Apartment Investment & Management : Aimco Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

01/03/2019 | 10:16pm CET

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) will release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on Monday, February 4, 2019, after the market closes. The Fourth Quarter 2018 earnings conference call will be conducted on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Live Conference Call

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-888-317-6003
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 3725757
Webcast: investors.aimco.com

Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10127088

The conference call replay will be available until May 6, 2019.

Webcast Replay: investors.aimco.com

Aimco is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 134 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.


© Business Wire 2019
