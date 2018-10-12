Apator : Notification of transaction on shares of Apator S.A. by member in managemen
10/12/2018 | 09:03am CEST
Notification of transaction on shares of Apator S.A. by member in management
Report no.:
No. 41/2018
Date and time:
2018/07/04, 08:51
Category:
buying / selling of shares
Content:
The Management Board of Apator S.A. announces that on 18th May 2018 it received notification from Mariusz Lewicki - Deputy Chairman of Supervisory Board of Apator S.A. of the purchase of 15. 337 bearer shares of Apator SA. on 3nd July 2018.
Please find enclosed the complete content of the notification