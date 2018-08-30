Aimco : Cares Golf Classic Raises More Than a Half a Million Dollars to Benefit Students, Military Families and Nonprofits Nationwide

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) raised more than $514,000 for beneficiaries of the 15th Annual Aimco Cares Charity Golf Classic, thanks primarily to the generosity of its business partners. This year's event held August 9 at Sanctuary in Sedalia, CO, enabled course host RE/MAX to reach the $100 million milestone raised for charitable organizations. The Aimco Cares tournament is consistently the highest grossing tournament at Sanctuary, raising more than $5 million in its 15-year history.

Presented in partnership with RE/MAX, the tournament benefits military families, college-bound students living in affordable housing, and the Aimco Cares Give with Gusto program that provides a financial match to hours volunteered by the company's team members across the country who then select a local nonprofit to receive the donation. Tournament beneficiaries that serve military families are the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) which supports family members who have experienced the loss of a loved one and Project Sanctuary, a nonprofit that works with military personnel returning from deployments and their families to assist with the transition to civilian life. The Aimco Cares Opportunity Scholarships are offered in partnership with the National Leased Housing Association. Last year the Give with Gusto program distributed more than $57,000 to charitable causes.

"Once again Aimco Cares has risen to the challenge to help thousands of military families benefit from therapeutic healing," said Project Sanctuary Founder and Chief Executive Officer Heather Ehle. "Aimco's inspirational support has enabled us to host 155 retreats and welcome over 1,400 military families into our two-year program. Together we are connecting veterans back to their families and back into our communities."

"Aimco is grateful for the outstanding support of our business partners from around the country whose generosity benefits our nation's military families, college-bound students who live in affordable housing and hundreds of community nonprofits," said Aimco Chief Administrative Officer Miles Cortez. "This year we were particularly pleased to help RE/MAX, our event partner and Sanctuary host, cross the $100 million mark raised for charitable causes. Aimco Cares is honored to be one of the leading organizations making this vital philanthropic mission possible."

Diamond sponsor RentPath contributed more than $30,000, to the Aimco Cares tournament. Platinum Sponsors, contributing $20,000 or more, were CoStar, the law firm of Harris Winick Harris, Karndean Design Flooring and RealPage. The Gold Sponsors, contributing at least $10,000, were Advantage Fitness Products, ARA, Cognizant, Colliers International, Comcast, Deacon, Emser Tile, Fidelity National Title Group, Interior Logic Group, Institutional Property Advisors, JLL, Kutak Rock LLP, Lockton, Moen, Mohawk, Moran & Company, ProGroup Contracting, Sherwin Williams, Tidwell Group, Transwestern, Tryba Architects, Wilmar and Zillow Group.

Aimco Cares is Aimco's philanthropic program that gives each team member 15 paid hours per year to apply toward a local volunteer activity. The program also provides scholarships for children of Aimco team members and short-term financial assistance to team members in crisis. This fall, Aimco Cares will promote national volunteer efforts to help veterans and their families.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aimco-cares-golf-classic-raises-more-than-a-half-a-million-dollars-to-benefit-students-military-families-and-nonprofits-nationwide-300705014.html

SOURCE Aimco