27 Schedule 8 - Apartment Community Disposition and Acquisition Activity 28 Schedule 9 - Apartment Community Capital Additions Information 29 Schedule 10 - Redevelopment and Development Portfolio 31 Glossary and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial and Operating Measures Aimco Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results Denver, Colorado, August 3, 2020 - Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") (NYSE: AIV) announced today second quarter results for 2020. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Considine comments: "The second quarter 2020 economic contraction was the most abrupt and most severe in US history. The resilient Aimco business absorbed the financial blow and is now recovering from the shock of the pandemic and the 'lockdown' of the economy. In mid-March, the pace of Aimco leasing was cut in half. Ten weeks later at the end of May, we were behind plan by 1,000 new leases. In June and July, increased demand and excellent work by our site teams produced about 325 leases above plan, leaving a year-to-date shortfall of 675. We are at or near the bottom in monthly Average Daily Occupancy. Notwithstanding all that has happened, at the bottom line, our first half results met our pre-crisis expectations." "Looking forward, there are many reasons for concern: the fragile economy; the uncertain course of the pandemic; riots and political unrest; continuing lockdowns and the enormous increase in government borrowing and regulation. Nevertheless, I am optimistic about the Aimco portfolio and team, the apartment business itself, and the great experiment in freedom that is our country. Better times lie ahead." Chief Financial Officer Paul Beldin adds: "Since the onset of the crisis, Aimco has closed a $350 million term loan and $689 million of property financings. We have lowered the weighted average interest rate of our leverage to 3.69%; addressed all 2020 debt maturities; and increased liquidity and reduced refunding risk such that Aimco committed credit and cash on hand exceeds the total of (1) the $151 million cost to complete continuing long-cycle redevelopments and developments; plus (2) the $959 million of debt maturing in the next 30 months." "Second quarter AFFO of $0.55 per share was up 8% year-over-year. At our properties, Aimco recognized 98.4% of all residential rental revenue, treating the balance of 1.6% as bad debt. Of the 98.4%, 97.2% was paid in cash; 70 basis points is subject to recovery by offset against security deposits; and $1.0 million, or 50 basis points is considered collectable based on our review of individual customers' credit." Financial Results: SecondQuarter Pro forma FFO Per Share Up 5%; AFFO Per Share Up 8% SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE (all items per common share - diluted) 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Net income $ 0.26 $ 0.40 (35 %) $ 0.31 $ 2.25 (86 %) Nareit Funds From Operations (FFO) $ 0.57 $ 0.56 2% $ 1.24 $ 1.17 6% Pro forma adjustments, net* $ 0.06 $ 0.04 50 % $ 0.06 $ 0.04 50 % Pro forma Funds From Operations (Pro forma FFO)** $ 0.63 $ 0.60 5% $ 1.30 $ 1.21 7% Deduct Capital Replacements $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) (11 %) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.15 ) - % Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)** $ 0.55 $ 0.51 8% $ 1.15 $ 1.06 8% See Supplemental Schedule 1 for a detailed list of pro forma adjustments to FFO.

Aimco has not excluded from Pro forma FFO and AFFO $8.0 million, or $0.05 per share for the following COVID-19 related impacts: $2.6 million of net incremental interest expense primarily on Aimco's $350 million term loan, which Aimco secured to increase liquidity; $2.5 million of incremental bad debt expense; $1.5 million of lower commercial revenue; $0.6 million of lower other income, resulting from local restrictions on Aimco's ability to charge late fees; $0.8 million of other amounts resulting from COVID-19. Additionally, Aimco has not excluded from year-to-date 2020 Pro forma FFO and AFFO the write-off of $2.9 million of Aimco's straight-line rent receivables for certain commercial tenants for which collectability of future rent is uncertain and, Aimco has not excluded from year-to-date 2020 AFFO, $2.2 million of deferred broker commissions related to the same commercial tenants. Net Income (per diluted common share) - Year-over-year, second quarter net income decreased due primarily to fewer gains from dispositions and more prepayment penalties incurred during second quarter refinancing activity undertaken to increase liquidity and to benefit from current interest rates. 2 Pro forma FFO (per pro forma diluted common share) - Second quarter Pro forma FFO per share was up $0.03 year-over-year due primarily to the contribution from communities in lease-up, the net contribution from the Parkmerced loan, and lower G&A costs; offset partially by the impacts of the pandemic and lockdown mentioned previously and by 'drag', or lower contribution, from Redevelopment communities under construction. Adjusted Funds from Operations (per pro forma diluted common share) - Second quarter AFFO per share increased $0.04 year-over-year due primarily to the $0.03 increase in Pro forma FFO per share and $0.01 due to lower capital replacement spending. COVID-19 Response Update Aimco's top priority is the health and safety of its residents and teammates. Accordingly, Aimco has implemented enhanced cleaning procedures and physical distancing and remote working guidelines at its communities and corporate offices. Seeing residents as individuals, each impacted differently by the pandemic and lockdown, Aimco teammates have undertaken to speak to every resident in need, to listen, and to help each to solve his or her problems. Aimco also seeks to assist the communities where its residents and employees live and work. Since March, Aimco has provided free temporary furnished housing for healthcare providers at 21 Fitzsimons on the Anschutz Medical Campus, Parc Mosaic near Boulder Community Health, and River Club near Newark University Hospital. In the second quarter, Aimco estimates that it incurred $8.0 million of incremental costs related to additional interest costs resulting from Aimco's increased liquidity; incremental bad debt expense; lower commercial revenue; local restrictions on Aimco's ability to charge late fees; and enhanced cleaning and safety procedures and other COVID-19 related items. Rent Collection Update Residential Rent Collection - Aimco measures residential rent collection as the amount of payments received as a percentage of all residential amounts billed. The table below represents the percentage of second quarter and July 2020 residential billed amounts. 2020 2nd Qtr. April May June July Payments received during the period 95.3 % 95.6 % 95.1 % 95.0 % 95.8 % Payments received after period close 1.9% 3.1% 1.7% 1.1% n/a Total payments received as of 97.2 % 98.7 % 96.8 % 96.1 % 95.8 % July 31, 2020 In the second quarter, Aimco recognized 98.4% of all residential revenue treating the balance of 1.6% as bad debt. Of the 98.4% of residential revenue recognized, Aimco collected in cash all but 120 basis points. The amounts uncollected and not reserved as bad debt include balances collateralized by security deposits, of approximately 70 basis points, or those considered collectable based on Aimco review of individual customers' credit, of approximately 50 basis points, or $1.0 million. In July, Aimco recognized 98.4% of all residential revenue treating the balance of 1.6% as bad debt. Of the 98.4% of residential revenue recognized, Aimco collected 95.8% in cash; 30 basis points is collateralized by security deposits and $1.6 million, or 2.3%, is expected to be collected in future periods… half of which is expected to be collected in August. 3 Operating Results: Second Quarter Same Store NOI Down 1.4%; Year-to-Date NOI Up 1.8% SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE Year-over-Year Sequential Year-over-Year ($ in millions) 2020 2019 Variance 1st Qtr. Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenue, before utility reimbursements $180.8 $182.8 (1.1%) $186.8 (3.2%) $367.6 $363.3 1.2% Expenses, net of utility reimbursements 48.7 48.9 (0.4%) 48.4 0.6% 97.2 97.5 (0.4%) NOI $132.1 $133.9 (1.4%) $138.4 (4.5%) $270.4 $265.7 1.8% Components of Same Store Revenue Growth - Same Store Revenue growth was impacted by lower average daily occupancy, increased bad debt expense, waived late fees, and reduced commercial rents. The table below summarizes the change in the components of Aimco's Same Store revenue growth. SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE Same Store Revenue Components Year-over-Year Sequential Year-over-Year Residential Rents 2.5 % 0.4 % 2.7 % Average Daily Occupancy (1.4%) (2.1%) (0.3%) Residential Net Rental Income 1.1 % (1.7 %) 2.4 % Bad Debt (1.2%) (1.1%) (0.6%) Late Fees and Other (0.7 %) (0.2 %) (0.4 %) Residential Revenue (0.8%) (3.0%) 1.4% Commercial Revenue (0.3 %) (0.2 %) (0.1 %) Second Quarter 2020 Same Store Revenue (1.1%) (3.2%) 1.3% Same Store Rental Rates - Aimco measures changes in rental rates by comparing, on a lease-by-lease basis, the effective rate on a newly executed lease to the effective rate on the expiring lease for that same apartment. Newly executed leases are classified as either a new lease, where a vacant apartment is leased to a new customer, or as a renewal. The table below details changes in new and renewal lease rates, as well as the weighted-average (blended) lease rates for leases executed in the respective period. 2nd Qtr. Year-to-Date June 30, 2020 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance April May June July Renewal rent increases 5.1 % 5.2 % (0.1 %) 5.4 % 5.2 % 0.2 % 6.0 % 5.3 % 4.7 % 3.4 % New lease rent increases (2.4%) 2.3% (4.7%) (0.8%) 1.8% (2.6%) 0.9% (1.6%) (4.2%) (5.6%) Weighted average rent increases 1.8 % 3.8 % (2.0 %) 2.5 % 3.5 % (1.0 %) 4.2 % 2.2 % 0.7 % (1.1 %) Average Daily Occupancy 95.5% 96.9% (1.4%) 96.6% 96.9% (0.3%) 96.6% 95.6% 94.5% 93.8% Redevelopment and Development Redevelopment is Aimco's second line of business where Aimco creates value by repositioning communities within the Aimco portfolio. Aimco also undertakes ground-up development when warranted by risk-adjusted investment returns, either directly or in connection with redevelopment of an existing apartment community. Aimco invests to earn risk-adjusted returns in excess of those expected from the apartment communities sold in "paired trades" to fund the redevelopment and development. Of these two activities, Aimco generally favors redevelopment because it permits adjustment of the scope and timing of spending to align with changing market conditions and customer preferences. During the second quarter, Aimco invested $62 million in redevelopment and development. Aimco continued five long-cycle redevelopment and development projects already under construction, including the full redevelopment of the North Tower at Flamingo Point in Miami Beach, Florida, and 707 Leahy in Redwood City, California; and ground-up construction at The Fremont on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado; Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois; and Prism in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Aimco's estimated cost to complete these projects is $151 million, an amount readily funded from Aimco's liquidity. 4 In June, Aimco resumed short-cycle redevelopments at Bay Parc in Miami, Florida, and the Center Tower at Flamingo Point in Miami Beach, Florida. Aimco's estimated cost to complete these projects is $13.4 million. At Parc Mosaic in Boulder, Colorado, construction is substantially complete. As of July 31, 2020, Aimco had leased 84% of the apartment homes at rents exceeding underwriting. At The Fremont, on the Anschutz Medical Campus, 86 apartment homes have been delivered and 49% have been leased. Completion of this 253-apartment home community is expected in the fourth quarter. At Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois, 23 townhomes have been delivered and 91% of those have been leased. Construction is on track to deliver the remaining 35 townhomes by year end. In May, construction resumed at 707 Leahy in Redwood City, California, following a five-week county- mandated work stoppage. Aimco has currently completed construction on 43 of the 110 apartment homes and leased 77% of those completed. In June, COVID-19 related construction bans were lifted by the City of Cambridge allowing construction activities to resume at Prism. Completion of this 136-apartment home property is expected in the first quarter of 2021. During the second quarter, Aimco leased 59 redeveloped or newly developed apartment homes. At June 30, 2020, Aimco's exposure to lease-up at long-cycle redevelopment and development communities was 809 apartment homes; 44 homes where construction is complete, 289 homes expected to be delivered during the remainder of 2020, and 476 homes expected to be delivered in 2021. Portfolio Management Aimco's portfolio of apartment communities is diversified across "A," "B," and "C+" price points, averaging "B/B+" in quality and is also diversified across several of the largest markets in the United States. Portfolio Strategy - Aimco follows a disciplined paired trade policy in making investments. As part of its portfolio strategy, Aimco seeks to sell up to 10% of its portfolio annually and to reinvest the proceeds from such sales in accretive uses such as capital enhancements, redevelopments, some developments, and selective acquisitions with projected Free Cash Flow internal rates of return higher than expected from the communities being sold. Aimco prefers well-located real estate where land is a significant percentage of total value and provides potential upside from development or redevelopment. Through this disciplined approach to capital recycling, Aimco increases the quality and expected growth rate of its portfolio. SECOND QUARTER 2020 2019 Variance Apartment Communities 125 128 (3) Apartment Homes 32,938 34,061 (1,123) Average Revenue per Apartment Home $2,254 $2,218 2% Portfolio Average Rents as a Percentage of Local Market Average Rents 112% 113% (1%) Percentage A (2Q 2020 Average Revenue per Apartment Home $2,942) 53% 52% 1% Percentage B (2Q 2020 Average Revenue per Apartment Home $1,987) 29% 31% (2%) Percentage C+ (2Q 2020 Average Revenue per Apartment Home $1,758) 18% 17% 1% NOI Margin* 71% 72% (1%) Free Cash Flow Margin 67% 67% -% NOI margin is lower than Aimco's Same Store NOI margin of 73% due primarily to the impact of Redevelopment communities that are not yet stabilized. As these communities stabilize, we expect NOI margin to be equal to, or better than, Aimco Same Store NOI margin. 5 Second Quarter Portfolio - For its entire portfolio, Aimco's average monthly revenue per apartment home was $2,254 for second quarter 2020, a 2% increase compared to second quarter 2019. This increase is due primarily to year-over-year growth in Same Store rent, lease-up of redeveloped apartment homes, and sales of communities with average monthly rent per apartment home lower than that of the retained portfolio, offset partially by lower average fees and other revenue per apartment home. In the second quarter, Aimco made no acquisitions. Dispositions - In the second quarter, Aimco sold one apartment community located in Annandale, Virginia, with 219 apartment homes at a price of $59 million, 3% better than its estimated gross asset value one year prior. Net sales proceeds from this transaction were $37 million. Subsequent to quarter end, Aimco received a non-refundable deposit on a community to be sold later in 2020. Aimco agreed to sell this community at a price of approximately $126 million, 3% better than its estimated gross asset value at December 31, 2019. Proceeds from this transaction are expected to be used to reduce leverage. Mezzanine Loan Investment - As previously announced, in December 2019, Aimco made a five-year, $275 million mezzanine loan to a partnership owning Parkmerced Apartments, located in southwest San Francisco. The loan bears interest at a 10% annual rate, accruing if not paid from property operations. In the second quarter, Aimco accrued all interest due, as provided by the loan agreement and consistent with GAAP considering the loan is secured by more than $300 million of borrower equity junior to the Aimco loan. Balance Sheet Aimco Leverage Aimco seeks to increase financial returns by using leverage with appropriate caution. Aimco limits risk through its balance sheet structure, employing low leverage, primarily non-recourse and long-dated property debt; and Aimco builds financial flexibility by maintaining ample unused and available credit; holding properties with substantial value unencumbered by property debt; maintaining an investment grade rating; and using partners' equity capital when it enhances financial returns or reduces investment risk. Aimco leverage includes the Aimco share of long-term,non-recourse, property debt encumbering apartment communities, outstanding borrowings under the Aimco revolving credit facility, the term loan, and other leverage. AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 Weighted Avg. $ in Millions Amount % of Total Maturity (Yrs.)* Aimco share of long-term,non-recourse property debt $ 4,558 91 % 7.7 Term loan 350 7% 0.8 Other leverage 101 2 % 9.7 Total Leverage $ 5,009 100% 7.3 Cash, restricted cash, and investments in securitization trust assets (525 ) Net Leverage $ 4,484 *Other leverage includes mezzanine equity instruments, including Aimco Preferred OP Units, redeemable at the holder's option. Aimco has computed the weighted-average maturity of its total leverage assuming a 10-year maturity for its Preferred OP Units. 6 Leverage Ratios Aimco target leverage ratios are Net Leverage to Adjusted EBITDAre below 7.0x and Adjusted EBITDAre to Interest Expense and Preferred Distributions greater than 2.5x. Aimco calculates Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Interest Expense used in its leverage ratios based on current quarter amounts, annualized. Proportionate Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre 7.9x Net Leverage to Adjusted EBITDAre 8.1x Adjusted EBITDAre to Adjusted Interest Expense 3.5x Adjusted EBITDAre to Adjusted Interest Expense and Preferred Distributions 3.3x Net Leverage to Adjusted EBITDAre increased by 0.4x from March 31, 2020, due primarily to a $6.1 million reduction in quarterly EBITDAre as a result of COVID-19. Aimco expects to meet its leverage target through a combination of property NOI growth, including the $30 million of incremental NOI Aimco expects to receive from its "long-cycle" redevelopment communities now underway, and through approximately $350 million of property sales, including the previously mentioned under-contract property, expected to close in 2020. Under its revolving credit facility and term loan, Aimco has agreed to maintain a fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.40x, as well as other covenants customary for similar revolving credit arrangements. For the period ended June 30, 2020, Aimco's fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.02x. Aimco expects to remain in compliance with its covenants. Financing Activity During the second quarter, Aimco placed $609 million of new property debt, generating incremental proceeds of $371 million, and closed the refinancing of another $80 million in July. The loans have a weighted-average term to maturity of 9.3 years and a weighted-average interest rate of 2.9%, lowering Aimco's weighted-average borrowing cost of leverage to 3.69%. Aimco addressed all of its 2020 loan maturities and reduced 2021 to 2024 maturities by 18%; resulting in average annual maturities of $262 million remaining for the four years. Also, during the second quarter, Aimco secured a $350 million term loan. Proceeds from the loan were used primarily to repay borrowings on the revolving credit facility. Liquidity Aimco uses its credit facility primarily for working capital and other short-term purposes and to secure letters of credit. At June 30, 2020, Aimco held cash and restricted cash of $428 million and had the capacity to borrow up to $793 million under its revolving credit facility, bringing total liquidity to $1.2 billion. Aimco also manages its financial flexibility by maintaining an investment grade rating and holding communities that are unencumbered by property debt. As of June 30, 2020, Aimco held unencumbered communities with an estimated fair market value of approximately $2.3 billion. Equity Capital Activities On July 28, 2020, the Aimco Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.41 per share of Class A Common Stock, an increase of 5% compared to the regular quarterly dividends paid in 2019. This amount is payable on August 28, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 14, 2020. 7 Earnings Conference Call Information Live Conference Call: Conference Call Replay: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET Replay available until November 4, 2020 Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-888-317-6003 Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529 International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-6061 International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 9237894 Passcode: 10146438 Live webcast and replay: investors.aimco.com Supplemental Information The full text of this Earnings Release and the Supplemental Information referenced in this release are available on Aimco's website at investors.aimco.com. Glossary & Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial and Operating Measures Financial and operating measures found in this Earnings Release and the Supplemental Information include certain financial measures used by Aimco management that are measures not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. Certain Aimco terms and Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Glossary in the Supplemental Information and Non-GAAP measures reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures. About Aimco Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com. Contact Matt Foster, Director, Investor Relations Investor Relations 303-793-4661,investor@aimco.com 8 Forward-looking Statements This Earnings Release and Supplemental Information contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding projected results and specifically forecasts of 2020 results, including but not limited to: Nareit FFO, Pro forma FFO and selected components thereof; AFFO; Aimco redevelopment and development investments and projected yield on such investments, timelines, and Net Operating Income contribution; expectations regarding sales of Aimco apartment communities and the use of proceeds thereof; and Aimco liquidity and leverage metrics. These forward-looking statements are based on management's judgment as of this date, which is subject to risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on Aimco's ability to maintain current or meet projected occupancy, rental rate and property operating results; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on those entities in which Aimco holds a partial interest, including Aimco's interest in the partnership that owns Parkmerced Apartments; the effect of acquisitions, dispositions, redevelopments and developments; Aimco's ability to meet budgeted costs and timelines, and achieve budgeted rental rates related to Aimco redevelopment and development investments; expectations regarding Aimco sales of apartment communities and the use of proceeds thereof; the availability and cost of property-level and corporate debt; and Aimco's ability to comply with debt covenants, including financial coverage ratios. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and, in addition, will be affected by a variety of risks and factors, some of which are beyond Aimco's control, including, without limitation: Real estate and operating risks, including fluctuations in real estate values and the general economic climate in the markets in which Aimco operates and competition for residents in such markets; national and local economic conditions, including the pace of job growth and the level of unemployment; the amount, location and quality of competitive new housing supply; the timing of acquisitions, dispositions, redevelopments and developments; and changes in operating costs, including energy costs;

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on Aimco's residents, commercial tenants, and operations, including as a result of government restrictions and the overall impact on the real estate industry and economy generally, and the ongoing, dynamic and uncertain nature and duration of the pandemic, all of which heightens the impact of the other risks and factors described below;

COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on Aimco's residents, commercial tenants, and operations, including as a result of government restrictions and the overall impact on the real estate industry and economy generally, and the ongoing, dynamic and uncertain nature and duration of the pandemic, all of which heightens the impact of the other risks and factors described below; Financing risks, including the availability and cost of capital markets' financing; the risk that cash flows from operations may be insufficient to meet required payments of principal and interest; and the risk that earnings may not be sufficient to maintain compliance with debt covenants;

Insurance risks, including the cost of insurance, and natural disasters and severe weather such as hurricanes; and

Legal and regulatory risks, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; the terms of governmental regulations that affect Aimco and interpretations of those regulations; and possible environmental liabilities, including costs, fines or penalties that may be incurred due to necessary remediation of contamination of apartment communities presently or previously owned by Aimco. In addition, Aimco's current and continuing qualification as a real estate investment trust involves the application of highly technical and complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code and depends on Aimco's ability to meet the various requirements imposed by the Internal Revenue Code, through actual operating results, distribution levels and diversity of stock ownership. Readers should carefully review Aimco's financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aimco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Aimco's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and the other documents Aimco files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements reflect management's judgment as of this date, and Aimco assumes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect future events or circumstances. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale. 9 Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, REVENUES 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rental and other property revenues $ 218,808 $ 224,200 $ 443,360 $ 454,435 OPERATING EXPENSES Property operating expenses 74,123 75,647 149,603 154,606 Depreciation and amortization 97,689 91,924 198,165 185,489 General and administrative expenses 9,696 11,498 19,804 21,327 Investment management expenses 1,121 1,406 2,305 2,738 Other expenses, net 4,239 3,621 5,881 8,757 Total operating expenses 186,868 184,096 375,758 372,917 Interest income 2,843 3,065 7,366 5,791 Interest expense (48,802) (39,541) (90,138) (80,950) Gain on dispositions of real estate 47,238 64,310 47,204 355,783 Mezzanine investment income, net 6,936 - 13,683 - Income from unconsolidated real estate partnerships 170 231 352 303 Income before income tax benefit (expense) 40,325 68,169 46,069 362,445 Income tax benefit (expense) 2,879 1,827 6,112 (1,154) Net income 43,204 69,996 52,181 361,291 Noncontrolling interests: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships 17 (70) (1) (161) Net income attributable to preferred noncontrolling interests in Aimco OP (1,859) (1,933) (3,728) (3,867) Net income attributable to common noncontrolling interests in Aimco OP (2,107) (3,534) (2,475) (18,671) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (3,949) (5,537) (6,204) (22,699) Net income attributable to Aimco 39,255 64,459 45,977 338,592 Net income attributable to Aimco preferred stockholders - (5,187) - (7,335) Net income attributable to participating securities (43) (38) (86) (455) Net income attributable to Aimco common stockholders $ 39,212 $ 59,234 $ 45,891 $ 330,802 Net income attributable to Aimco per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.40 $ 0.31 $ 2.25 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 148,535 148,367 148,527 146,994 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 148,553 148,599 148,670 147,220 Included in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 is $8.0 million of COVID-19 related impacts, including $2.6 million of net incremental interest expense on Aimco's $350 million term loan, which Aimco secured to increase liquidity; $2.5 million of incremental bad debt expense; $1.5 million of lower commercial revenue; $0.6 million of lower other income, resulting from local restrictions on Aimco's ability to charge late fees; and $0.8 million related to other amounts resulting from COVID-19. Additionally, included in net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 is the write-off of $2.9 million of Aimco's straight-line rent receivable for certain commercial tenants for which collectability of future rent is uncertain and $2.2 million of deferred broker commissions. 10 Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Real estate $ 8,794,593 $ 8,737,591 Accumulated depreciation (2,786,104) (2,718,284) Net real estate 6,008,489 6,019,307 Cash and cash equivalents 398,408 142,902 Restricted cash 44,100 34,800 Mezzanine investment 293,427 280,258 Goodwill 37,808 37,808 Other assets 338,915 313,664 Total Assets $ 7,121,147 $ 6,828,739 Liabilities and Equity Non-recourse property debt $ 4,565,673 $ 4,251,339 Debt issue costs (21,930) (20,749) Non-recourse property debt, net 4,543,743 4,230,590 Term loan, net 348,440 - Revolving credit facility borrowings - 275,000 Accrued liabilities and other 353,787 360,574 Total Liabilities 5,245,970 4,866,164 Preferred noncontrolling interests in Aimco OP 96,449 97,064 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnership 4,492 4,716 Equity: Class A Common Stock 1,489 1,489 Additional paid-in capital 3,491,277 3,497,367 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,807 4,195 Distributions in excess of earnings (1,798,561) (1,722,402) Total Aimco equity 1,698,012 1,780,649 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships (3,190) (3,296) Common noncontrolling interests in Aimco OP 79,414 83,442 Total Equity 1,774,236 1,860,795 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 7,121,147 $ 6,828,739 11 Supplemental Schedule 1 Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations Reconciliation (Page 1 of 2) Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Aimco believes that Economic Income (defined as Net Asset Value, or NAV, growth plus dividends) is an important measure of long-term financial performance. NAV is a non-GAAP measure and represents the estimated fair value of assets net of liabilities attributable to Aimco common stockholders. NAV is used by many investors because the value of company assets can be readily estimated, even for non-earning assets such as land or properties under development. NAV has the advantage of incorporating the investment decisions of thousands of real estate investors, enhancing comparability among companies that have differences in their accounting, and avoiding disparity that can result from application of GAAP to investment properties and various ownership structures. NAV also provides real estate investors a basis for the perceived quality and predictability of future cash flows as well as their expected growth. Some investors focus on multiples of AFFO and FFO. Aimco's disclosure of AFFO and FFO complements its focus on Economic Income. Net income attributable to Aimco common stockholders $ Adjustments: Real estate depreciation and amortization, net of noncontrolling partners' interest Gain on dispositions and other, net of noncontrolling partners' interest Income tax adjustments related to gain on dispositions and other tax-related items Common noncontrolling interests in Aimco OP's share of above adjustments Amounts allocable to participating securities Nareit FFO attributable to Aimco common stockholders $ Adjustments, all net of common noncontrolling interests in Aimco OP and participating securities: Prepayment penalties [1] Straight-line rent [2] Preferred equity redemption related amounts [3] Severance costs, litigation, and other, net [4] Pro forma FFO attributable to Aimco common stockholders $ Capital Replacements, net of common noncontrolling interests in Aimco OP and participating securities AFFO attributable to Aimco common stockholders $ Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic Dilutive common share equivalents Total shares and dilutive share equivalents used to calculate Net income and Nareit FFO per share Adjustment to weight reverse stock split [5] Pro forma shares and dilutive share equivalents used to calculate Pro forma FFO and AFFO per share Net income attributable to Aimco per common share - diluted $ Nareit FFO per share - diluted $ Pro forma FFO per share - diluted $ AFFO per share - diluted $ Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 39,212 $ 59,234 $ 45,891 $ 330,802 95,109 89,780 192,901 181,154 (47,238) (64,310) (47,204) (355,783) 152 210 378 6,736 (2,446) (1,356) (7,542) 8,893 (15) (73) (54) 243 84,774 $ 83,485 $ 184,370 $ 172,045 6,203 - 6,203 - 633 634 1,268 2,946 - 3,864 - 3,864 1,731 595 1,731 620 93,341 $ 88,578 $ 193,572 $ 179,475 (11,403) (13,134) (23,008) (22,845) 81,938 $ 75,444 $ 170,564 $ 156,630 148,535 148,367 148,527 146,994 18 232 143 226 148,553 148,599 148,670 147,220 - - - 1,242 148,553 148,599 148,670 148,462 0.26 $ 0.40 $ 0.31 $ 2.25 0.57 $ 0.56 $ 1.24 $ 1.17 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 1.30 $ 1.21 0.55 $ 0.51 $ 1.15 $ 1.06 Please see the following page for footnote descriptions. 12 Supplemental Schedule 1 Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations Reconciliation (Page 2 of 2) As a result of refinancing activity in 2020, Aimco incurred debt extinguishment costs. Aimco excluded such costs from Pro forma FFO because it believes these costs are not representative of ongoing operating performance. In 2018, Aimco assumed a 99-year ground lease with scheduled rent increases. Due to the terms of the lease, GAAP rent expense will exceed cash rent payments until 2076. Aimco includes the cash rent payments for this ground lease in Pro forma FFO but excludes the incremental straight-linenon-cash rent expense. The rent expense for this lease is included in other expenses, net, on Aimco's Consolidated Statements of Operations. On May 16, 2019, Aimco redeemed its Class A Perpetual Preferred Stock. Aimco excluded the redemption-related amounts from Pro forma FFO because it believes these costs are not representative of operating performance. In 2019, Aimco incurred severance and restructuring costs, and costs related to its litigation with Airbnb. In 2020, Aimco incurred an unrealized loss on a derivative agreement and incurred other non-recurring costs. Aimco excluded these costs from Pro forma FFO because it believes they are not representative of current operating performance. These costs are included in other expenses, net, on Aimco's Consolidated Statements of Operations. During the first quarter 2019, Aimco completed a reverse stock split and a special dividend paid primarily in stock. For stock splits, GAAP requires the restatement of weighted average shares as if the reverse stock split occurred at the beginning of the period presented; while shares issued in the special dividend are included in weighted average shares outstanding from the date issued. To minimize confusion and facilitate comparison of period-over-period Pro forma FFO and AFFO, Aimco calculated pro forma weighted average shares for 2019 based on the effective date of the reverse stock split and ex-dividend date for the shares issued in the special dividend, thereby eliminating the per share impact of the GAAP treatment to Aimco's reported Pro forma FFO and AFFO. 13 Supplemental Schedule 2(a) Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations Information (Page 1 of 2) Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (consolidated amounts, in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Real estate operations [1] Revenues, before utility reimbursements Same Store $ Redevelopment/Development Acquisition and Other Real Estate [2] Total revenues, before utility reimbursements Expenses, net of utility reimbursements Same Store Redevelopment/Development Acquisition and Other Real Estate [2] Total expenses, net of utility reimbursements Property net operating income Property management expenses Casualties Other expenses, net [3] Interest expense on non-recourse property debt [4] Interest income NOI related to sold and held for sale communities [5] Total contribution from real estate operations General and administrative expenses Investment management expenses Depreciation and amortization related to non-real estate assets Mezzanine investment income, net Other (expenses) income, net Interest expense on corporate borrowings [6] Tax benefit, net Preferred dividends and distributions and related redemption costs Common noncontrolling interests in Aimco OP Proportionate adjustments Nareit FFO attributable to Aimco common stockholders $ Total pro forma adjustments, net of common noncontrolling interests in Aimco OP and participating securities [7] Pro forma FFO attributable to Aimco common stockholders $ Capital Replacements, net of common noncontrolling interests in Aimco OP and participating securities [8] AFFO attributable to Aimco common stockholders $ 181,084 $ 11,589 17,981 210,654 48,786 4,912 6,702 60,400 150,254 (4,364) (1,445) (1,804) (44,804) 2,216 240 100,293 (9,696) (1,121) (2,251) 6,936 (1,808) (3,998) 3,030 (1,859) (4,553) (199) 84,774 $ 8,567 93,341 $ (11,403) 81,938 $ 183,158 $ 12,750 14,486 210,394 48,971 5,010 5,592 59,573 150,821 (4,611) (1,852) (1,831) (36,727) 2,042 4,195 112,037 (11,498) (1,406) (2,041) - (767) (2,815) 2,037 (7,120) (4,890) (52) 83,485 $ 5,093 88,578 $ (13,134) 75,444 $ 368,192 23,502 37,324 429,018 97,291 9,599 13,476 120,366 308,652 (9,446) (3,599) (9,359) (83,387) 4,387 1,040 208,288 (19,804) (2,305) (4,595) 13,683 3,566 (6,751) 6,489 (3,728) (10,017) (456) 184,370 9,202 193,572 (23,008) 170,564 $ 363,877 26,827 28,978 419,682 97,677 10,288 10,838 118,803 300,879 (9,756) (3,988) (5,530) (76,475) 4,044 12,696 221,870 (21,327) (2,738) (4,122) - (1,666) (4,476) 5,582 (11,202) (9,778) (98) $ 172,045 7,430 $ 179,475 (22,845) $ 156,630 Please see the following page for footnote descriptions 14 Supplemental Schedule 2(a) (continued) Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations Information (Page 2 of 2) Contribution from real estate operations consists of property net operating income and other items of income or expense that relate to Aimco's portfolio, including property management expenses, casualty losses, interest expense related to non-recourse property debt encumbering the communities in this portfolio, and interest income Aimco earns on its investment in a securitization trust that holds certain Aimco property debt. In the second quarter 2020, Aimco incurred the following COVID-19 related impacts: $2.5 million of incremental bad debt expense $1.5 million of lower commercial revenue; $0.6 million of lower other income, resulting from local restrictions on Aimco's ability to charge late fees; and $0.8 million of other incremental costs related to COVID-19. Acquisition and Other Real Estate consists of communities that Aimco has acquired since January 1, 2019, as well as communities subject to limitations on rent increases, communities that Aimco expects to sell within 12 months that do not meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale, communities that Aimco expects to redevelop, and certain commercial spaces. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, Acquisition and Other Real Estate revenues and expenses are also inclusive of the operating results of 1001 Brickell Bay Drive, acquired July 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, other expenses, net, in contribution from real estate operations includes the write-off of $2.9 million of Aimco's straight-line rent receivables for certain commercial tenants for which collectability of future rental revenue is uncertain. In accordance with GAAP, this write-off is included in rental and other property revenues in the consolidated statements of operations. Interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, contains $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of interest expense related to a sold property. Interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, contains $0.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively, of interest expense related to sold properties. During 2020, Aimco sold one apartment community in Annandale, Virginia. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, interest expense on corporate borrowings includes $2.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively, of net incremental interest expense primarily on Aimco's $350 million term loan, which Aimco secured to increase liquidity. Pro forma adjustments are comprised of the detailed adjustments presented in Supplemental Schedule 1. Please refer to the Glossary for a reconciliation of the Capital Replacement spending used to compute AFFO to Capital Replacement spending per Supplemental Schedule 9. 15 Supplemental Schedule 2(b) Partially Owned Entities Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (Proportionate amounts, in thousands) (unaudited) Noncontrolling Interests [1] Unconsolidated [2] Noncontrolling Interests [1] Unconsolidated [2] Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, Revenues, before utility reimbursements 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ 871 $ 786 $ 568 $ 601 $ 1,778 $ 1,577 $ 1,157 $ 1,196 Expenses, net of utility reimbursements 283 259 168 143 552 492 346 255 Net operating income 588 527 400 458 1,226 1,085 811 941 Property management expenses, net (32) (34) (17) (18) (65) (68) (35) (36) Casualties - (1) - - (2) 2 - - Other expense, net (2) (7) - - (14) (9) - - Interest expense on non-recourse property debt (156) (153) (72) (77) (298) (324) (146) (155) Contribution from real estate operations 398 332 311 363 847 686 630 750 Other non-property income (expenses), net 53 (26) - - 99 (48) - - FFO from real estate operations $ 451 $ 306 $ 311 $ 363 $ 946 $ 638 $ 630 $ 750 At June 30, 2020: Total apartment communities 5 4 Total apartment homes 1,358 142 Noncontrolling interests' share of consolidated apartment 170 72 homes/Aimco share of unconsolidated apartment homes Amounts represent the noncontrolling interests' proportionate share of consolidated amounts. FFO from real estate operations includes the noncontrolling interests' share of operating results at 1001 Brickell Bay Drive, which is excluded from apartment community and home counts. Amounts represent Aimco's proportionate share of the unconsolidated real estate partnerships' operations. 16 Supplemental Schedule 3 Property Net Operating Income Trailing Five Quarters (consolidated amounts, in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Revenues, before utility reimbursements 2020 2020 2019 2019 June 30, 2019 Same Store $ 181,084 $ 187,108 $ 186,270 $ 185,961 $ 183,158 Redevelopment/Development 11,589 11,913 11,367 11,131 12,750 Acquisition and Other Real Estate [1] 17,981 19,343 19,059 19,242 14,486 Total revenues, before utility reimbursements 210,654 218,364 216,696 216,334 210,394 Expenses, net of utility reimbursements Same Store 48,786 48,505 46,984 50,985 48,971 Redevelopment/Development 4,912 4,687 4,248 4,476 5,010 Acquisition and Other Real Estate [1] 6,702 6,774 6,257 7,091 5,592 Total expenses, net of utility reimbursements 60,400 59,966 57,489 62,552 59,573 Property Net Operating Income Same Store 132,298 138,603 139,286 134,976 134,187 Redevelopment/Development 6,677 7,226 7,119 6,655 7,740 Acquisition and Other Real Estate [1] 11,279 12,569 12,802 12,151 8,894 Total Property Net Operating Income $ 150,254 $ 158,398 $ 159,207 $ 153,782 $ 150,821 Sold Property Net Operating Income [2] $ 240 $ 800 $ 3,451 $ 3,771 $ 4,195 Acquisition and Other Real Estate consists of communities that Aimco has acquired since January 1, 2019, as well as communities subject to limitations on rent increases, communities that Aimco expects to sell within 12 months that do not meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale, communities that Aimco expects to redevelop, and certain commercial spaces. Acquisition and Other Real Estate revenues and expenses are also inclusive of the operating results of 1001 Brickell Bay Drive since its acquisition in July 2019. During 2020, Aimco sold one apartment community in Annandale, Virginia. 17 Supplemental Schedule 4 Apartment Home Summary As of June 30, 2020 (unaudited) Number of Number of Aimco Share of Consolidated Apartment Communities Apartment Homes Apartment Homes Same Store [1] 94 27,876 27,814 Redevelopment/Development [2] 8 2,521 2,521 Acquisition and Other Real Estate 19 2,399 2,290 Total Consolidated 121 32,796 32,625 Unconsolidated 4 142 72 Total Portfolio 125 32,938 32,697 From March 31, 2020, to June 30, 2020, Aimco's Same Store portfolio decreased by one apartment community and 219 apartment homes due to the sale of a community during the quarter. From March 31, 2020, to June 30, 2020, Aimco's Redevelopment/Development portfolio increased by two apartment communities and 311 apartment homes due to initial occupancy at The Fremont and Eldridge Townhomes developments. 18 Supplemental Schedule 5(a) Capitalization and Financial Metrics As of June 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Leverage Balances and Characteristics Weighted Weighted Aimco Share of Total Average Average Debt Consolidated Unconsolidated Noncontrolling Aimco Maturity Stated Partnerships Interests Share (Years) Interest Rate Fixed rate loans payable $ 4,496,168 $ 6,123 $ (13,761) $ 4,488,530 7.7 3.75% Floating rate loans payable 55,000 - - 55,000 3.5 1.34% Floating rate tax-exempt bonds 14,505 - (1 ) 14,504 13.0 1.11% Total non-recourse property debt $ 4,565,673 $ 6,123 $ (13,762) $ 4,558,034 7.7 3.71% Term loan 350,000 - - 350,000 0.8 2.35% Preferred OP Units 96,449 - - 96,449 10.0 [1] 7.71% Redeemable noncontrolling interests in real - - estate partnership 4,492 4,492 2.3 [2] -% Total Leverage $ 5,016,614 $ 6,123 $ (13,762) $ 5,008,975 7.3 3.69% Cash and restricted cash [3] (428,434) - 874 (427,560) Securitization trust assets [4] (97,311) - - (97,311) Net Leverage $ 4,490,869 $ 6,123 $ (12,888) $ 4,484,104 Leverage Ratios Second Quarter 2020 [5] Proportionate Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre 7.9x Net Leverage to Adjusted EBITDAre 8.1x Adjusted EBITDAre to Adjusted Interest Expense 3.5x Adjusted EBITDAre to Adjusted Interest Expense and Preferred Distributions 3.3x Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio Amount Covenant 2.02x 1.40x Credit Ratings Standard and Poor's Corporate Credit Rating BBB- (stable) Fitch Ratings Issuer Default Rating BBB- (stable) Aimco's Preferred OP Units are redeemable at the holder's option. Aimco has computed the weighted-average maturity of its total leverage assuming a 10-year maturity for its Preferred OP Units. Redeemable noncontrolling interests in a real estate partnership relate to the 5% ownership in 1001 Brickell Bay Drive held by an outside partner with a put option that allows the holder, at his option, to redeem his interest for cash after a three-year period. The term to maturity reflects the time remaining until the put option expires. Restricted cash on the balance sheet includes tenant security deposits which are excluded for purposes of calculating Aimco's net leverage. In 2011, $673.8 million of Aimco's loans payable were securitized in a trust holding only these loans. Aimco purchased the subordinate positions in the trust that holds these loans for $51.5 million. These investments have a face value of $100.9 million and a carrying amount of $97.3 million and are included in other assets on Aimco's Consolidated Balance Sheet at June 30, 2020. The amount of these investments effectively reduces Aimco's leverage. Aimco calculates Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Interest Expense used in its leverage ratios based on current quarter amounts, annualized. Aimco's Adjusted EBITDAre has been calculated on a pro forma basis to reflect the disposition of one apartment community during the period as if the transaction closed on April 1, 2020, as well as other items affecting quarterly results for which annualization would distort results. 19 Supplemental Schedule 5(b) Capitalization and Financial Metrics As of June 30, 2020 (share, unit, and dollar amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Aimco Share Non-Recourse Property Debt Maturities as a Average Rate on Amortization Maturities Total Percent of Total Maturing Debt 2020 3Q $ 22,280 $ - $ 22,280 -% -% 2020 4Q 22,519 78,930 [1] 101,449 1.77% 3.88% Total 2020 44,799 78,930 123,729 1.77% 3.88% 2021 Q1 21,002 212,756 233,758 4.77% 5.41% 2021 Q2 20,627 87,701 108,328 1.97% 5.12% 2021 Q3 19,905 23,875 43,780 0.54% 4.93% 2021 Q4 19,918 23,908 43,826 0.54% 4.47% Total 2021 81,452 348,240 [2] 429,692 7.81% 5.24% 2022 78,470 260,671 339,141 5.85% 4.65% 2023 70,884 220,638 291,522 4.95% 3.85% 2024 68,301 217,830 286,131 4.89% 3.28% 2025 63,396 296,963 360,359 6.66% 3.52% 2026 54,836 344,253 399,089 7.72% 3.43% 2027 44,983 329,300 374,283 7.39% 3.47% 2028 37,117 305,576 342,693 6.86% 3.73% 2029 25,909 297,153 323,062 6.67% 4.25% Thereafter 175,409 1,012,072 1,187,481 22.71% 3.10% Total $ 745,556 $ 3,711,626 $ 4,457,182 Securitization Trust Assets 100,852 [2] Aimco share non-recourse property debt $ 4,558,034 Preferred OP Units Units Outstanding as of Coupon Amount Preferred Partnership Units June 30, 2020 3,619 7.71% $ 96,449 Common Stock, Partnership Units and Equivalents Class A Common Stock outstanding June 30, 2020 148,537 Participating unvested restricted stock 105 Dilutive options, share equivalents and non-participating unvested restricted stock 43 Total shares and dilutive share equivalents 148,685 Common Partnership Units and equivalents outstanding 7,970 Total shares, units and dilutive share equivalents 156,655 In July, Aimco completed the refinancing of this maturity. The new loan bears interest at 2.95%, is fixed rate, and matures in 2025. The securitized property loans mature in 2021 and will repay Aimco's subordinate positions in the securitization trust, which reduces Aimco's 2021 refunding requirements from $449.1 million to $348.2 million. 20 Supplemental Schedule 6(a) Same Store Operating Results Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (proportionate amounts, in thousands, except community, home, and per home data) (unaudited) Average Revenues, Before Utility Expenses, Net of Utility Net Operating Average Daily Revenue per Income Occupancy Aimco Apartment Aimco Share Reimbursements [1] Reimbursements Net Operating Income Margin During Period Home Apartment Apartment of Apartment 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q Communities Homes Homes 2020 2019 Growth 2020 2019 Growth 2020 2019 Growth 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Atlanta 2 333 333 $ 1,351 $ 1,387 (2.6 %) $ 508 $ 458 10.9% $ 843 $ 929 (9.3%) 62.4% 93.7% 94.3% $ 1,443 $ 1,473 Bay Area 10 2,355 2,355 21,978 21,914 0.3 % 5,176 5,223 (0.9%) 16,802 16,691 0.7 % 76.4% 96.1% 97.7% 3,238 3,175 Boston 15 4,689 4,689 27,662 27,564 0.4 % 8,291 8,176 1.4 % 19,371 19,388 (0.1%) 70.0% 96.0% 96.9% 2,048 2,022 Chicago 7 1,671 1,671 9,043 9,231 (2.0 %) 3,079 3,009 2.3 % 5,964 6,222 (4.1%) 66.0% 94.9% 96.3% 1,901 1,913 Denver 7 1,925 1,886 8,942 9,204 (2.8 %) 2,351 2,321 1.3 % 6,591 6,883 (4.2%) 73.7% 94.1% 96.3% 1,679 1,689 Greater New York 8 453 453 3,932 4,008 (1.9 %) 1,373 1,343 2.2 % 2,559 2,665 (4.0%) 65.1% 95.5% 94.0% 3,030 3,137 Greater Washington, DC 10 5,079 5,057 24,251 24,127 0.5 % 6,551 6,894 (5.0%) 17,700 17,233 2.7 % 73.0% 96.6% 97.8% 1,655 1,627 Los Angeles 12 4,097 4,097 35,134 36,406 (3.5 %) 7,963 7,724 3.1 % 27,171 28,682 (5.3%) 77.3% 94.3% 96.9% 3,030 3,055 Miami 3 873 873 5,595 5,743 (2.6 %) 1,645 1,555 5.8 % 3,950 4,188 (5.7%) 70.6% 95.1% 96.7% 2,247 2,268 Philadelphia 7 2,323 2,323 18,551 18,380 0.9 % 4,962 5,067 (2.1%) 13,589 13,313 2.1 % 73.3% 95.3% 96.1% 2,793 2,745 San Diego 6 1,585 1,585 9,373 9,380 (0.1 %) 2,018 1,994 1.2 % 7,355 7,386 (0.4%) 78.5% 95.8% 97.1% 2,057 2,031 Seattle 2 239 239 1,684 1,624 3.7 % 516 489 5.5 % 1,168 1,135 2.9 % 69.4% 96.5% 96.5% 2,432 2,348 Other Markets 5 2,254 2,253 13,285 13,879 (4.3 %) 4,288 4,647 (7.7%) 8,997 9,232 (2.5%) 67.7% 96.0% 96.3% 2,048 2,131 Total 94 27,876 27,814 $ 180,781 $ 182,847 (1.1 %) $ 48,721 $ 48,900 (0.4%) $ 132,060 $ 133,947 (1.4%) 73.0% 95.5% 96.9% $ 2,268 $ 2,262 Revenue, before utility reimbursements, is comprised 98% of residential rents and 2% from commercial tenants. Approximately -120 basis points of the second quarter 2020 year-over-year decline in revenue growth is attributable to elevated bad debt expense and approximately -30 basis points is attributable to lower commercial revenue. Elevated bad debt expense was most impactful to revenue growth in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Lower commercial revenue was most impactful to revenue growth in Denver, New York, and Philadelphia. 21 Supplemental Schedule 6(b) Same Store Operating Results Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (proportionate amounts, in thousands, except community, home, and per home data) (unaudited) Net Operating Average Daily Average Revenue per Revenues, Before Utility Expenses, Net of Utility Income Occupancy Aimco Apartment Aimco Share Reimbursements [1] Reimbursements Net Operating Income Margin During Period Home Apartment Apartment of Apartment 2Q 1Q 2Q 1Q 2Q 1Q 2Q 2Q 1Q 2Q 1Q Communities Homes Homes 2020 2020 Growth 2020 2020 Growth 2020 2020 Growth 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Atlanta 2 333 333 $ 1,351 $ 1,469 (8.0 %) $ 508 $ 537 (5.4%) $ 843 $ 932 (9.5%) 62.4% 93.7% 96.4% $ 1,443 $ 1,526 Bay Area 10 2,355 2,355 21,978 22,309 (1.5 %) 5,176 5,052 2.5 % 16,802 17,257 (2.6%) 76.4% 96.1% 97.2% 3,238 3,249 Boston 15 4,689 4,689 27,662 28,654 (3.5 %) 8,291 8,539 (2.9%) 19,371 20,115 (3.7%) 70.0% 96.0% 98.5% 2,048 2,069 Chicago 7 1,671 1,671 9,043 9,205 (1.8 %) 3,079 2,937 4.8 % 5,964 6,268 (4.9%) 66.0% 94.9% 97.2% 1,901 1,889 Denver 7 1,925 1,886 8,942 9,364 (4.5 %) 2,351 2,284 2.9 % 6,591 7,080 (6.9%) 73.7% 94.1% 96.9% 1,679 1,707 Greater New York 8 453 453 3,932 4,192 (6.2 %) 1,373 1,395 (1.6%) 2,559 2,797 (8.5%) 65.1% 95.5% 98.4% 3,030 3,135 Greater Washington, DC 10 5,079 5,057 24,251 24,592 (1.4 %) 6,551 6,450 1.6 % 17,700 18,142 (2.4%) 73.0% 96.6% 98.2% 1,655 1,651 Los Angeles 12 4,097 4,097 35,134 36,879 (4.7 %) 7,963 7,804 2.0 % 27,171 29,075 (6.5%) 77.3% 94.3% 97.0% 3,030 3,094 Miami 3 873 873 5,595 5,863 (4.6 %) 1,645 1,588 3.6 % 3,950 4,275 (7.6%) 70.6% 95.1% 97.3% 2,247 2,300 Philadelphia 7 2,323 2,323 18,551 19,070 (2.7 %) 4,962 4,829 2.8 % 13,589 14,241 (4.6%) 73.3% 95.3% 98.1% 2,793 2,790 San Diego 6 1,585 1,585 9,373 9,515 (1.5 %) 2,018 1,897 6.4 % 7,355 7,618 (3.5%) 78.5% 95.8% 97.0% 2,057 2,062 Seattle 2 239 239 1,684 1,694 (0.6 %) 516 545 (5.3%) 1,168 1,149 1.7 % 69.4% 96.5% 97.5% 2,432 2,424 Other Markets 5 2,254 2,253 13,285 13,984 (5.0 %) 4,288 4,578 (6.3%) 8,997 9,406 (4.3%) 67.7% 96.0% 97.1% 2,048 2,129 Total 94 27,876 27,814 $ 180,781 $ 186,790 (3.2 %) $ 48,721 $ 48,435 0.6 % $ 132,060 $ 138,355 (4.5%) 73.0% 95.5% 97.6% $ 2,268 $ 2,293 Revenue, before utility reimbursements, is comprised 98% of residential rents and 2% from commercial tenants. Approximately -110 basis points of the second quarter 2020 sequential decline in revenue growth is attributable to elevated bad debt expense and approximately -20 basis points is attributable to lower commercial revenue. Elevated bad debt expense was most impactful to revenue growth in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Lower commercial revenue was most impactful to revenue growth in Denver, New York, and Philadelphia. 22 Supplemental Schedule 6(c) Same Store Operating Results Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (proportionate amounts, in thousands, except community, home, and per home data) (unaudited) Average Revenues, Before Utility Expenses, Net of Utility Net Operating Average Daily Revenue per Income Occupancy Aimco Apartment Aimco Share Reimbursements [1] Reimbursements Net Operating Income Margin During Period Home YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD YTD Apartment Apartment of Apartment 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q 2Q Communities Homes Homes 2020 2019 Growth 2020 2019 Growth 2020 2019 Growth 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Atlanta 2 333 333 $ 2,820 $ 2,774 1.7 % $ 1,045 $ 943 10.8% $ 1,775 $ 1,831 (3.1%) 62.9% 95.0% 95.5% $ 1,485 $ 1,455 Bay Area 10 2,355 2,355 44,287 43,554 1.7 % 10,228 10,193 0.3 % 34,059 33,361 2.1 % 76.9% 96.6% 97.6% 3,244 3,157 Boston 15 4,689 4,689 56,316 54,687 3.0 % 16,830 16,959 (0.8%) 39,486 37,728 4.7 % 70.1% 97.2% 96.9% 2,059 2,007 Chicago 7 1,671 1,671 18,248 18,396 (0.8 %) 6,016 5,706 5.4 % 12,232 12,690 (3.6%) 67.0% 96.0% 96.5% 1,895 1,902 Denver 7 1,925 1,886 18,306 18,115 1.1 % 4,635 4,911 (5.6%) 13,671 13,204 3.5 % 74.7% 95.5% 96.5% 1,693 1,659 Greater New York 8 453 453 8,124 8,080 0.5 % 2,768 2,743 0.9 % 5,356 5,337 0.4 % 65.9% 97.0% 95.4% 3,083 3,115 Greater Washington, DC 10 5,079 5,057 48,843 47,948 1.9 % 13,001 13,221 (1.7%) 35,842 34,727 3.2 % 73.4% 97.4% 97.6% 1,653 1,619 Los Angeles 12 4,097 4,097 72,013 72,529 (0.7 %) 15,767 15,630 0.9 % 56,246 56,899 (1.1%) 78.1% 95.7% 97.0% 3,062 3,041 Miami 3 873 873 11,458 11,449 0.1 % 3,233 2,976 8.6 % 8,225 8,473 (2.9%) 71.8% 96.2% 97.0% 2,274 2,253 Philadelphia 7 2,323 2,323 37,621 36,459 3.2 % 9,791 10,255 (4.5%) 27,830 26,204 6.2 % 74.0% 96.7% 96.3% 2,791 2,717 San Diego 6 1,585 1,585 18,888 18,587 1.6 % 3,915 3,929 (0.4%) 14,973 14,658 2.1 % 79.3% 96.4% 96.8% 2,060 2,019 Seattle 2 239 239 3,378 3,221 4.9 % 1,061 948 11.9% 2,317 2,273 1.9 % 68.6% 97.0% 96.3% 2,428 2,332 Other Markets 5 2,254 2,253 27,269 27,462 (0.7 %) 8,866 9,120 (2.8%) 18,403 18,342 0.3 % 67.5% 96.5% 96.4% 2,089 2,107 Total 94 27,876 27,814 $ 367,571 $ 363,261 1.2 % $ 97,156 $ 97,534 (0.4%) $ 270,415 $ 265,727 1.8 % 73.6% 96.6% 96.9% $ 2,280 $ 2,246 Revenue, before utility reimbursements, is comprised 98% of residential rents and 2% from commercial tenants. Approximately -60 basis points of the second quarter 2020 year-to-date decline in revenue growth is attributable to elevated bad debt expense and approximately -20 basis points is attributable to lower commercial revenue. Elevated bad debt expense was most impactful to revenue growth in Los Angeles and San Diego. Lower commercial revenue was most impactful to revenue growth in Denver, New York, and Philadelphia. 23 Supplemental Schedule 6(d) Same Store Operating Expense Detail (proportionate amounts, in thousands) (unaudited) Quarterly Comparison Operating expenses [1] 2Q 2020 % of Total 2Q 2019 $ Change % Change $ 23,618 48.5% $ 25,215 $ (1,597) (6.3%) Utility expense, net of reimbursement 2,644 5.4% 2,522 122 4.8% Real estate taxes 19,815 40.7% 18,939 876 4.6% Insurance 2,644 5.4% 2,224 420 18.9% Total $ 48,721 100.0% $ 48,900 $ (179) (0.4%) Sequential Comparison Operating expenses [1] 2Q 2020 % of Total 1Q 2020 $ Change % Change $ 23,618 48.5% $ 22,213 $ 1,405 6.3% Utility expense, net of reimbursement 2,644 5.4% 3,330 (686) (20.6%) Real estate taxes 19,815 40.7% 20,249 (434) (2.1%) Insurance 2,644 5.4% 2,643 1 -% Total $ 48,721 100.0% $ 48,435 $ 286 0.6% Year-to-Date Comparison YTD 2Q 2020 % of Total YTD 2Q 2019 $ Change % Change Operating expenses [1] $ 45,831 47.2% $ 48,208 $ (2,377) (4.9%) Utility expense, net of reimbursement 5,974 6.1% 6,175 (201) (3.3%) Real estate taxes 40,064 41.2% 38,812 1,252 3.2% Insurance 5,287 5.4% 4,339 948 21.8% Total $ 97,156 100.0% $ 97,534 $ (378) (0.4%) Includes onsite payroll, repairs and maintenance, software and technology expenses, marketing, expensed turnover costs, and other property related operating expenses. 24 Supplemental Schedule 7(a) Portfolio Data by Market Second Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2019 (unaudited) Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Average Average Aimco Share Revenue Aimco Share Revenue of per Aimco of per Aimco Apartment Apartment Apartment % Aimco Apartment Apartment Apartment Apartment % Aimco Apartment Communities Homes Homes NOI [1] Home Communities Homes Homes NOI [1] Home Atlanta 4 505 505 0.9 % $ 1,770 5 817 817 1.5 % $ 1,696 Bay Area 12 2,632 2,632 11.8 % 3,151 12 2,632 2,632 11.5 % 3,083 Boston 15 4,689 4,689 13.2 % 2,044 15 4,689 4,689 12.6 % 2,022 Chicago 8 1,729 1,729 4.0 % 1,908 7 1,671 1,671 4.1 % 1,913 Denver 9 2,404 2,365 4.8 % 1,739 8 2,151 2,112 4.5 % 1,689 Greater New York 18 1,039 1,039 3.4 % 3,182 18 1,039 1,039 3.9 % 3,430 Greater Washington, DC 11 5,238 5,215 12.5 % 1,661 13 5,760 5,737 12.7 % 1,635 Los Angeles 13 4,347 4,347 19.7 % 3,038 13 4,347 4,346 19.9 % 3,062 Miami 5 2,455 2,455 5.9 % 2,262 5 2,679 2,668 6.4 % 2,230 Philadelphia 9 2,748 2,669 9.3 % 2,511 9 2,748 2,669 8.2 % 2,418 San Diego 12 2,423 2,353 7.1 % 1,982 12 2,423 2,353 6.9 % 1,951 Seattle 2 239 239 0.8 % 2,432 2 239 239 0.7 % 2,348 Other Markets 7 2,490 2,460 6.6 % 1,962 9 2,866 2,837 7.1 % 1,901 Total [2] 125 32,938 32,697 100.0 % $ 2,254 128 34,061 33,809 100.0 % $ 2,218 NOI represents the operating results of apartment communities including ancillary commercial rents. NOI does not include any office related rents or other material commercial rents. The information presented above includes those apartment communities in which Aimco held an equity interest as of the end of each period presented. 25 Supplemental Schedule 7(b) Portfolio Data by Market First Quarter 2020 Market Information (unaudited) Aimco portfolio strategy seeks predictable rent growth from a portfolio of apartment communities that is diversified across "A," "B," and "C+" price points, averaging "B/B+" in quality, and is also diversified across several of the largest markets in the United States. The schedule below illustrates Aimco's portfolio quality based on first quarter 2020 data, the most recent period for which third- party data is available. Aimco adjusts the portfolio data to remove any apartment communities sold subsequent to the reported period. The average age of Aimco's portfolio, adjusted for its sizable investment in redevelopment, is approximately 25 years. Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Average Percentage Rent per of Market Average Age Apartment Apartment Aimco Share of % Aimco Aimco Apartment Market Rent of Apartment Communities [1] Homes Apartment Homes NOI [2] Home [3] Rent [4] Average Communities Atlanta 4 505 505 1.0 % $ 1,741 $ 1,207 144.2 % 26 Bay Area 12 2,632 2,632 11.5 % 3,009 2,903 103.7 % 21 Boston 15 4,689 4,689 13.0 % 1,957 2,337 83.7 % 33 Chicago 7 1,671 1,671 4.0 % 1,753 1,451 120.8 % 26 Denver 8 2,151 2,112 4.9 % 1,620 1,400 115.7 % 19 Greater New York 18 1,039 1,039 3.9 % 3,290 3,180 103.5 % 24 Greater Washington, DC 11 5,238 5,215 12.1 % 1,588 1,826 87.0 % 49 Los Angeles 13 4,347 4,346 19.9 % 2,969 1,978 150.1 % 15 Miami 5 2,455 2,455 6.2 % 2,174 1,575 138.0 % 26 Philadelphia 9 2,748 2,669 9.2 % 2,339 1,388 168.5 % 20 San Diego 12 2,423 2,353 7.0 % 1,873 1,819 103.0 % 30 Seattle 2 239 239 0.7 % 2,197 1,799 122.1 % 6 Other Markets 7 2,490 2,461 6.6 % 1,876 1,601 117.2 % 28 Total 123 32,627 32,386 100.0 % $ 2,161 $ 1,926 112.2 % 25 The portfolio information presented above includes all apartment communities in which Aimco held an equity interest as of March 31, 2020, adjusted for communities subsequently sold. NOI represents the operating results of apartment communities including ancillary commercial rents. NOI does not include any office related rents or other material commercial rents. Represents rents, after concessions and vacancy loss, divided by Aimco Share of Apartment Homes. Does not include other rental income. Q1 2020 per REIS. 26 Supplemental Schedule 8 Apartment Community Disposition and Acquisition Activity (dollars in millions, except average revenue per home) (unaudited) Disposition Activity Number of Apartment Number of Weighted Free Cash Net Sales Average Communities Apartment Average Gross NOI Cap Flow Cap Property Revenue [1] Homes Ownership Proceeds Rate [2] Rate [3] Debt Proceeds [4] per Home Second Quarter and Full Year 2020 Dispositions 1 219 100.0% $ 58.9 5.4% 4.9% $ (19.7) $ 36.9 $ 1,835 Full Year 2020 Acquisitions Aimco did not acquire any apartment communities during the six months ended June 30, 2020. During 2020, Aimco sold one apartment community in Annandale, Virginia. NOI Cap Rate is calculated based on Aimco's share of the proportionate property NOI for the trailing twelve months prior to sale, less a management fee of 3% of revenue, divided by Aimco gross proceeds. Free Cash Flow Cap Rate represents the NOI Cap Rate, as adjusted for assumed Capital Replacements spending of $1,200 per apartment home. Net Sales Proceeds are after repayment of debt, if any, net working capital settlements, payment of transaction costs and debt prepayment penalties, if applicable. 27 Supplemental Schedule 9 Apartment Community Capital Additions Information Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (consolidated amounts in thousands, except per apartment home data) (unaudited) Aimco classifies capital additions as Capital Replacements ("CR"), Capital Improvements ("CI"), Capital Enhancements ("CE"), Redevelopment, Development, Initial Capital Expenditures ("ICE"), or Casualty. Recurring capital additions are apportioned between CR and CI based on the useful life of the item under consideration and the period over which Aimco has owned the item. Under this method of classification, CR represents the portion of the item consumed during Aimco's ownership of the item, while CI represents the portion of the item consumed prior to Aimco's period of ownership. Capital Additions [1] Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Capital Replacements Buildings and grounds $ 8,049 $ 14,703 Turnover capital additions 1,042 1,798 Capitalized site payroll and indirect costs 1,103 2,020 Capital Replacements 10,194 18,521 Capital Improvements 2,893 4,648 Capital Enhancements 6,328 16,683 Redevelopment 35,054 69,512 Development 27,281 60,198 Initial Capital Expenditures 201 2,203 Casualty 3,185 5,709 Total $ 85,136 $ 177,474 Total apartment homes 32,796 32,796 Capital Replacements per apartment home $ 311 $ 565 For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, capital additions for Aimco's apartment communities included $3.7 million and $7.1 million of capitalized interest costs, respectively. 28 Supplemental Schedule 10 Redevelopment and Development Portfolio (Page 1 of 2) As of June 30, 2020 (dollars in millions, except per home information) (unaudited) Aimco executes redevelopments using a range of approaches. Aimco prefers to limit risk by executing redevelopments using a short-cycle approach, in which it renovates an apartment community in stages. These short-cycle redevelopments can be completed one apartment home at a time, when that home is vacated and available for renovation, or one floor at a time, thereby limiting the number of down homes and lease-up risk. As a result, short-cycle redevelopments provide Aimco the flexibility to maintain current earnings while aligning the timing of the completed apartment homes with market demand. The following table summarizes value-creating investments related to short-cycle redevelopments. Number of Apartment Homes in Total Redevelopment or To Be Constructed Investment Planned Location Homes Approved Completed Leased [1] To-Date Remaining Current Project Scope Bay Parc Miami, FL 474 90 75 67 $ 27.7 $ 26.4 $ 1.3 Amenities (complete) and renovation of six floors of apartment homes Flamingo Point Center Tower [2] Miami Beach, FL 520 58 18 13 16.0 3.9 12.1 Renovation of apartment homes on the turn, corridors and commercial space Total 994 148 93 80 $ 43.7 $ 30.3 $ 13.4 When short-cycle redevelopments are not possible, Aimco may engage in redevelopment activities where an entire building or community is vacated. Aimco refers to these as long-cycle redevelopments. Aimco undertakes some ground-up development when warranted by risk-adjusted investment returns. The following table summarizes value-creating investments related to long-cycle developments and redevelopments. Average Revenue per Number of Apartment Homes in Investment Home Redeveloped Redevelopment or To Be Constructed Expected Expected Expected or Constructed Initial Stabilized NOI Range of Location Approved Completed Leased Planned To-Date Remaining Occupancy Occupancy Stabilization Prior to Stabilized Rents [1] [3] [3] [3] Investment [4] 707 Leahy Redwood City, CA 110 12 41 $ 25.0 $ 21.7 $ 3.3 1Q 2020 1Q 2021 2Q 2022 $ 2,800 $3,500 - $3,900 Eldridge Townhomes Elmhurst, IL 58 18 29 35.1 31.0 4.1 2Q 2020 3Q 2021 4Q 2022 n/a $4,300 - $4,700 Flamingo Point North Tower [2] Miami Beach, FL 366 - - 171.0 64.4 106.6 4Q 2021 1Q 2023 2Q 2024 $ 1,977 [5] $4,750 - $5,350 The Fremont Denver, CO (MSA) 253 21 37 87.0 81.1 5.9 3Q 2020 4Q 2021 1Q 2023 n/a $2,200 - $2,500 Parc Mosaic Boulder, CO 226 226 175 124.6 123.6 1.0 3Q 2019 4Q 2020 1Q 2022 n/a $3,200 - $3,400 Prism Cambridge, MA 136 - 1 73.2 42.1 31.1 1Q 2021 2Q 2022 3Q 2023 n/a $2,950 - $3,250 Subtotal 1,149 277 283 $ 515.9 $ 363.9 $ 152.0 Total 1,297 370 363 $ 559.6 $ 394.2 $ 165.4 Planned investment relates to the current phase of the redevelopment or development. Common area and amenity redevelopment at Flamingo Point is complete and has been excluded from this presentation. Aimco is now presenting, for the purpose of this reporting, the Center Tower and North Tower renovations as stand-alone projects. Delivery timing and stabilization is subject to change and are based on the best estimate at this time. Aimco previously provided the expected rent achievement at these communities based on the project's underwriting. Due to the increased uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, Aimco is now presenting a range of stabilized rate achievement based on its best judgement at this time. As future rent achievement becomes more certain, these amounts will be updated. Previously, the North Tower at Flamingo Point consisted of 614 apartment homes. Upon completion of the redevelopment there will be 366 larger luxury apartment homes at the North Tower. For comparison, revenue generated by the North Tower apartments prior to investment would equate to average revenue per home (based on the post redevelopment unit count) of $3,316. See the following page for Terms and Definitions. 29 Supplemental Schedule 10 (Continued) Redevelopment and Development Portfolio (Page 2 of 2) Terms and Definitions Total Planned Investment - represents total estimated investment, net of tax and other credits earned by Aimco as a direct result of its redevelopment or development of the community. Total estimated investment includes all capitalized costs projected to be incurred to redevelop or develop the respective community, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Expected Stabilized Occupancy - period in which Aimco expects to achieve stabilized occupancy (greater than 90%). Expected NOI Stabilization - period in which Aimco expects to achieve stabilized rents and operating costs, generally five quarters after Stabilized Occupancy. Average Revenue per Apartment Home Redeveloped or Constructed - represents the actual revenues per apartment home, which includes rents and other rental income, prior to redevelopment, and the projected revenues per apartment home following redevelopment or construction, excluding rent and other rental income from commercial leases (which are presented separately on this schedule) and resident utility reimbursements. Projections of stabilized revenues per apartment home are based on management's judgment. These projections consider factors including but not limited to: current rent; other rental income expectations; and revenue achievement to date as compared to current market rents. 30 GLOSSARY AND RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND OPERATING MEASURES This Earnings Release and Supplemental Information include certain financial and operating measures used by Aimco management that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. Aimco's definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These non-GAAP financial and operating measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance and should not be considered an alternative measure of liquidity. AIMCO OP: AIMCO Properties, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, is the operating partnership in Aimco's UPREIT structure. Aimco owns approximately 93.5% of the legal interest in the common partnership units of the Aimco OP and 94.9% of the economic interest in the common partnership units of the Aimco OP. AIMCO PROPORTIONATE FINANCIAL INFORMATION: Within this Earnings Release and Supplemental Information, Aimco provides certain financial information necessary to calculate Aimco's share of financial information. This information is not, nor is it intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Aimco's proportionate share of financial information includes Aimco's share of unconsolidated real estate partnerships and excludes the noncontrolling interest partners' share of consolidated real estate partnerships. Aimco does not control the unconsolidated real estate partnerships and the calculation of Aimco's share of the assets and liabilities and revenues and expenses does not represent a legal claim to a proportionate share of such items. The amount of cash distributions partners in such partnerships may receive is based upon specific provisions in the partnership agreements and may vary based on whether such distributions are generated from operations, capital events or liquidation. Proportionate information benefits the users of Aimco's financial information by providing the amount of revenues, expenses, assets, liabilities, and other items attributable to Aimco stockholders. Other companies may calculate their proportionate information differently than Aimco does, limiting the usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, the non-GAAP Aimco proportionate financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for information included in Aimco's financial statements as reported under GAAP. AVERAGE AGE OF APARTMENT COMMUNITIES: Calculated by Aimco on a property-by-property basis based on the year the community was originally built, adjusted for redevelopment and/or other major capital improvements that effectively reduce the age of the community. Such investments include construction of new buildings and/or amenities, replacement or modernization of mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems and other investments that are consequential in nature. The average age of apartment communities is weighted by the estimated fair value of the properties, and is updated annually during the first quarter, as well as upon completion of a long-cycle redevelopment. AVERAGE REVENUE PER APARTMENT HOME: Represents Aimco proportionate average monthly rental and other property revenues, excluding utility cost reimbursements, divided by the number of occupied apartment homes as of the end of the period. 31 CAPITAL ADDITIONS DEFINITIONS CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS (CI): CI represent capital additions made to replace the portion of acquired apartment communities consumed prior to Aimco's period of ownership and not contemplated in Aimco's underwriting of an acquisition. CAPITAL REPLACEMENTS (CR): Unlike CI, CR does not increase the useful life of an asset from its original purchase condition. CR represent capital additions made to replace the portion of acquired capital assets consumed during Aimco's period of ownership. CR is deducted in the calculation of AFFO. A reconciliation between CR amounts on Schedule 2 and Schedule 9 is as follows (in thousands, unaudited): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Capital Replacements (Schedule 9) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 $ 10,194 $ 18,521 Adjustments Proportionate share of Capital Replacements spending (674) (1,365) Amortization of incremental costs to obtain leases 1,883 5,852 Capital Replacements (Schedule 2) $ 11,403 $ 23,008 CASUALTY CAPITAL ADDITIONS: Casualty capital additions represent capitalized costs incurred in connection with the restoration of an apartment community after a casualty event. CAPITAL ENHANCEMENTS (CE): CE may include kitchen and bath remodeling; energy conservation projects; and investments in longer-lived materials designed to reduce costs. CE differs from Redevelopment Additions in that they are generally lesser in scope and do not significantly disrupt property operations. INITIAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (ICE): ICE represent capital additions contemplated in the underwriting at Aimco's recently acquired communities. REDEVELOPMENT ADDITIONS: Redevelopment additions represent capital additions intended to enhance the value of the apartment community through the ability to generate higher average rental rates, and may include costs related to entitlement, which enhance the value of a community through increased density, and costs related to renovation of exteriors, common areas, or apartment homes. DEVELOPMENT ADDITIONS: Development additions represent construction and related capitalized costs associated with the ground-up development of apartment communities. ECONOMIC INCOME: As discussed in Supplemental Schedule 1, Economic Income represents stockholder value creation as measured by the change in estimated net asset value, or NAV, per share, plus cash dividends per share. Aimco believes Economic Income is important to investors as it represents a measure of total return we have earned for our stockholders. NAV, as used in our calculation of Economic Income, is a non-GAAP measure and represents the estimated fair value of assets net of liabilities attributable to Aimco's common stockholders and the Aimco Operating Partnership's common unitholders on a diluted basis. Aimco reports and reconciles Economic Income to GAAP equity annually. Please refer to the section entitled Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations described in Item 7 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more information about Economic Income. FREE CASH FLOW: Free Cash Flow, as calculated for Aimco's retained portfolio, represents an apartment community's property net operating income, less spending for Capital Replacements. Capital Replacement spending is a measure of the cost of capital asset used during the period. Aimco believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a supplemental measure of apartment community performance because it 32 takes into consideration costs incurred during the period to replace capital assets that have been consumed during Aimco's ownership. FREE CASH FLOW CAP RATE: Free Cash Flow Cap Rate represents the NOI Cap Rate, adjusted for assumed Capital Replacements spending of $1,200 per apartment home. FREE CASH FLOW MARGIN: Free Cash Flow Margin represents an apartment community's property net operating income less $1,200 per apartment home of assumed annual Capital Replacement spending, as a percentage of the apartment community's rental and other property revenues. LEVERAGE RATIO DEFINITIONS Aimco's leverage strategy targets the ratio of Net Leverage to Adjusted EBITDAre to be below 7.0x and the ratio of Adjusted EBITDAre to Adjusted Interest and Preferred Distributions to be greater than 2.5x. Aimco also focuses on the ratios of Proportionate Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre Coverage of Adjusted Interest. Aimco believes these ratios, which are based in part on non-GAAP financial information, are commonly used by investors and analysts to assess the relative financial risk associated with balance sheets of companies within the same industry, and they are believed to be similar to measures used by rating agencies to assess entity credit quality. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of performance. There can be no assurance that Aimco's method of calculating EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre is comparable with that of other real estate investment trusts. Aimco's net leverage includes Aimco's share of long-term,non-recourse property debt, outstanding borrowings on its revolving credit facility, its term loan, and outstanding preferred OP Units, reduced by cash and restricted cash on-hand, excluding tenant security deposits, and its investment in a securitization trust that holds certain of its property debt. Aimco reconciles consolidated balances to its net leverage on Supplemental Schedule 5(a). Aimco calculates Adjusted EBITDAre and Adjusted Interest Expense used in its leverage ratios based on current quarter amounts, annualized. EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE ("EBITDAre"): Nareit defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, further adjusted for: gains and losses on the dispositions of depreciated property;

impairment write-downs of depreciated property;

write-downs of depreciated property; impairment write-downs of investments in unconsolidated partnerships caused by a decrease in the value of the depreciated property in such partnerships; and

write-downs of investments in unconsolidated partnerships caused by a decrease in the value of the depreciated property in such partnerships; and adjustments to reflect the Aimco's share of EBITDAre of investments in unconsolidated entities. Aimco believes that EBITDAre is useful to investors, creditors and rating agencies as a supplemental measure of Aimco's ability to incur and service debt because it is a recognized measure of performance by the real estate industry and facilitates comparison of credit strength between Aimco and other companies. 33 ADJUSTED EBITDAre: Adjusted EBITDAre is defined by Aimco as EBITDAre adjusted to exclude the effect of the following items for the reasons set forth below: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships and EBITDAre adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests, to allow investors to compare a measure of Aimco's earnings before the effects of Aimco's capital structure and indebtedness with that of other companies in the real estate industry;

the amount of interest income recognized by Aimco related to its investment in the subordinated tranches in a securitization trust holding primarily Aimco property debt, as Aimco views its interest cost on this debt to be net of any interest income received; and

the amount by which GAAP rent expense exceeds cash rents for a long-term ground lease for which expense exceeds cash payments until 2076. The excess of the GAAP rent expense over the cash payments for this lease does not reflect a current obligation that affects Aimco's ability to service debt. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre for Aimco's portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, is as follows (in thousands, unaudited): Net income $ 43,204 Adjustments: Interest expense 48,802 Income tax benefit (2,879) Depreciation and amortization 97,689 Gain on dispositions of real estate (47,238) Adjustment related to EBITDAre of unconsolidated partnerships 212 EBITDAre 139,790 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated real estate partnerships 17 EBITDAre adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interests (513) Interest income received on securitization investment (2,216) Non-cashstraight-line rent 633 Pro forma adjustments, net [1] 1,491 Adjusted EBITDAre $ 139,202 Annualized Adjusted EBITDAre $ 556,808 Adjusted EBITDAre has been calculated on a pro forma basis to reflect the disposition of one apartment community during the period as if the transaction closed on April 1, 2020, as well as other items affecting quarterly results for which annualization would distort results. ADJUSTED INTEREST EXPENSE: Adjusted Interest Expense represents Aimco's proportionate share of interest expense on non-recourse property debt and interest on the credit facility borrowings and term loan less (i) prepayment penalties, if any, and (ii) the amount of interest income recognized by Aimco related to its investment in the subordinated tranches in a securitization trust holding primarily Aimco property debt. Adjusted Interest Expense and Preferred Distributions for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as used in the leverage ratios on Supplemental Schedule 5(a), are calculated as follows (in thousands, unaudited): Interest expense per consolidated statement of operations $ 48,802 Adjustments: Adjustments related to interest of consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships (84) Debt prepayment penalties (6,537) Interest income received on securitization investment (2,216) Adjusted Interest Expense $ 39,965 Preferred distributions 1,859 Adjusted Interest Expense and Preferred Distributions $ 41,824 Annualized Adjusted Interest Expense $ 159,860 Annualized Adjusted Interest Expense and Preferred Distributions $ 167,296 34 FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE RATIO: As defined by Aimco's credit agreement, the ratio of (a) EBITDA to fixed charges, which represent the sum of (i) Aimco's proportionate share of interest expense (excluding prepayment penalties and amortization of debt issuance costs), (ii) debt amortization, and (iii) Preferred Distributions, for the four fiscal quarters preceding the date of calculation. The calculation of certain of these measures as defined by Aimco's Credit Agreement may differ from those used by Aimco in the calculations of its Leverage Ratios. PREFERRED DISTRIBUTIONS: Preferred Distributions includes the distributions paid with respect to the Aimco OP's Preferred Partnership Units. OTHER LEVERAGE: Other Leverage includes Preferred OP Units and redeemable noncontrolling interests. PREFERRED OP UNITS: Preferred OP Units represent the redemption amounts for the Aimco OP's Preferred Partnership Units and may be found in Aimco's consolidated balance sheets and on Supplemental Schedule 5(b). PROPORTIONATE DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDAre RATIO: The ratio of (a) Aimco's share of net leverage as calculated on Supplemental Schedule 5(a), excluding Preferred OP Units and redeemable noncontrolling interests, to (b) Adjusted EBITDAre. NET LEVERAGE TO ADJUSTED EBITDAre RATIO: The ratio of (a) Aimco's share of net leverage as calculated on Supplemental Schedule 5(a), to (b) Adjusted EBITDAre. NAREIT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Nareit FFO): Nareit FFO is a commonly used measure of REIT performance, which the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) defines as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: depreciation and amortization related to real estate; gains and losses from sales or impairment of depreciable assets and land used in the primary business of the REIT; and income taxes directly associated with a gain or loss on sale of real estate; and including Aimco's share of Nareit FFO of unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Aimco computes Nareit FFO for all periods presented in accordance with the guidance set forth by Nareit. In addition to Nareit FFO, Aimco uses PRO FORMA FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (Pro forma FFO) and ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) to measure short-termperformance. Pro forma FFO represents Nareit FFO as defined above, excluding certain amounts that are unique or occur infrequently. Aimco's pro forma adjustments are defined in further detail in the footnotes to Supplemental Schedule 1. AFFO represents Pro forma FFO reduced by Capital Replacements and is Aimco's primary measure of current period performance. Nareit FFO, Pro forma FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP measures that Aimco believes are helpful to investors in understanding Aimco's short-term performance because they capture features particular to real estate performance by recognizing that real estate generally appreciates over time or maintains residual value to a much greater extent than other capital assets such as machinery, computers or other personal property. Nareit FFO, Pro forma FFO, and AFFO should not be considered alternatives to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of performance. There can be no assurance that Aimco's method of computing Nareit FFO, Pro forma FFO or AFFO is comparable with that of other real estate investment trusts. NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) CAP RATE: NOI Cap Rate is calculated based on Aimco's share of the proportionate property NOI for the trailing twelve months prior to sale, less a 3% management fee, divided by Aimco gross proceeds. 35 NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) MARGIN: Represents an apartment community's net operating income as a percentage of the apartment community's rental and other property revenues. OTHER EXPENSES, NET: Other expenses, net, allocated to contribution from real estate operations on Supplemental Schedule 2 generally includes ground lease rent expense, franchise taxes, expenses specifically related to Aimco's administration of its real estate partnerships (for example, services such as audit, tax, and legal), and other amounts not included in property NOI for purposes of evaluating segment performance. Other expenses, net, not allocated to contribution from real estate operations generally consists of risk management activities related to Aimco's unconsolidated partnerships and certain other corporate expenses. PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) and PROPORTIONATE PROPERTY NOI: NOI is defined by Aimco as total property rental and other property revenues less direct property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. NOI does not include: property management revenues, primarily from affiliates; casualties; property management expenses; depreciation; or interest expense. NOI is helpful because it helps both investors and management to understand the operating performance of real estate excluding costs associated with decisions about acquisition pricing, overhead allocations, and financing arrangements. NOI is also considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of real estate. Reconciliations of NOI as presented in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Information to Aimco's consolidated GAAP amounts are provided below. Due to the diversity of its economic ownership interests in its apartment communities in the periods presented, Aimco evaluates the performance of the apartment communities in its segments using Proportionate Property NOI, which represents Aimco's share of the NOI for the apartment communities that Aimco consolidates and manages, but excludes apartment communities that it does not consolidate. Proportionate Property NOI is defined as Aimco share of rental and other property revenue less Aimco share of property operating expenses. In its evaluation of community results, Aimco excludes utility cost reimbursement from rental and other property revenues and reflects such amount as a reduction of the related utility expense within property operating expenses. The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP rental and other property revenue to the proportionate revenues before utility reimbursements and GAAP property operating expenses to proportionate expenses, net of utility reimbursements. The table also presents the reconciliation of consolidated Same Store revenue before utility reimbursements and expenses, net of utility reimbursements as presented on Supplemental Schedule 2(a) to the proportionate amounts presented on Supplemental Schedule 6. Segment NOI Reconciliation (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenues, Expenses, Revenues, Expenses, Before Utility Net of Utility Before Utility Net of Utility Total Real Estate Operations Reimbursements Reimbursements Reimbursements Reimbursements $ 218,808 $ 74,123 $ 224,200 $ 75,647 Total (per consolidated statements of operations) Adjustment: Utilities reimbursement [1] (7,648) (7,648) (7,119) (7,119) Adjustment: Sold properties and other amounts not allocated [2] (506) (6,075) (6,687) (8,955) Total (per Supplemental Schedule 2) 210,654 60,400 210,394 59,573 Proportionate adjustment [3] (871) (283) (786) (259) Proportionate property net operating income $ 209,783 $ 60,117 $ 209,608 $ 59,314 Total Same Store Operations Same Store amounts (per Supplemental Schedule 2) $ 181,084 $ 48,786 $ 183,158 $ 48,971 Proportionate adjustment [3] (303) (65) (311) (71) Same Store amounts, adjusted (per Supplemental Schedule 6) $ 180,781 $ 48,721 $ 182,847 $ 48,900 36 Segment NOI Reconciliation (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenues, Expenses, Revenues, Expenses, Before Utility Net of Utility Before Utility Net of Utility Total Real Estate Operations Reimbursements Reimbursements Reimbursements Reimbursements $ 443,360 $ 149,603 $ 454,435 $ 154,606 Total (per consolidated statements of operations) Adjustment: Utilities reimbursement [1] (15,437) (15,437) (14,491) (14,491) Adjustment: Sold properties and other amounts not allocated [2] 1,095 (13,800) (20,262) (21,312) Total (per Supplemental Schedule 2) 429,018 120,366 419,682 118,803 Proportionate adjustment [3] (1,778) (552) (1,577) (492) Proportionate property net operating income $ 427,240 $ 119,814 $ 418,105 $ 118,311 Total Same Store Operations Same Store amounts (per Supplemental Schedule 2) $ 368,192 $ 97,291 $ 363,877 $ 97,677 Proportionate adjustment [3] (621) (135) (616) (143) Same Store amounts, adjusted (per Supplemental Schedule 6) $ 367,571 $ 97,156 $ 363,261 $ 97,534 Approximately two-thirds of Aimco's utility costs are reimbursed by residents. These reimbursements are included in rental and other property revenues on Aimco's consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. This adjustment represents the reclassification of utility reimbursements from revenues to property operating expenses for the purpose of evaluating segment results and as presented on Supplemental Schedule 2, Supplemental Schedule 3, and Supplemental Schedule 6. Aimco also excludes the reimbursement amounts from the calculation of Average Revenue per Apartment Home throughout this Earnings Release and Supplemental Schedules. Sold properties and other amounts not allocated includes operating results of apartment communities sold during the periods shown or held for sale at the end of the period, as well as property management and casualty expense, which are not included in property operating expenses, net of utility reimbursements in the Supplemental Schedule 2 presentation. The write-off of straight-line rent receivables, recognized due to the impact of COVID- 19 and the resulting economic impact on our commercial tenants, are included in consolidated rental and property revenues and are not included in our measurement of segment performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Proportionate adjustments represent the noncontrolling interests' share of the rental and other property revenues before utility reimbursements and property operating expenses, net of utility reimbursements. Such adjustment is necessary to reconcile consolidated amounts presented on Supplemental Schedule 2 to the amounts allocated to Aimco's operating segments, as well as to reconcile Same Store amounts presented on Supplemental Schedule 2 to proportionate same store amounts presented on Supplemental Schedules 6. PORTFOLIO QUALITY RATINGS: Aimco measures the quality of apartment communities in its portfolio based on average rents of its apartment homes compared to local market average rents as reported by a third-party provider of commercial real estate performance and analysis. Under this rating system, Aimco classifies as "A" quality apartment communities those earning rents greater than 125% of local market average; as "B" quality apartment communities those earning rents between 90% and 125% of local market average; "C+" quality apartment communities those earning rents greater than $1,100 per month, but lower than 90% of local market average; and "C" quality apartment communities those earning rents less than $1,100 per month and lower than 90% of local market average. REAL ESTATE CLASSIFICATIONS: Aimco's portfolio of apartment communities is diversified by both price point and geography. Aimco's portfolio is classified into three segments, as follows: SAME STORE: Same Store apartment communities are apartment communities that (a) are owned and managed by Aimco, (b) had reached a stabilized level of operations as of January 1, 2019, and maintained it throughout the current and the comparable prior periods, and (c) are not expected to be sold within 12 months. REDEVELOPMENT/DEVELOPMENT: Includes apartment communities currently under construction that have not achieved a stabilized level of operations and communities that have been completed in recent years that had not achieved and maintained stabilized operations for both the current and the comparable prior periods. 37 ACQUISITION AND OTHER REAL ESTATE: Includes communities acquired since January 1, 2019, communities subject to limitations on rent increases, communities that Aimco expects to sell within 12 months that do not meet the criteria to be classified as held for sale, communities that Aimco expects to redevelop, and certain commercial spaces. SOLD AND HELD FOR SALE APARTMENT COMMUNITIES: Apartment communities either sold since January 1, 2019 or classified as held for sale at the end of the period. For purposes of highlighting results of operations related to Aimco's retained portfolio, results for Sold and Held For Sale Apartment Communities are excluded from property net operating income and presented separately on a net basis on Supplemental Schedule 2. TURNOVER and RETENTION: Turnover represents the percentage of residents who have moved out in the trailing twelve months. It is calculated by dividing the number of move outs in the trailing twelve months, exclusive of intra-community transfers, by the daily average number of occupied apartment homes during the trailing twelve months. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, Turnover was 40.0%, 500 basis points lower than the twelve months ended June 30, 2019. Inclusive of intra-community transfers, Turnover was 44.2% for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Retention represents the inverse of Turnover, as defined above. 38 Attachments Original document

