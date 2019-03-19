APC Technology : Directorate Change and Date of Results

19March2019
APCTechnologyGroupPLC ("APC"orthe"Company"orthe"Group")
DirectoratechangeandDateforInterimResults
APCTechnologyGroupPLC(AIM:APC),theproviderofdesignin,specificationanddistributionservicesfor specialistelectroniccomponentsandsystems,lightingtechnologiesandconnectivityproducts,makesthe followingannouncements.
DepartureofMichaelThompson,FinanceDirector FollowingthesuccessfulcompletionoftheGroup'sturnaround,Michaelhasdecidedtoleavethebusinessto pursueotherchallenges.TheBoardwouldliketothankhimforhiseffortsandserviceandhehasourevery bestwishforthefuture.
Dateforinterimresultsannouncement
The Group's interim results for the sixmonth period to 28 February 2019 are expected to be announced on Tuesday21May2019.
Enquiries:
APCTechnologyGroupPLC +44(0)3303133220 RichardHodgson,ChiefExecutive www.apcplc.com
StockdaleSecuritiesLimited(NominatedAdviserandBroker) MarkBrown/AntonioBossi/RoseRamsden
+44(0)2076016100
