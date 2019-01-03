Apartment Investment & Management : Aimco Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) will
release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on Monday, February 4, 2019, after
the market closes. The Fourth Quarter 2018 earnings conference call will
be conducted on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time.
Live Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-888-317-6003
International Dial-In
Number: 1-412-317-6061
Passcode: 3725757
Webcast: investors.aimco.com
Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In
Number: 1-412-317-0088
Passcode: 10127088
The conference call replay will be available until May 6, 2019.
Webcast Replay: investors.aimco.com
Aimco is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership
and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest
markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest
owners and operators of apartments, with 134 communities in 17 states
and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New
York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV, and are included in the
S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.
