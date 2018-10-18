Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Apator SA    APOR   PLAPATR00018

APATOR SA (APOR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Apator : The Strategy of Apator Group for 2019-2023.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 09:43am CEST
Report no.:No. 61/2018 Date and time: 2018/10/17, 09:55 Category:othersContent:

The Executive Board of APATOR SA announces that the Supervisory Board of the Company approved the Strategy of Apator Group for 2019-2023.

Main strategic objectives

Apator Group assumes significant increase of the scale of operations in the perspective of 5 years based on the development of existing business and development of product portfolio in the direction of advanced solutions for energy media management, including smart class solutions and systems for active management of distribution networks.

The Group will continue to operate on the basis of 3 business segments* i.e. electricity (former name of the segment: smart grid), water and heat and gas, with a gradually separated common area of systems and solutions for all types of utilities.

Financial objectives:

  • increase of EBITDA to ca. PLN 220 million in 2023 (average annual growth rate of approx. 9%), including following segments:

- electricity PLN 100 million,

- water and heat PLN 90 million,

- gas PLN 30 million,

  • revenues from sales at the level of ca. PLN 1.4 billion in 2023. (average annual growth rate of approx. 10%), including following segments:

- electricity PLN 620 million,

- water and heat PLN 460 million,

- gas PLN 320 million,

The abovementioned objectives will be implemented on the basis of:

  • maintaining a strong position on the domestic market,
  • growth of shares in strategic markets (Germany, Central and Eastern Europe),
  • taking advantage of sales opportunities in other European markets.

Apator Group assumes significant increase in the value of sales to foreign markets and maintenance of high share of export in total sales (over 50%).

The accumulated capital expenditures over the period of 5 years are assumed at the level of approximately PLN 380 million. It is planned to finance investments from the developed and released funds from unused assets and loans. At the same time Apator Group maintains the implementation of the current dividend policy.

The strategy of Apator Group foresees also increase of effectiveness through:

  • further broad automation and robotization of production processes,
  • expansion of the competence centre in the field of electronics production in Ostaszewo,
  • optimisation of the Group (simplification of the capital structure, e.g. mergers, further development of common functions),
  • reducing the level of costs through better use of group resources and competences (e.g. coordination of activities in the following areas: purchasing, inventories, logistics).

The strategy assumes a new approach to innovation through, among other things, the creation of competence centres for research and development in the Group, strengthening of R&D teams and Product Managers, as well as the creation of an additional fund for the development of innovative ideas.

The approved strategy will be operationalized by the end of the fourth quarter of this year and will be subject to annual reviews by the Management Board and Supervisory Board.

The indicated values are the objective of the Management Board and do not constitute a forecast of financial results.

Legal basis: Article 17(1) MAR - confidential information.

……………………………………………..

*Names of business segments correspond to energy media and groups of customers around which the offer of Apator Group is being built, i.e:

  • electricity segment - products and solutions for the electricity distribution sector (Distribution System Operators) and electro-assembly companies, electrical installers, integrators, electrical wholesalers and other customers of the ee sector
  • water and heat segment - products and solutions for the water and sewage sector, heat distribution companies, housing cooperatives and communities and the construction sector
  • gas segment - products and solutions for gas distribution companies

Disclaimer

Apator SA published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 07:42:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on APATOR SA
09:43aAPATOR : The Strategy of Apator Group for 2019-2023.
PU
10/12APATOR : Notification of transaction on shares of Apator S.A. by member in manag..
PU
09/11APATOR : Increase of the share capital of a subsidiary, Apator Rector Sp. z o.o.
PU
06/28APATOR : Prolongation of Multi-Product Contract concluded between ING Bank Ś..
PU
06/08APATOR SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/19APATOR : Intention to merger dependent companies
PU
04/17APATOR : Reply to the question of the Shareholder
PU
01/03APATOR : Expiry of the mandate of a Management Board Member
PU
2017APATOR SA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017APATOR : The change at the position of the President of the Management Board of ..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2018 819 M
EBIT 2018 80,5 M
Net income 2018 60,5 M
Debt 2018 119 M
Yield 2018 5,00%
P/E ratio 2018 12,37
P/E ratio 2019 12,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,16x
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
Capitalization 828 M
Chart APATOR SA
Duration : Period :
Apator SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APATOR SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,7  PLN
Spread / Average Target 15%
Managers
NameTitle
Miroslaw Klepacki Chairman-Executive Board & Managing Director
Janusz Jan Niedzwiecki Chairman-Supervisory Board
Krzysztof Malec Chief Operating Officer
Malgorzata Mazurek Finance Director
Janusz Marzyglinski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APATOR SA-13.98%222
SMC CORP-25.64%20 160
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-10.26%14 591
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC47.76%11 624
SHIMADZU CORPORATION23.27%8 386
COGNEX CORPORATION-26.88%7 896
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.