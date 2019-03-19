Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/18 12:35:07 pm
6.75 GBp   --.--%
APC Technology : Directorate Change and Date of Results

03/19/2019 | 03:35am EDT

      19March2019

APCTechnologyGroupPLC ("APC"orthe"Company"orthe"Group")

         

DirectoratechangeandDateforInterimResults 

APCTechnologyGroupPLC(AIM:APC),theproviderofdesignin,specificationanddistributionservicesfor specialistelectroniccomponentsandsystems,lightingtechnologiesandconnectivityproducts,makesthe followingannouncements.

 DepartureofMichaelThompson,FinanceDirector  FollowingthesuccessfulcompletionoftheGroup'sturnaround,Michaelhasdecidedtoleavethebusinessto pursueotherchallenges.TheBoardwouldliketothankhimforhiseffortsandserviceandhehasourevery bestwishforthefuture.

Dateforinterimresultsannouncement

The Group's interim results for the sixmonth period to 28 February 2019 are expected to be announced on Tuesday21May2019.

Enquiries:

APCTechnologyGroupPLC     +44(0)3303133220 RichardHodgson,ChiefExecutive     www.apcplc.com 

 

     

StockdaleSecuritiesLimited(NominatedAdviserandBroker) MarkBrown/AntonioBossi/RoseRamsden

+44(0)2076016100

Disclaimer

APC Technology Group plc published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:34:02 UTC
