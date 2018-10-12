Log in
APATOR SA (APOR)
Apator : Notification of transaction on shares of Apator S.A. by member in managemen

10/12/2018 | 09:03am CEST
Notification of transaction on shares of Apator S.A. by member in management
Report no.: No. 41/2018
Date and time: 2018/07/04, 08:51
Category: buying / selling of shares
Content:


The Management Board of Apator S.A. announces that on 18th May 2018 it received notification from Mariusz Lewicki - Deputy Chairman of Supervisory Board of Apator S.A. of the purchase of 15. 337 bearer shares of Apator SA. on 3nd July 2018.

Please find enclosed the complete content of the notification

Disclaimer

Apator SA published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 07:02:01 UTC
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 819 M
EBIT 2018 80,5 M
Net income 2018 60,5 M
Debt 2018 119 M
Yield 2018 4,94%
P/E ratio 2018 12,53
P/E ratio 2019 12,40
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 805 M
Chart APATOR SA
Duration : Period :
Apator SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APATOR SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,7  PLN
Spread / Average Target 14%
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Klepacki Chairman-Executive Board & Managing Director
Janusz Jan Niedzwiecki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Malec Chief Operating Officer
Malgorzata Mazurek Finance Director
Janusz Marzyglinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APATOR SA-12.90%217
SMC CORP-32.44%20 534
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-8.41%14 899
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC45.29%12 082
SHIMADZU CORPORATION22.12%8 750
COGNEX CORPORATION-25.43%8 381
