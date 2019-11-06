Apax Global Alpha : Quarterly Results for 30 September 2019 0 11/06/2019 | 02:50am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RNS Number : 3792S Apax Global Alpha Limited 06 November 2019 (LSE: APAX) Apax Global Alpha Limited Quarterly results for the period ended 30 September 2019 For further information regarding the announcement of AGA's 2019 third quarter results, including the details for today's analyst and investor webcast at 9.30am(UK time), please visit www.apaxglobalalpha.com. Key highlights 3Q19 Total NAV Return 1 was +4.9%. LTM 2 Total NAV Return 1 was +18.0% reflecting the Private Equity portfolio's strong performance and FX gains

was +4.9%. LTM Total NAV Return was +18.0% reflecting the Private Equity portfolio's strong performance and FX gains 3Q19 Total NAV Return 1 of +4.9% contributed by: Private Equity +3.1% Derived Debt +0.6% Derived Equity -0.6% FX+2.3% Costs and other movements -0.3% Performance fee adjustment -0.2%

3Q19 Total Return 1 of Private Equity was +6.9%. Derived Debt delivered Total Return 1 of +6.0%. Derived Equity had a Total Return 1 of -3.5%

of Private Equity was +6.9%. Derived Debt delivered Total Return of +6.0%. Derived Equity had a Total Return of -3.5% AGA was 96% invested with net cash after liabilities of €38.8m 3 Adjusted NAV4 movements Private Derived Cash Facility Other4 3Q19 L9M LTM (€m) Equity Investments drawn Total Total Total Adjusted NAV at 30.06.19 580.3 355.4 116.3 - (20.1) 1,031.9 930.8 937.3 + Investments 27.4 23.4 (68.4) - 17.6 - - - - Divestments (6.8) (8.3) 15.0 - 0.1 - - - + Interest and dividend - - 6.8 - 0.1 6.9 15.3 19.5 income 128.1 +/- Unrealised gains/(losses) 32.4 (7.4) - - - 25.0 151.2 +/- Realised gains/(losses) - 0.1 - - - 0.1 2.8 (3.4) +/- FX gains/(losses)5 12.3 10.3 0.7 - - 23.3 16.9 37.2 +/- Costs and other movements - - (2.4) - (0.2) (2.6) (7.0) (11.0) - Dividends paid - (26.7) - - (26.7) (49.6) (49.6) +/- Performance fee reserve6 (2.1) - - - - (2.1) (4.6) (2.3) +/- Revolvingcredit facility - - - - - - - - drawn/repaid Adjusted NAV at 643.5 373.5 41.3 - (2.5) 1,055.8 1,055.8 1,055.8 30.09.197 Private Equity portfolio highlights Private Equity portfolio delivered a strong performance with 3Q19 Total Return 1 of +6.9%: Unrealised gains +5.5% Performance fee adjustment -0.7% FX+2.1%

On a look-through basis, AGA invested or committed c.€14.1min three new investments

look-through basis, AGA invested or committed c.€14.1min three new investments Calls of €27.4mwere paid to AIX

Distributions totalled €6.8m; €6.3mdividends fromAVIII in relation to AssuredPartners and Exact Software, €0.5mfromAEVII in relation to Electro Stocks Group

Private Equity exited two small positions 8 (Electro Stocks Group and Neobpo) during the quarter. Their total proceeds to AGA are expected to be €0.5m Private Equity - operational metrics 30 September 2019 30 June 2019 Portfolio year-over-year LTM revenue growth9 21.0% 12.2% Portfolio year-over-year LTM EBITDA growth9 20.8% 12.6% Enterprise Value / EBITDA valuation multiple9 15.4x 15.3x Net debt / EBITDA multiple9 4.0x 3.9x Number of closed investments year to date 201910 7 4 Number of exits year to date 201911 5 4 Derived Investments portfolio highlights Strong Derived Debt performance whilst Derived Equity remained negative resulting in Derived Investments 3Q19 Total Return of +2.7%:

o Income +1.9%

o Realised gains +0.0% o Unrealised losses -2.0% o FX+2.8%

Income +1.9% Realised gains +0.0% Unrealised losses -2.0% FX+2.8% New investments of €23.4m 12 were all debt positions: two new investments being Domestic & General and EverCommerce, one add-on investment in ECi Software Solutions

were all debt positions: two new investments being Domestic & General and EverCommerce, one add-on investment in ECi Software Solutions AGA fully exited two debt investments and partially exited one debt investment and two equity investments with proceeds of €8.3m 13

Gross IRR and Gross MOIC on Derived Investments 14 full exits in 3Q19 were 15.9% and 1.1x Derived Investments - operational metrics 30 September 2019 30 June 2019 Debt year-over-year LTM EBITDA growth15 16.2% 17.3% Debt average income yield to maturity15 9.6% 9.9% Debt average years to maturity 6.1 6.2 Debt average income yield16 9.2% 9.5% Equity year-over-year LTM earnings growth17 13.2% 14.9% Equity price-to-earnings ratio17 17.1x 20.8x Number of investments year to date 201912 11 8 Number of full exits year to date 201913 8 6 Other Invested Portfolio highlights Invested Portfolio analysis18 €m €m % % Private Equity 648.1 63% - AMI 23.3 2% - AEVI 6.4 1% - AEVII 74.8 7% - AVIII 266.7 26% - AIX 266.6 26% - ADF 10.3 1% Derived Investments 373.5 37% - Derived Debt 257.5 26% - Derived Equity 116.0 11% Total 1,021.6 1,021.6 100% 100% Commenting on the results, Ralf Gruss, COO of Apax Partners, said: "The results for the September quarter reflect the continued momentumof AGA seen throughout the year. Excellent performance in Private Equity reflects mainly value creation fromthe Apax VIII and Apax IX fund portfolio companies. Returns fromDerived Debt were strong, and weighting of Derived Equity in the portfolio was further reduced." For more information, the Company's latest results presentation is available to view at: www.apaxglobalalpha.com Contact details Investor enquiries Media enquiries Sarah Page Andrew Kenny IR Manager - AGA Head of Communications Telephone: +44 (0)20 7666 6573 Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7872 6371 Email: sarah.page@apax.com Email: andrew.kenny@apax.com Footnotes Total NAVReturn means the movement in the Adjusted NAVper share over the quarter plus any dividends paid. Total Return reflects the sub-portfolio performance on a stand-alone basis. It excludes items at overall AGA level such as cash, management fees and costs LTM = Last Twelve Months to 30 September 2019 Net cash after liabilities of €38.8m calculated by takingcash of €41.3m less net current liabilities of €2.5m at 30 September 2019 Movement of €17.6m in other investments was due to the settlement of investments traded in the prior quarter that settled in the current period FX on cash includes the revaluation of cash balances and net losses arisingfrom the differences in exchange rates between transaction dates and settlement dates, and unrealised net losses arisingfrom the translation into euro of assets and liabilities (other than investments) which are not denominated in euro Movement in the Private Equity performance fee reserve of €2.1m was mainly driven by an increase in the value of AGA's carried interest holdings in AEVI and AEVII. This does not represent the underlyingPrivate Equity portfolio's carried interest. Adjusted NAVrepresents NAVof €1,055.8m adjusted for the performance fee reserve of €4.6m at 30 September 2019 Private Equity Aggregate Gross IRR was not meaningful and Gross MOIC was 0.3xon full exits in 3Q19. These were calculated based on the expected aggregate cash flows in euro across all funds for the deals transacted in the period Electro Stocks Group and Neobpo. Gross IRR represents concurrent Gross IRR. Total proceeds consists of AEVII distribution for Electro Stocks Group for €0.5m received in 3Q19 and proceeds of less than €0.1m expected from Neobpo in 4Q19 Gross Asset Value weighted average of the respective metric across the portfolio. At June 2019 and September 2019, 14 and 17 investments were respectively excluded as these are financial services companies often valued on book value or for which earnings financials are not available e.g. complexcarve-outs or growth investments. For EV/EBITDA and Net Debt / EBITDA figures exclude MatchesFashion and Vyaire Medical due to low EBITDA from opexinvestments and short-term fluctuations in EBITDA respectively Private Equity investments closed in the first nine months of 2019. Fractal Analytics closed in February 2019; Trade Me and AssuredPartners closed in May 2019, Huayue Education closed in June 2019 and Baltics Classifieds Group, Signavio and MetaMetrics closed in Sept 2019 Represents Private Equity exits which were closed or signed but not yet closed in the first nine months of 2019. Both AssuredPartners and Exact Software closed in May 2019 and Electro Stocks Group closed in August 2019. Acelity signed in May 2019 and closed in Oct 2019, whilst Neobpo signed in September 2019 and is expected to close in 4Q19 Derived Investments new investments in the nine months to 30 September 2019 of €105.7m consists of €90.5m from eight new debt investments and one add-on, €15.3m from two equity positions (€13.3m in one new position Airtel Africa and €1.5m add-on to existingposition QAD) and €2.0m related to debt and equity received as part of the restructuringof FullBeauty in February 2019 Derived Investments divestments in the nine months to 30 September 2019, of €58.7m consists of €22.6m from four debt positions exited, €36.1m from sixequity positions, and €2.0m in relation to realisation of FullBeauty debt which restructured in February 2019 Derived Investments Gross IRR and Gross MOIC calculated based on aggregate euro cash flows since inception for deals fully exited during3Q19; Servpro (Debt) and ERM (Debt). There were no Derived Equity investments fully exited in the period. Derived Investments Gross IRR and Gross MOIC calculated based on aggregate euro cash flows since Gross Asset Value weighted average of the respective metric across the Derived Investments Debt portfolio. (Paycor was excluded from LTM EBITDA growth) Gross Asset Value weighted average of the current full year income (annual coupon/clean price as at the respective date) for each debt position in the Derived Debt portfolio as at the respective date Gross Asset Value weighted average of the respective metric across the Derived Investments Equity portfolio. (Answers, Airtel Africa, QAD and Cengage were excluded from both LTM earnings growth and P/E ratio) Invested Portfolio excludes cash and cash equivalents, revolvingcredit facility drawn and net current liabilities; including these, the NAVis €1,060.4m. Adjusted NAVexcludes the performance fee reserve of €4.6m and is €1,055.8m at 30 September 2019 Notes Note that references in this announcement to ApaxGlobal Alpha Limited have been abbreviated to "AGA" or "the Company". References to ApaxPartners LLP have been abbreviated to "ApaxPartners" or "the Investment Adviser" Please be advised that this announcement may contain inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR") This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, into or within the United States or to "US persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")) or into or within Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. Recipients of this announcement in jurisdictions outside the UK should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal requirements in their jurisdictions. In particular, the distribution of the announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions securities of ApaxGlobal Alpha Limited ("AGA"). AGA has not been and will not be registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition, AGA's shares (the "Shares") have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any other applicable law of the United States. Consequently, the Shares may not be offered or sold or otherwise transferred within the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and under circumstances which will not require AGA to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offeringof the Shares is beingmade in the United States This announcement may include forward-lookingstatements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intends", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-lookingstatements are statements regardingAGA's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, amongother things, AGA's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies. The forward-lookingstatements in this presentation are based on numerous assumptions regardingAGA's present and future business strategies and the environment in which AGA will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AGA to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward lookingstatements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond AGA's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behaviour of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as AGA's ability to continue to obtain financingto meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which AGA operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future results, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made regardingfuture performance. AGA expressly disclaims any obligation or undertakingto release any updates or revisions to these forward-lookingstatements to reflect any change in AGA's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based after the date of this announcement, or to update or to keep current any other information contained in this announcement. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-lookingstatements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement About Apax Global Alpha Limited AGA is a Guernsey registered closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company that listed on the London Stock Exchange on 15 June 2015. It is regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. AGA's objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation from its investment portfolio and regular dividends. The Company is targetingan annualised Total Return, across economic cycles, of 12-15% (net of fees and expenses) includinga dividend yield of 5% of Net Asset Value. The investment policy of the Company is to make Private Equity investments in ApaxFunds, and Derived Investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via ApaxPartners' Private Equity activities. The Company's portfolio is expected to be allocated in approximately equal proportions between Private Equity and Derived Investments, although the investment mixwill fluctuate over time due to market conditions, investment opportunities, cash flow requirements, the dividend policy and other factors. Further information regardingthe Company and its publications are available on the Company's website at www.apaxglobalalpha.com. About Apax Partners LLP ApaxPartners is a leadingglobal private equity advisory firm and over its more than 40-year history, ApaxPartners has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of c.€40 billion. Funds advised by ApaxPartners invest in companies across four global sectors of Tech & Telco, Services, Healthcare and Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financingto build and strengthen world-class companies. For further information about ApaxPartners, please visit www.apax.com. ApaxPartners is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com. END QRTBABLTMBBMBLL This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Apax Global Alpha Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 07:49:00 UTC 0 Latest news on APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED 02:50a APAX GLOBAL ALPHA : Quarterly Results for 30 September 2019 PU 10/16 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA : Funds' Valuations as at 30 September 2019 PU 09/16 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA : Notice of Quarterly Results - September 2019 PU 05/22 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA : AGA Investor Day PU 04/05 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA : Funds' Valuations as at 31 March 2019 PU 03/19 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA : Notice of Investor Day PU 03/14 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA : Notice of AGM PU 03/05 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA : 2018 Final Results PU 03/05 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts PU 03/05 APAX GLOBAL ALPHA : 2018 Annual Dividend PU